MONTICELLO — An Atwood man who admitted he intentionally backed his semi cab into a police officer’s squad car last fall, injuring the officer, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Corey L. Larimore, 52, pleaded guilty Monday before Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades to aggravated battery of a police officer in connection with the Nov. 15 crash that left Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross with a serious concussion and a damaged squad car.
About 1:45 p.m. on that Monday, Bross tried to stop the semi, which had no trailer, in Atwood, because Larimore was driving at a time when his license was revoked. Rather than stop, he took off toward Hammond.
There, at the intersection of Seventh and A streets, the semi suddenly went in reverse and rammed the front of Bross’s squad car, causing him to hit his head on the visor and interior LED light bar, encased in metal.
The driver took off again. His truck was found unoccupied near LaPlace shortly after the incident with Bross. Police found Larimore a day later.
Bross, 39, said he had pretty bad headaches for a long time.
“The few days after that happened, I don’t remember a whole heck of a lot,” said Bross, a police officer for 17 years.
Bross said he missed only a few days of work but continues to suffer from occasional headaches.
“The ringing in my ears has gone away. I had it for a couple months,” said Bross, who went to both physical and occupational therapy which provided him specialized treatment for the concussion.
Larimore was ordered to make restitution to the village of Atwood of $19,205 for damage to the squad car. The village has paid Bross’s medical bills.
Larimore will serve his sentence at the same time as an eight-year prison sentence he received in January in Piatt County for methamphetamine manufacturing.
State’s Attorney Sarah Perry dismissed other counts of failure to report a personal injury accident and driving under revocation in return for Larimore’s plea. Rhoades agreed to recommend Larimore for drug treatment while he’s in prison.
Larimore is eligible for day-for-day good time.
He has unresolved criminal cases in both DeWitt and Douglas counties. In DeWitt, he’s charged with possession of methamphetamine that allegedly happened July 22, 2021. In Douglas, he’s charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing from police, driving under revocation and speeding.
Those crimes allegedly happened Jan. 21.