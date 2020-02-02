CHAMPAIGN — Continued testing of emergency weather sirens set for Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a system upgrade means people may hear them when there is no actual emergency.
Work began last week on modernizing the outdoor siren system from analog to digital communications.
Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Director John Dwyer said six sirens in the campus area and one at Willard Airport are involved and will be tested between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on those days. The tests involve short spurts of several seconds.
The regular first-Tuesday-of-the-month test of all sirens will still happen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
The sirens are intended to alert people who are outside that a tornado warning has been issued for an affected area. People should take shelter and monitor local media, NOAA Weather Radio or the National Weather Service website in the case of inclement weather.