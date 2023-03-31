Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight along with gusty winds. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 37F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph..
In the final chapter of a four-part miniseries, we recruited 14 more community members to come up with one multiple-choice question apiece on a range of topics tied to Women’s History Month.
Kicking things off: a question about a historic moment from Election Day.
1. ANDREA RUNDELL, executive director of the YWCA of the University of Illinois, asks: Who was the first woman of color to be elected to the U.S. Senate?
a) Shirley Chisholm
b) Patsy Takemoto Mink
c) Carol Moseley Braun
d) Kamala Harris
2. Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation Youth and Teen Coordinator TRISTAN ELZY asks: Which women’s-rights activist was known for being the first deaf/blind person to write a book and earn a bachelor’s degree?
a) Susan B. Anthony
b) Emmeline Pankhurst
c) Rosa Parks
d) Helen Keller
3. Danville Area Community College Reference and Instruction Librarian RUTH LINDEMANN asks: Which Illinois woman became a dedicated activist for women’s marital rights and better insanity legislation after being committed to an insane asylum in 1860 by her husband because she disagreed with his religious beliefs?
a) Elizabeth Packard
b) Mary Todd Lincoln
c) Dorothea Dix
d) Jane Addams
4. Champaign County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO LAURA WEIS asks: What percentage of women in the United States hold board seats at Fortune 500 companies?
a) 9.6 percent
b) 15.0 percent
c) 27.0 percent
d) 41.2 percent
5. Gies College of Business Corporate Relationship Manager NING ZULAUF asks: Who is an influential University of Illinois alumna and scholar of Asian American student history?
a) Michelle Yeoh
b) Sharon Lee
c) Mindy Kaling
d) Awkwafina
6. KATHRYN WILLIAMS, director of the UI’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), asks: Which woman lived on the island of Lesbos and is famous for her lyric poetry?
a) Sappho
b) Olympias
c) Sulpicia
d) Hypatia
7. FAIROUZ ABU-GHAZALEH, director of statewide programs for Illinois Humanities, asks: She was a Palestinian-Lebanese journalist, poet, author, feminist pioneer and a key figure in the Arab Renaissance of the 20th century. Who was she?
a) Nazik Al-Malaika
b) May Ziadeh
c) Azar Nafisi
d) Ahlam Mosteghanemi
8. Urbana High School/All City Strings Orchestra Director TAMRA GINGOLD asks: Who was the first woman violinist to perform in concert in the United States and greatly influence the development of high-quality concert programming even though she was born into an impoverished family?
a) Midori Goto
b) Camilla Urso
c) Hilary Hahn
d) Lindsey Stirling
9. The REV. JIE WU SMITH, pastor at Chrisman and Sidell United Methodist churches, asks: In what year was the world’s first woman ordained an Anglican priest?
a) 1904
b) 1924
c) 1944
d) 1964
10. ALEENA KHAN, a UI Ph.D. student in political science and American politics, asks: Who holds the title for the longest-serving female head of government?
a) Angela Merkel
b) Sheikh Hasina
c) Sirimavo Bandaranaike
d) Indira Gandhi
11. Champaign author, speaker, trainer and coach SPARKLE SANDERS asks: Who was the first Black woman millionaire in America?
a) Oprah Winfrey
b) Phyllis Wheatley
c) Madam C.J. Walker
d) Beyoncé Knowles
12. C4A Community Center for the Arts Executive Director ROBIN KEARTON asks: Clarinetist Sabine Meyer made waves when she became the first woman allowed in the Berlin Philharmonic. Although endorsed by the notoriously demanding music director, she left after nine months, having been blackballed by her male colleagues. When did this happen?
a) 1917-18
b) 1945-46
c) 1960-61
d) 1982-83
e) 2001-03
13. UI College of ACES Associate Professor and Acting Associate Dean of International Programs MARY ARENDS-KUENNING asks: In what year was the first Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to a woman?
a) 1979
b) 1993
c) 2009
d) 2019
14. ALEJANDRA AGUERO, a Champaign-based government administrator with the Illinois Department of Employment Security, asks: Who was the late-Renaissance and early-Baroque poet who defended a woman’s right to education and wrote “God has given me the gift of a very profound love of truth”?
a) Isabel Moctezuma
b) Sor Filotea
c) Maria Bartola
d) Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz
ANSWERS
1. c) Carol Moseley Braun
2. d) Helen Keller
3. a) Elizabeth Packard
4. c) 27 percent
5. b) Sharon Lee
6. a) Sappho
7. b) May Ziadeh
8. b) Camilla Urso
9. c) Florence Li Tim-O was ordained on Jan. 25, 1944, by the bishop of Victoria, Hong Kong, in response to the crisis among Anglican Christians in China caused by the Japanese invasion.
10. b) Sheikh Hasina
11. c) Madam C.J. Walker
12. d) 1982-83
13. c) Elinor Ostrom (2009) and Esther Duflo (2019) remain the only two women to win the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.