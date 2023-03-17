In Part 2 of a March miniseries, we recruited 16 more community members to come up with one multiple-choice question apiece on a range of topics tied to Women’s History Month.
See how many you can get right without booting up the smartphone.
Have a question you’d like to submit? Email us at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
1. Westview Elementary music educator ABBY CRULL, a 2022 Illinois State Teacher of the Year meritorious service award winner, asks: Who was the original recording artist for the song “Hound Dog,” often mistaken as an Elvis Presley original?
a) Patsy Cline
b) Sister Rosetta Tharpe
c) Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton
d) Billie Holiday
2. MARY MAHAFFEY, vice president for development at Leadership Illinois, asks: Who was the first Asian woman to win best actress at the Golden Globes?
a) Michelle Yeoh
b) Awkwafina
c) Chloé Zhao
d) Youn Yuh-jung
3. YUN HUANG, an associate professor in the UI’s School of Information Sciences, asks: Who was the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for best actress?
a) Lucy Liu
b) Ziyi Zhang
c) Awkwafina
d) Michelle Yeoh
4. ALINE NELSON, a family nurse practitioner at Danville’s Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness, asks: Who was the first African American licensed nurse in the United States?
a) Clara Ward
b) Mary Eliza Mahoney
c) Mae Carol Jemison
d) Bessie Coleman
5. Farm Credit Illinois Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer KELLY HUNT asks: The Equal Credit Opportunity Act was a turning a point for the financial futures of women in America. This act prohibited lenders from requiring a male co-signer for female borrowers, and required similar terms be offered to women and men. What year was this act passed?
a) 1959
b) 1963
c) 1968
d) 1974
6. Champaign Public Library Adult Services Manager JORDAN NEAL asks: Henrietta Lacks was an African American woman who significantly contributed to one of the most important cell lines in medical research — without her knowledge or consent. Her legacy has been credited for saving the lives of millions. The cell line HeLa was derived from which type of cancer:
a) Ovarian
b) Breast
c) Cervical
d) Uterine
7. Sociologist MAHRUQ KHAN, a teaching assistant professor in the UI’s Department of Gender & Women’s Studies, asks: Who was the first woman to be elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation?
a) Sacajawea
b) Deb Haaland
c) Sarah Winnemucca
d) Wilma Mankiller
8. KELLY WHITE, executive director of 40 North | 88 West — the Champaign County Arts Council, asks: Who was the first female member of the prestigious Accademia de Arte del Disegno (Academy of Arts of Drawing) in 1616?
a) Lavinia Fontana
b) Caterina van Hemessen
c) Artemisia Gentileschi
d) Sofonisba Anguissola
9. The REV. LYNETTE R. CHAPMAN, senior pastor at Champaign’s Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, asks: How long have women served in leadership roles in Christian churches?
a) Since the beginning — the Bible records
women leading congregations
b) Since the 1850s
c) Since the 1920s
d) Only in the last 40 years
10. Countryside Head of School KRYSTAL YOUNG asks: This esteemed computer scientist was one of the first computer programmers to work on the Harvard Mark I. In 1947, she recorded the world’s first ever computer “bug.” She is said to have coined the phrase, “It is often easier to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission.”
a) Grace Hopper
b) Annie Easley
c) Radia Perlman
d) Ada Lovelace
11. KIM GOLLINGS, community outreach director for Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County, asks: Who was the first woman inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, on Jan. 3, 1987?
a) Carole King
b) Aretha Franklin
c) Whitney Houston
d) Janis Joplin
12. UI Architecture Professor LYNNE DEARBORN asks: Who was the first woman admitted to the internationally renowned architecture program at l’École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris, the first to earn a certificate in architecture there (1902) and the first woman to receive the American Institute of Architects’ Gold Medal (2014), that organization’s highest award?
a) Beverly Green
b) Julia Morgan
c) Zaha Mohammad Hadid
d) Denise Scott Brown
13. GENEVIEVE KIRK, director of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois’ Center for Nonprofit Excellence, asks: Who was the first American woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize?
a) Emily Greene Balch
b) Mother Teresa
c) Jane Addams
d) Pearl S. Buck
14. Centennial High art teacher SHANNON PERCOCO asks: What famous female artist created approximately 200 stunning paintings in her life despite physical trauma, including multiple spine fractures and 30 operations?
a) Georgia O’Keeffe
b) Frida Kahlo
c) Louise Bourgeois
d) Yayoi Kusama
15. Elementary special education facilitator KATIE MADIGAN, assistant principal at Urbana Early Childhood School, asks: Judy Heumann, disability rights advocate, participated in a sit-in in San Francisco that led to the signing of what legislation?
a) Individuals with Disabilities Education Act
b) Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act
c) Title IX
d) Civil Rights Act of 1964
16. UI Extension translation specialist MONIQUE RIVERA asks: Who was a key female figure who served as political activist José Martí’s translator and president of Protectoras de la Patria (a Cuban women’s political club) in Key West, Fla., in the fight for Cuba’s independence from Spain?
a) Ana Betancourt
b) Dolores Castellanos
c) Pilar Jorge de Tella
d) Vilma Espin
ANSWERS
1. c) Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton.
2. b) Awkwafina.
3) d) Michelle Yeoh.
4. b) Mary Eliza Mahoney.
5. d) 1974.
6. c) Cervical.
7. d) Wilma Mankiller.
8. c) Artemisia Gentileschi.
9. a) Since the beginning.
10. a) Grace Hopper.
11. b) Aretha Franklin.
12. b) Julia Morgan.
13. c) Jane Addams.
14. b) Frida Kahlo.
15. b) Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.
16. b) Dolores Castellanos.