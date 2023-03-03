Happy Women’s History Month. To mark the occasion, as we did during February’s Black History Month, Editor Jeff D'Alessio will recruit community members and other special guests to come up with multiple-choice questions on a range of topics.
See how many you can get right in Part 1 without phoning a friend or firing up a search engine. Answers are at the bottom.
Have a question you’d like to submit? Email us at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
1. 2023 Illinois State Board of Education Special Recognition Award winner RANDI WENZEL, a math teacher at Champaign’s Novak Academy, asks: Who was the first wife of a sitting president to hold a paying job outside the White House?
a) Eleanor Roosevelt
b) Betty Ford
c) Hillary Clinton
d) Jill Biden
2. Parkland College President PAM LAU asks: Who was the first woman to become the president of a community college in Illinois?
a) Christine Soubek, Waubonsee Community College
b) Mary Miller, Danville Area Community College
c) Zelema Harris, Parkland College
d) Georgia Costello, Southwestern Illinois College
3. Centennial High and U.S. Olympic Hall of Famer BONNIE BLAIR CRUIKSHANK, winner of five speedskating gold medals, asks: What Olympian gave up her spot for an event so her teammate, Erin Jackson, could compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics, where she won a gold medal?
a) Mikaela Shiffrin
b) Elana Meyers Taylor
c) Brittany Bowe
d) Jessie Diggins
4. DALY ANDERSSON, co-owner and managing partner at Champaign’s Tenet Wealth Partners, asks: In what year could a woman own a credit card in her own name?
a) 1946
b) 1983
c) 1974
d) 1924
5. Champaign County Associate Judge ANNA BENJAMIN asks: In 1869, the first woman passed the Illinois bar exam, but was denied a license because she was married. She took her case to the U.S. Supreme Court and lost, but was finally admitted in 1890. Who was she?
a) Belva Lockwood, the first woman to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court
b) Florence King, the first female patent attorney
c) Myra Bradwell, founder of the Chicago Legal News
d) Kate Kane of Chicago
6. CHARLOTTE DAVIDSON, director of the UI’s Native American House, asks: In 2021, Shelly Lowe (Diné) became the first Native American woman to be nominated by President Joe Biden to lead which independent federal agency?
a) Morris K. Udall Scholarship Foundation
b) National Indian Gaming Commission
c) National Endowment for the Humanities
d) National Science Foundation
7. DONICA SWANN, director of archives at The Urbana Free Library and an adjunct faculty member at the UI’s iSchool, asks: Who is widely known as the “mother of science fiction” after anonymously publishing her first novel in 1818?
a) Louisa May Alcott
b) Charlotte Brontë
c) Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley
d) Virginia Woolf
8. Swanlund Endowed Chair NANCY SOTTOS, head of the UI’s Department of Materials Science & Engineering, asks: Since Title IX was enacted in 1972, the percentage of bachelor’s degrees in engineering now earned by women has:
a) Remained the same — about 10 percent
b) Decreased to less than 2 percent
c) Increased from 3 to 22 percent
d) Increased to over 50 percent
9. 30-year Uni High English teacher and 20-year Champaign County History Museum board member ADELE SUSLICK asks: Who was the first female CEO of a Fortune 500 company?
a) Carolyn Astor
b) Katherine Graham
c) Jane Stanford
d) Ursula Burns
10. Paralympian and 2023 CU Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award winner NICHOLE MILLAGE (Centennial ’95), an environmental sustainability specialist for the city of Champaign, asks: Which wheelchair racer has won the Boston Marathon a record eight times?
a) Tatyana McFadden
b) Candace Cable-Brookes
c) Jean Driscoll
d) Cheri Blauwet
11. St. Thomas More Principal SISTER M. BRIDGET MARTIN asks: Which woman was forced into slavery at a young age and upon gaining her freedom, converted to the Catholic faith, went on to become a Catholic religious sister and is now the patron saint of Sudan?
a) St. Monica
b) St. Josephine Bakhita
c) St. Catherine of Siena
d) St. Elizabeth
12. UI Professor of Atmospheric Sciences FRANCINA DOMINGUEZ asks: Who was the 2022 Nobel Prize winner in Literature?
a) Malala Yousafzai
b) Ursula K. Le Guin
c) Virginia Woolf
d) Annie Ernaux
13. Danville Community Relations Administrator ASHTON GREER asks: In what year could women first own property in the United States?
a) 1792
b) 1862
c) 1895
d) 1901
14. The Rev. MELISSA KEEBLE, a chaplain at Carle Foundation Hospital, asks: What university was the first to hire an African American female professor?
a) Ohio’s Oberlin College
b) Ohio’s Wilberforce University
c) North Carolina’s Fayetteville State University
d) University of Wisconsin
15. 2015 Athena Award winner AMY RANDOLPH, chief of staff and executive vice president for pillar relations at Busey, asks: Who was the first woman to own a bank in the United States?
a) Marianne Markowitz
b) Maggie Lena Walker
c) Hilda Harding
d) Madame C.J. Walker
16. Nine-time Hugo Award winner LYNNE THOMAS, head of the UI’s Rare Books and Manuscripts Library, asks: Who has won the most Hugo Awards — 11 — for works of fiction?
a) Lois McMaster Bujold
b) N.K. Jemisin
c) Connie Willis
d) Seanan McGuire
ANSWERS
1. d) Jill Biden
2. b) Mary Miller, who served as Danville Area Community College president from 1946-72
3. c) Brittany Bowe
4. c) In 1974, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act was passed, prohibiting discrimination against credit applicants based on gender
5. c) Myra Bradwell
6. c) National Endowment for the Humanities
7. c) Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley
8. c) Increased from 3 to 22 percent
9. b) Katherine Graham, former CEO of The Washington Post
10. c) Jean Driscoll
11. b) St. Josephine Bakhita
12. d) Annie Ernaux
13. b) 1862
14. b) Wilberforce University
15. b) Maggie Lena Walker
16. c) Connie Willis