This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by Managing Editor Niko Dugan. Click here to read an electronic version of this week's section. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette.
With a week-and-a-half left in Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we recruited another 15 community members and esteemed UI alumni to come up with one multiple-choice trivia question apiece.
See how you do in Part 2 of our May miniseries.
1. Taiwanese-American internet entrepreneur STEVE CHEN, who co-founded YouTube three years after graduating from the University of Illinois, asks: Which Silicon Valley company was not founded by an Asian American?
a) Nvidia
b) Zoom
c) Twitch
d) Netscape
2. Parkland College police Sgt. SOMPHON ‘SAM’ PENLAND asks: The United States’ “Secret War” in this country left long-lasting effects on its people, impacting their health, education and migration choices. Which southeast Asian country is the most heavily bombed country per capita in history?
a) Cambodia
b) Laos
c) Vietnam
d) Philippines
3. K-5 music educator and Unit 4 district music coordinator ABBY HERAS, who doubles as managing director of the Banks, Bridgewater & Lewis Fine Arts Academy, asks: Who is the first Asian American to win a Grammy award?
a) Yo-Yo Ma, Chinese American, 1984
b) Larry Ramos, Filipino-American, 1963
c) Eddie and Alex Van Halen, Indonesian American, 1991
d) Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Indian American, 1994
4. Local artist EKAH, who provided the signature image for this year’s Boneyard Arts Festival, asks: Which South Korean TV series is the most watched (English and non-English combined) on Netflix?
a) “Itaewon Class”
b) “Squid Game”
c) “Extraordinary Attorney Woo”
d) “The Glory”
5. DAVID CHIH, director of the UI’s Asian American Cultural Center, asks: Currently, almost 40 percent of the UI student body is of Asian descent. The earliest recorded Asian student at the UI was how many years after its founding in 1867?
a) 5 years (1872)
b) 50 years (1917)
c) 75 years (1942)
d) 100 years (1967)
6. South Korea-born JIN HWAN PARK, CEO, owner and founder of Champaign’s Sakanaya restaurant, asks: Where did the first version of sushi come from?
a) United States
b) Japan
c) Korea
d) Thailand
7. MELISSA CHAN, major awards coordinator in the UI Office of the Provost, asks: What country claims Nasi Lemak as its national dish?
a) Indonesia
b) Vietnam
c) Malaysia
d) Philippines
8. Centennial High college and career school counselor AARON CHUN asks: Who was the first person of Asian-American descent to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft?
a) Eugene Chung
b) Roman Gabriel
c) Kyler Murray
d) Tedy Bruschi
9. EILEEN CHEN, who teaches Chinese at Champaign’s Academy High and Countryside School, asks: Who is the Chinese immigrant who played a key role in the Manhattan Project and was nicknamed the First Lady of Physics?
a) Nainoa Thompson
b) Chien-Shiung Wu
c) Kono Yasui
d) Susan Lim
10. Former Illini women’s tennis coach SUJAY LAMA, now in charge at the University of North Texas, asks: Who was the first Asian American man to win a Grand Slam title in tennis?
a) Tommy Ho
b) Michael Chang
c) Brandon Nakashima
d) Mackie McDonald
11. Urbana High choir director BECKY PARK asks: Which Asian American singer holds the record for the longest-running No. 1 track on the Billboard Global 200?
a) Bruno Mars
b) Olivia Rodrigo
c) H.E.R.
d) Nicole Scherzinger
12. 1984 UI grad KIM TAN, world and nation wires editor at The Boston Globe, asks: Who was the first Asian golfer to win a tournament on the PGA Tour?
a) K.J. Choi
b) Isao Aoki
c) Y.E. Yang
d) Hideki Matsuyama
13. MONICA LIU, assistant director of employer engagement at the UI’s Grainger College of Engineering, asks: Who was the first Chinese student who graduated from an American university?
a) Yung Wing
b) Pauline Chiang
c) Wenfu Yiko Hu
d) Pao Kan Loh
14. YOUNG KIM, an instructor and guitar ensemble director at Parkland College, asks: Jessica Pegula, the current top-ranked player in American women’s tennis, is a notable member of the newly founded Asian American Pacific Islander Tennis Association. Which Asian country was her mom adopted from?
a) Philippines
b) South Korea
c) India
d) Japan
15. UI Professor YOON PAK, head of the Department of Education Policy, Organization and Leadership, asks: What is the significance of the TEAACH Act and the state of Illinois?
a) Illinois was the first state to mandate a unit of Asian American history in public schools.
b) TEAACH stands for the Teaching of Equitable Asian American Community History.