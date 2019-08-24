URBANA — A Memphis, Tenn., man living in an Urbana motel who allegedly opened fire at a man and held police at bay for a few hours Thursday and Friday has been criminally charged.
Judge John Kennedy on Friday set bond for Tommie Valentine, 50, who was staying at the America’s Best Inn, 409 W. University Ave., U, at $750,000 after he was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.
The felony offenses stem from a shooting that happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in the motel parking lot.
Laying out the facts for Kennedy in court, Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su said Valentine and the alleged victim are both painters who knew each other and were staying at the motel.
The victim told police that Valentine sometimes gets upset with him about wanting the same woman. The victim said he had stepped outside his room to have a beer Thursday night when Valentine reportedly taunted him, called him names and pulled out a gun from his waistband.
When the victim saw it, he ran and heard shots being fired as he ran.
Su said a Carle security guard told police he saw a man with a gun in his hand and saw the muzzle flash from it being fired. That man, later determined to be Valentine, retreated into a motel room and wouldn’t come out.
The METRO tactical team was activated, and negotiators called Valentine’s room phone and his cellphone trying to coax him out.
When that didn’t happen, they fired a chemical irritant into his room about 1 a.m. Friday, which got Valentine to come out.
Officers found a shotgun, a revolver, a 9 mm handgun and several different kinds of ammunition in the room, Su said. The charge alleging Valentine had a stolen gun mentioned only the 9 mm.
Su said Valentine had convictions from Indiana, Iowa and Texas for invasion of privacy, possession of a weapon, domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance and eluding law enforcement.
Kennedy denied a request by Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor for a low bond and permission for Valentine to return to Tennessee. The judge told Valentine to be back in court Oct. 8.
If convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Valentine faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.