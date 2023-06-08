URBANA — A test drive Wednesday at an auto dealer in Urbana turned into an armed robbery, according to police.
Urbana police said officers were called at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday to Crispin Auto, 1010 N. Cunningham Ave. for what turned out to be an armed robbery.
Two White women test-drove a vehicle, and when they returned to the dealership, one of two Black men held what was believed to be a gun to the employee’s head. One of the women also pepper-sprayed the employee, police said.
All four then got into the car and left.
With the help of automated license plate readers, the vehicle was spotted in Savoy, and later there was a vehicle stop initiated by Chenoa police, but the driver fled.
Urbana police learned there were five people in the vehicle, and all were later located and arrested by Chenoa police.
Urbana police said they are working to verify the identities of all five, and to determine which were involved in the armed robbery.
Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call Urbana police at 384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online at 373tips.com or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.