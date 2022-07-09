DANVILLE — A Danville man who was convicted by a jury of possessing about 80 grams of methamphetamine has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Vermilion County Judge Charles Hall sentenced Edward Finch, 34, whose last known address was in the 500 block of Grant Street, on June 30, one year to the date of his arrest by Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies.
A release from State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said that on June 30, 2021, Finch was very intoxicated on liquid methamphetamine and drove around until he ended up at a home where he was yelling at the resident and not making any sense.
The resident called police and deputies recognized Finch as a person on parole. He had been released a month earlier for possession of methamphetamine, Lacy said.
Following his arrest, deputies found the 80 grams of methamphetamine in the armrest of his vehicle.
Finch was given credit for one year served in the Vermilion County jail.