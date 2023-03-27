DANVILLE — Two children were lowered to safety, and numerous other apartment residents also escaped harm from an early Sunday morning fire in Danville. It was one of three fire calls answered by Danville firefighters during the weekend.
Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said a fire that started in a cooking area spread to the kitchen and living room of an apartment of a large apartment complex at 1228 Garden Drive.
“En route, firefighters were told there might be several people trapped,” Marcott said.
It was estimated 18 to 20 people lived in the complex.
Police had pulled several people out when firefighters arrived. Marcott said a woman lowered children down, and she escaped danger as well. Other tenants were also helped.
Lt. Jason Hotsinpiller and firefighter Matt Goodner were credited with heroic rescues of two residents.
No human injuries were reported, but Marcott said three cats lost their lives. A smoke detector alerted residents of the fire in the eight-unit apartment building.
Marcott said total damage was estimated at $35,000, with $25,000 of that being property damage. The Red Cross was notified to help families with temporary lodging.
Firefighters, who were called at 4:46 a.m., cleared the scene at 8:01 a.m.
Marcott said firefighters had to do an extensive overhaul of the building.
DUST COLLECTOR IGNITES
A large dust collector ignited on the west side of Bunge Milling, 321 E. North St., and caused an estimated $75,000 damage Saturday afternoon.
Marcott said the dust collector is attached to a series of ducts that fill grain cars.
Firefighters, who were called out at 3:52 p.m., cleared the scene at 5:28 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Marcott said the cause of the fire was undetermined.
CAR IGNITES AFTER HITTING BUILDING
At 11:48 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to VIPS Restaurant 515 N. Vermilion St., where a vehicle had crashed into the building and caught fire.
The fire was extinguished. The building sustained minor damage. Fire personnel checked the entire building to ensure there was no additional damage.
Marcott did not know if there were injuries.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 1 a.m.