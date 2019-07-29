DANVILLE — A fourth man is in custody in connection with the April 24 fatal shooting of a Danville man at the Fair Oaks public housing complex.
Cmdr. Josh Webb said Tariq C. Wilson, 20, of Danville was located by the U.S. Marshal Service’s Fugitive Task Force at a residence in Centralia last Friday and arrested in the murder of Roosevelt Anderson Jr.
Wilson, who had been wanted on a warrant, is awaiting extradition to Vermilion County. His bond has been set at $5 million.
Three men are already in custody in connection with the homicide:
— Denzel R. Aldridge, 21, who faces five counts of first-degree murder and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
— Percy L. Freeman, 26, who faces four counts of first-degree murder and one of aggravated battery.
— Tavares A. Mitchell, 22, whom the task force arrested for aggravated battery and mob action in Chicago on July 1.
Shortly before 1:45 p.m. April 24, police were called to the 900 block of Redden Court on a report of a man with a gunshot wound lying in the road. They located Mr. Anderson, who had been shot in the head.
Mr. Anderson died at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana the next afternoon.
Witnesses told police the shooting stemmed from an argument between several men.
At Aldridge’s arraignment hearing, Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said police obtained video from the Danville Housing Authority’s security cameras that shows Aldridge brandishing a gun and then firing it at the victim. It also showed two other men struggling with the victim.
Webb said police have nabbed all of the suspect. However, anyone with any information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS (8477).