URBANA — A Champaign man who injured two correctional officers on different days while jailed for almost two years for allegedly shooting a woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Donnie Caldwell, 23, pleaded guilty to harming the officers in May and July of last year, both incidents occurring before he was acquitted of the more serious charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon stemming from the case on which he had been jailed since Feb. 28, 2019.
In late August 2020, a jury heard evidence over three days and acquitted Caldwell of shooting Kiara Frazier in a car outside the American Legion on North Hickory Street in Champaign on Nov. 18, 2018.
However, Judge Roger Webber said on Monday that he could consider testimony that showed Caldwell was present when Frazier was shot in deciding what sentence he should receive for the convictions related to his behavior while in jail.
In late November, Caldwell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a peace officer, admitting that on May 3, 2020, he attacked the officer with a broken broom handle, hitting him in the head. The officer sustained a concussion, cuts and bruises and reported being harassed by Caldwell even after the attack.
Caldwell also pleaded guilty to resisting a correctional employee, admitting that on July 21, 2020, as an officer was escorting Caldwell from one area of the jail to another, Caldwell firmly planted his feet and pulled away, causing the officer to slip and twist his knee.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink argued for five years in prison on each conviction, to be served one after the other, the amount she said she would recommend when Caldwell pleaded guilty.
She noted his prior juvenile adjudications for aggravated battery, residential burglary and theft, and his adult convictions for aggravated battery and unlawful use of weapons.
She also argued that Caldwell denied any gang activity to the probation officer preparing a presentence investigation but said his previous juvenile records included documentation about him being disciplined for the use of gang-related symbols and comments.
Caldwell’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Abby Causer, argued for probation or a minimum prison sentence.
Causer said Caldwell had been acquitted of the Frazier shooting outside the American Legion and that it should not be used to aggravate his sentences related to the corrections officers. She also said most of his prior convictions came when he was much younger and not making good decisions.
Webber disagreed about the aggravation and said Caldwell knew his actions directed at the correctional officers would cause harm.
Caldwell is eligible for day-for-day good time and has credit for 282 days already served in the aggravated battery case and 203 days in the resisting a peace officer case.