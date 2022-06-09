URBANA — Two teens who admitted stealing guns from a Rantoul home last month have each been sentenced to probation and time in the Juvenile Detention Center.
Both Rantoul boys, ages 16 and 15, pleaded guilty this week before Judge Anna Benjamin to aggravated unlawful possession of stolen weapons.
They were charged after the father of the younger boy returned to his home on Chanute Street on May 26 and found his house had been entered, a lock broken off his bedroom door, the safe in his bedroom open, and two handguns missing from it.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said a neighbor saw the man’s son and another youth leaving the house with a bag. The son claimed that his friend needed a gun for protection.
One gun was returned to the owner but a 9 mm handgun remains missing, Rietz said.
Each boy was sentenced to two years of probation and 30 days in detention with credit for 13 and 12 days already served.
Under the terms of their plea agreements, the two were released from detention without having to serve the full 30 days but if they get in any further trouble, they may have to serve the balance.
Benjamin told them to come back to court in July to see how each is performing on probation.
Each was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service and to have no contact with the other.