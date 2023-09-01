Appearing at 9 a.m. today on WDWS 1400-AM/93.9-FM: Jack Trudeau, the star quarterback of Mike White’s 1983 Rose Bowl Illini. He’s the latest famous former to share with The News-Gazette a behind-the-scenes story from that special season ahead of this weekend’s team reunion. (For more memories, go to news-gazette.com).
“The first memory that comes to mind is the summer before the ’83 season, when I came back and stayed with Bob Miller, my center that season. This was just stupid enough to never forget.
“Bob had gotten a piranha and a fish tank. The tank was large, and the piranha grew to be too. Bob would go to the fish store to get goldfish for the piranha to eat. As sophomoric as it sounds, we’d put a goldfish in with the piranha a few times a day and watch it go after lunch and dinner.
“I’m not sure why it was so fun, but times like summer, when you’re a young man, we could have done a lot of silly things besides work out. I didn’t really know Bob before that summer, but we became great friends — thanks to a large piranha and free time.”
— Jeff D’Alessio