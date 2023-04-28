This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by Managing Editor Niko Dugan. Click here to read an electronic version of this week's section. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette.
With Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month kicking off in three days, we asked 14 community members present and past to put on their thinking caps and send us a multiple-choice trivia question.
See how many you can get right without consulting Google or phoning a friend.
1. IAN WANG, who serves on the boards of the Champaign County History Museum and Spurlock Museum, asks: From which Champaign-Urbana high school did Iris Chang (left) — the famous Asian American journalist and author of “The Rape of Nanking” — graduate?
a) Urbana High
b) Uni High
c) Centennial High
d) Central High
2. SHIORI SILVER, associate director of the UI’s Asian American Cultural Center, asks: Who was the first Asian American woman to win a gold medal in a Winter Olympic competition?
a) Michelle Kwan
b) Mirai Nagasu
c) Tiffany Chin
d) Kristi Yamaguchi
3. CNN senior national correspondent KYUNG LAH (UI Class of ’93) asks: Who were the first Asian Americans in America?
a) Chinese miners, 1849
b) Japanese fishermen, 1843
c) Korean merchants, 1927
d) Filipino fishermen “Manilamen,” 1763
4. DR. EVELYN HUANG, a primary-care physician at Monticello’s Kirby Medical Center, asks: Who is the first Asian American woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress? (Hint: She was also a Bond girl).
a) Michelle Yeoh
b) Lucy Liu
c) Sandra Oh
d) Merle Oberon
5. Foodie JAMES KYUNG, owner of the People’s Choice-winning Pandamonium Doughnuts of Champaign, asks: Which of the following is a Korean side dish made of salted and fermented vegetables?
a) Kimchi
b) Bulgogi
c) Tteokbokki
d) Japchae
6. UI Professor of Cell & Developmental Biology JIE CHEN asks: Who was the first Asian-American to be elected to the Pulitzer Prize Board?
a) Maxine Hong Kingston
b) Gobind Behari Lal
c) Viet Thanh Nguyen
d) Amy Tan
7. LIZ HSIAO-WECKSLER, the UI’s Grayce Wicall Gauthier Professor of Mechanical Science & Engineering, asks: Which Asian American author has written and illustrated award-winning children’s books that highlight Asian American life?
a) Amy Tan
b) Grace Lin
c) Helen Zia
d) Laurence Yep
8. McKinley Health Center physician DR. GRACE LEE PARK asks: In 1916, the first American-born Asian woman graduated from medical school but was denied an internship or residency and worked as a surgical nurse until finally being admitted as a resident at the Illinois hospital for the criminally insane. Who was she?
a) Kazue Togasaki
b) Margaret Chung
c) Katherine Luzuriaga
d) Marjorie Mau
9. Japan House Director JENNIFER GUNJI-BALLSRUD asks: The Japanese Way of Tea, or tea ceremony, is guided by four main principles, which are also applicable to one’s everyday life. What are they?
a) Strength, elegance, mindfulness, peace
b) Quietness, happiness, nobility, power
c) Harmony, respect, purity, tranquility
d) Taste, camaraderie, spirituality, equality
10. UI Professor BO LI, chair of the Department of Statistics, asks: Who is considered the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, as well as the first Chinese American actress to gain international recognition?
a) Michelle Yeoh
b) Anna May Wong
c) Vivian Wu
d) Nancy Kwan
11. GLORIA YEN, director of the New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA, asks: Illinois was the first state to require that Asian American history be taught in K-12 public schools. What year was this implemented?
a) 1964
b) 1988
c) 2001
d) 2022
12. HUIMIN ZHAO, the UI’s Steven L. Miller Chair of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, asks: Who was the first Asian American to win a Nobel Prize in Chemistry?
a) Steven Chu
b) Yuan T. Lee
c) Roger Y. Tsien
d) Shuji Nakamura
13. UI assistant professor of bioengineering FAN LAM asks: Who was the first Asian American to win a Nobel Prize of any kind?
a) Chen-Ning Yang
b) Tsung-dao Lee
c) Samuel C.C. Ting
d) Chien-Shiung Wu
14. JESSICA SAW, a research scientist at the UI’s National Center for Supercomputing Applications, asks: When was bubble tea approved and added as an emoji (right)?
a) 2015
b) 2018
c) 2020
d) 2023
ANSWERS
1. b) Uni High.
2. d) Kristi Yamaguchi.
3. b) Japanese fishermen, 1843.
4. a) Michelle Yeoh.
5. a) Kimchi.
6. c) Viet Thanh Nguyen.
7. b) Grace Lin (While all are authors who have written about Asia American life, Lin is the only illustrator of the bunch).
8. b) Margaret Chung.
9. c) Harmony, respect, purity, tranquility.
10. b) Anna May Wong.
11. d) 2022.
12. b) Yuan T. Lee.
13. c) Samuel C.C. Ting won the 1976 Nobel Prize in Physics. (If you guessed a) or b), good try, but both Chen-Ning Yang and Tsung-dao Lee won the Nobel when they were still Chinese citizens. They didn’t become U.S. citizens until later).