Devices off. Eyes forward. No cheating. Continuing our monthlong miniseries, here’s a third round of Women’s History Month-inspired questions, as written by 14 community members. Be sure to brush up for next Friday’s final.
Test your knowledge: Take Part 3 of our 16-question Women's History Month quiz
- Protests erupt in NYC — not for Trump but for 'The Joker'
- McConnell leaves rehab facility after therapy for concussion
- 'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26
- Israeli defense minister calls for halt to judicial overhaul
- Test your knowledge: Take Part 3 of our 16-question Women's History Month quiz
- Bank failures and rescue test Yellen's decades of experience
Articles
- Champaign woman sentenced to 47 years in prison for murder of her best friend
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another name to know in the portal
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: UNC transfer on Illinois radar
- Lincoln Square owner: Consultant's ideas for Urbana mall 'preposterous'
- Coming soon: Rally House
- The voice comes out of Paxton — Miles seeks to become next star
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: How did former Illini fare in 2022-23?
- Three Champaign men in custody on weapons offenses
- Urbana school district mourns student, teacher
- UI legal scholar on paid leave over alleged mishandling of private phone call
