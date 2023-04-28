Coming up with the questions in Part 4 of our miniseries: community members Ruth Lindemann, Laura Weis, Tamra Gingold, Sparkle Sanders, Ning Zulauf, the Rev. Jie Wu Smith, Robin Kearton, Aleena Khan, Mary Arends-Kuenning, Alejandra Aguero, Tristan Elzy, Fairouz Abu-Ghazaleh, Kathryn Williams and Andrea Rundell, who asks: Which of the four women pictured here became the first woman of color to be elected to the U.S. Senate?