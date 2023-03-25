3-24 B-1

Devices off. Eyes forward. No cheating. Continuing our monthlong miniseries, here’s a third round of Women’s History Month-inspired questions, as written by 14 community members. Be sure to brush up for next Friday’s final.

Helen Satterthwaite

Elizabeth Cook

1. Courage Connection CEO ELIZABETH COOK asks: Urbana politician Helen F. Satterthwaite helped write the Illinois Domestic Violence Act — a landmark piece of legislation and one of the first in the country. In which year did it become law?

a) 1984

b) 1978

c) 1982

d) 1980

Denise Poindexter

2. Champaign’s DENISE POINDEXTER, director of executive search at AMN Healthcare Leadership and a 2016 Central Illinois Business Forty Under 40 honoree, asks: Who was America’s first self-made woman billionaire?

a) Martha Stewart

b) Oprah Winfrey

c) Madam C.J. Walker

d) Rihanna

Savannah Donovan

3. Urbana Park District Environmental Program Manager SAVANNAH DONOVAN asks: Who was Anita Parker Purves (1939-75), for whom the Anita Purves Nature Center was named in memorial?

a) A local ornithologist (bird scientist)

b) A local homemaker

and amateur naturalist

c) A local entomologist (insect scientist)

d) A local school teacher

Olivia Coiado

4. OLIVIA COIADO, a UI professor of medicine and bioengineering and director of student research at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, asks: Who was the first woman in the United States to earn a Ph.D.?

a) Helen Magill White

b) Apurva Prakashan

c) Mary Keller

d) Elena Cornara Piscopia

Lisa Kesler

5. Nationally recognized artist LISA KESLER of Champaign asks: Who was the only civilian woman awarded a Distinguished Service Cross in World War II?

a) Eleanor Roosevelt

b) Amelia Earhart

c) Virginia Hall

d) Oveta Culp Hobby

Surabhi Kiran

6. SURABHI KIRAN, a teaching assistant for the First-Year Experience Program at the UI’s College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, asks: Who was the first woman ever to enter space?

a) Valentina Tereshkova

b) Kalpana Chawla

c) Svetlana Savitskaya

d) Sally Kristen Ride

Frances Jacobson Harris

7. Retired 27-year Uni High Librarian FRANCES JACOBSON HARRIS asks: Who was the first woman (and Black person) to become Librarian of Congress?

a) Clara Stanton Jones

b) Augusta Baker

c) Carla Hayden

d) Charlemae Hill Rollins

Mara Thacker

8. MARA THACKER, the UI’s South Asian Studies and Global Popular Culture Librarian, asks: According to The Guinness Book of World Records, which artist has the most singles studio recordings?

a) Asha Bhosle

b) Madonna

c) Dalida

d) Dolly Parton

Gail Rost

9. Siebel Center for Design senior scholar GAIL ROST asks: What implemented innovative ideas were conceived and developed by women?

a) The solar stove

b) The consumer call-center system

c) Windshield wipers

d) The circular saw

e) All of the above

Kelly Friedlein

10. Fisher school district Librarian KELLY FRIEDLEIN asks: In 2016, Carla Hayden became the first woman to get what job?

a) A state governor

b) Librarian of Congress

c) Senator from Indiana

d) Secretary of Commerce

Bonnie Mak

11. iSchool Associate Professor BONNIE MAK, a historian of ancient, medieval and modern information practices, asks: Women were known to have been students, teachers and graduates of medicine at which of these universities in the Middle Ages?

a) University of al-Qarawiyyin

b) University of Salerno

c) University of Oxford

d) Northwestern University

Ghada Adhami

12. Champaign dentist GHADA ADHAMI of All Smiles Family Dentistry asks: What year did the first female dentist graduate from dental school in the United States?

a) 1801

b) 1835

c) 1866

d) 1902

Tabitha Dunn new

13. Kenwood Elementary computer-science instructor TABITHA DUNN, recently named the Illinois Digital Educators Alliance Educator of the Year, asks: Who was the actress/model who loved math and science and during World War II invented “frequency hopping,” the technology still used in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi?

a) Lana Turner

b) Ava Gardner

c) Audrey Hepburn

d) Hedy Lamarr

Teresa Ellis

14. Local photographer, artist, citizen naturalist and Midwestcapades owner TERESA ELLIS asks: Anna Atkins was one of the first female photographers and she released the first-ever book of photography in 1843. What was the focus of her photography?

a) Portraits

b) Wildlife

c) Plants

d) Landscapes

ANSWERS

1. c) 1982

2. a) Martha Stewart

3. b) A homemaker and amateur naturalist

4. a) Helen Magill White

5. c) Virginia Hall

6. a) Valentina Tereshkova

7. c) Carla Hayden

8. a) Asha Bhosle

9. e) All of the above

10. b) Librarian of Congress

11. b) University of Salerno

12. c) 1866

13. d) Hedy Lamarr

14. c) Plants