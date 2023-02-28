As we close the book on Black History Month 2023, here's our complete, 72-question quiz, which appeared in four February installments in The News-Gazette.
The format: Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO asked familiar faces from around the area and a few special guests with their own entries in the history books to put on their thinking caps and send us a multiple choice trivia question.
No Googling allowed. See how you fare. (Answers at the bottom of this file).
1. ROCHELLE SENNET, associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at the UI College of Fine and Applied Arts, asks: Who was the first African American to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music?
a) Frederick Tillis
b) Florence Price
c) George Walker
d) Margaret Bonds
2. SamCo Management owner SCOTT MILLER, Central Illinois Business Magazine’s 2014 Forty Under 40 Man of the Year, asks: Who was the first African American to appear on a U.S. postage stamp?
a) Jackie Robinson
b) Booker T. Washington
c) Martin Luther King Jr.
d) Otis Redding
3. Champaign social worker MALLORY ROBERTSON asks: What is the oldest institution out of all the historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs?
a) Howard University in Washington, D.C.
b) Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla.
c) Cheyney University of Pennsylvania in Cheyney, Pa.
d) Morehouse College in Atlanta
4. Urbana Economic Development Coordinator DARIUS WHITE asks: Who was the first African American elected to the U.S. Senate?
a) Blanche K. Bruce
b) Edward Brooke
c) Hiram Revels
d) Barack Obama
5. 2021 CU Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award winner GRACE D. GIPSON (Centennial ’99), assistant professor of African American Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, asks: Who was the first African American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives?
a) Carol Moseley-Braun
b) Shirley Chisholm
c) Barbara Jordan
d) Maxine Waters
6. Parkland College Dean of Students MARIETTA TURNER asks: Ruth E. Carter, was the first African American woman to win an Oscar for costume design for what movie?
a) “Amistad”
b) “Training Day”
c) “Moonlight”
d) “Black Panther”
7. Centennial Assistant Principal and former Chargers basketball star SONNY WALKER asks: Who was the first African American head boys’ basketball coach in Champaign-Urbana?
a) LeConte Nix
b) Verdell Jones
c) Coleman Carrodine
d) Wayne McClain
8. Retired U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/CERL equal employment opportunity manager MICHELE COOPER asks: Who was the author of “The Souls of Black Folks,” portraying the genius and humanity of Black people?
a) Martin Luther King Jr.
b) Frederick Douglass
c) W.E.B. Du Bois
d) Booker T. Washington
9. Urbana Human Rights and Equity Officer CARLA BOYD asks: Which state was the first to abolish slavery?
a) Illinois
b) Vermont
c) Massachusetts
d) Alabama
10. KRYSTLE SHELTON, co-founder and COO of Champaign-based, family-owned freight shipping company Autumn Freight Inc., asks: There are nine historically Black fraternities and sororities. Which historically Black sorority’s first act of public service was to participate in the Women’s Suffrage March?
a) Delta Sigma Theta
b) Sigma Gamma Rho
c) Alpha Kappa Alpha
d) Zeta Phi Beta
11. NADYA MASON, the UI’s Rosalyn Sussman Yalow Professor in Physics and Director of the Beckman Institute, asks: Who was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. from an American university?
a) Percy Julian
b) Katherine Johnson
c) Edward Bouchet
d) George Washington Carver
12. Champaign Central Maroons football Coach TIM TURNER asks: Who was the first African American head coach in the NFL?
a) Herm Edwards
b) Mike Tomlin
c) Fritz Pollard
d) Art Shell
13. BREANNA ROBINSON, the UI’s senior associate director of athletics for diversity, equity and inclusion and sports administration, asks: Which Black athlete was the first woman to play baseball on a major league team?
a) Constance “Connie” Morgan
b) Mamie “Peanut” Johnson
c) Toni “Tomboy” Stone
d) Desiria “Boo Boo” Robinson
14. Unit 4 dual-language teacher KIM TATE asks: Noted Harlem Renaissance writer and folklorist Zora Neale Hurston was the first Black graduate of Barnard College in 1928. In what field did she receive her degree?
a) Philosophy
b) English
c) History
d) Anthropology
15. JASON CHAMBERS, associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at the UI College of Media, asks: Who in 1996 became the first African American elected to membership in the American Advertising Federation’s Hall of Fame?
a) Tom Burrell
b) Caroline Jones
c) Frank Mingo
d) Vince Cullers
16. Champaign’s DARNELL COX, a RE/MAX Realtor/broker, asks: Of the 13 Freedom Riders who participated in the bus trips through the American South in 1961 to protest segregated bus terminals — before their own bus was bombed and its passengers attacked by an angry mob — how many were White?
a) 0
b) 3
c) 6
d) 10
17. Champaign lifestyle photographer and Champaign County Court Clerk EVETTE CAMPBELL asks: What was the name of the All-Black neighborhood that occupied what now is Central Park in New York City in the mid 1800s?
a) Sauk Village
b) Seneca Village
c) Staton Village
d) Stratford Village
18. ROBERT WHITE, the Champaign Park District’s adult and senior programs coordinator for the Douglass Annex, asks: What member of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s mathematical model was the foundation for Global Positioning System, or GPS?
a) Toni Morrison
b) Edwidge Danticat
c) Gladys Mae West
d) Dr. Dorothy Ferebee
19. Savoy singer/songwriter, author and educator NOAH BROWN asks: Who was the first African American cardiologist who performed the first successful open-heart surgery?
a) Carter G. Woodson
b) Daniel Hale Williams
c) Berry Gordy
d) Frederick Douglas
20. Champaign Equity and Engagement Director and Chief Equity Officer RACHEL JOY asks: Brig. Gen. Charles Young, leader of the Buffalo Soldiers, taught military science alongside which lifetime friend at which HBCU?
a) Langston Hughes at Howard University
b) Sterling Brown at Morris Brown College
c) W.E.B. Du Bois at Wilberforce University
d) E. Franklin Frazier at Harris Stowe State University
21. NAKIA BENSON, director of technology for the Rantoul City Schools district, asks: Who was the first African American to develop the Industry Standard Architecture bus, a key component that is used in 95 percent of computers today?
a) Patricia Bath
b) Otis Boykin
c) Mark E. Dean
d) Lisa Gelobter
22. THE REV. TERRANCE THOMAS, 2023 recipient of the Martin Luther King Jr. Outstanding Achievement Award at January’s Countywide Celebration, asks: What is the oldest Black church in Champaign-Urbana?
a) St. Luke CME Church
b) Urbana First United Methodist Church
c) Bethel AME Church
d) Salem Baptist Church