Ten takeaways from Champaign County Sheriff's annual report
URBANA — Ten takeaways from the Champaign County Sheriff’s 40-page 2022 annual report, released Thursday by Dustin Heuerman:
— In 2022, deputies conducted 2,909 traffic stops, resulting in 1,859 citations and 1,593 warnings. Sixty-four percent of those pulled over were White, 21 percent Black, 7 percent Hispanic, 5 percent Asian and 3 percent unknown. More men (57 percent) were stopped than women (43 percent).
— Calls for service rose slightly from 2021 (14,493) to 2022 (14,509), with the top three reasons being: a report of a domestic altercation, a residential or business alarm going off and to meet a complainant (for various reasons). Each made up 6 percent of the total calls.
— Jail intakes were up in 2022, from 3,544 the year prior to 4,168. But that’s nowhere near the top totals for the past 10 years, which included 7,613 in 2013, 6,795 in 2014 and 6,426 in 2015. (Anyone arrested for a state offense allegedly committed anywhere in Champaign County is brought to the county jail).
— Of those 4,168 jail intakes last year, 59 percent were Black, 35 percent White, 4 percent Hispanic, 1 percent Asian and 1 percent other.
— The top charges: domestic battery (11 percent), DUI (5 percent), driving on a suspended or revoked license (5 percent), possession of a controlled substance (3 percent) and burglary (3 percent).
— The average daily jail population increased significantly last year, from 213 in 2021 to 320. (It was 319 on Thursday — 298 men, 21 women — with 175 of those being held elsewhere).
— The 16 shooting incidents investigated by deputies were the fewest since 2019 after back-to-back years of 30.
— Deputies investigated 505 traffic accidents, up from 449 in 2021. Last year’s total included 140 accidents with injuries and six involving fatalities.
— Up from 2021: both sheriff’s office arrests (370 to 560) and notices to appear issued (797 to 893). The 560 arrests resulted in 1,025 charges, with 23 percent of those for warrants, 14 percent for domestic battery and 5 percent for DUI.
— Sheriff’s office arrests by race in 2022: 52 percent White, 38 percent Black, 8 percent Hispanic, 1 percent Asian, 1 percent unknown.