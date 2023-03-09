From D-Wade to D-Rose, Mark Aguirre to Jon Scheyer, the Land of Lincoln’s list of college All-Americans, NBA all-stars and basketball Hall of Famers is a lengthy one.
So too are the nominees for the greatest Illinois high school basketball player our panel of experts ever saw in person, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO discovered in surveying 28 household hoops names this week.
TIM HARDAWAY (Chicago Carver ’85), a five-time NBA All-Star and 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee
“So I grew up when Chicago basketball was at the highest point it has ever been. We had sooooo many tough and exciting high school players. And many, many McDonald’s All-Americans. I’ve seen a lot of great players; I can talk about 10 to 20 of them. But we forget this player called EFREM WINTERS from Chicago King High School.
“Six-foot-nine. Great body, great footwork, excellent touch around the basket and a nice mid-range jumper. He was ahead of his time in the ’80s. No one could stop him. He won the McDonald’s Game MVP and sealed it with a reverse backwards dunk.
“I’ve seen a lot of great high school ball players and I’m not taking nothing away from anyone else. But he was a bad man.”
FRANK WILLIAMS (Peoria Manual ’98), one of 13 McDonald’s All-Americans and 15 NBA first-round draft picks to play for Illinois
“My pick would have to be a combo of (Peoria Manual teammates) SERGIO McCLAIN and MARCUS GRIFFIN. No, they weren’t the best shooters or dribblers, nor did they jump the highest. But those two together were the epitome of high school basketball. You asked for the greatest; they were a tie.”
DOC RIVERS (Proviso East ’80), 2000 NBA Coach of the Year with Magic, 2008 NBA champ with Celtics and 76ers coach since 2020
“I wanted to go with Jim Brewer because of his defensive ability — and he’s my uncle. I thought he was as dominating a player as ever.
“And then I thought about Quinn Buckner with Thornridge. They won back-to-back state championships and he did everything.
“But I’m gonna say (Westchester St. Joseph’s) ISIAH THOMAS. I thought he was the best guard maybe I’ve ever seen, and definitely the best guard — and best player — that’s ever come out of the state of Illinois.”
HENRY DOMERCANT (Naperville North ’98), Eastern Illinois’ all-time leading scorer
“I first saw (Farragut’s) RONNIE FIELDS in the Proviso West Shootout, the most dominant high school athlete I ever saw. I still would pick him to win the NBA dunk contest. He could fly.”
EDDIE JOHNSON (Chicago Westinghouse ’77), whose 19,202 points rank 60th on the NBA's all-time list
“MARK AGUIRRE was my teammate at Westinghouse in ’77 and came downstate in ’78. He was the most talented, unstoppable offensive force I ever saw in high school and should be in the Naismith Hall of Fame.”
STAN WIENKE (Allerton-Broadlands-Longview ’73), whose 1,545 career rebounds are the third-most in IHSA history
“They gave MARTY SIMMONS the nickname of ‘Mule’ because he just carried Lawrenceville on his back to two consecutive 34-0 seasons and state championships.
“I saw him play in person in the state championships and the super-sectionals when I was coaching basketball at ABL High School, which later became Heritage. Without internet and major coverage, coaches tried to get away and watch him play any time that they were close to central Illinois.”
TOM KLEINSCHMIDT (Gordon Tech ’91), who has now coached DePaul College Prep to back-to-back IHSA finals in Champaign
“I have been going to the state finals with my father since I was a kid. I grew up on the West Side of Chicago, where you see great players every day. My father is an IBCA Hall of Fame referee and worked the Class AA state tournament three times, the max for an official. He officiated for 50 years — we drove to countless games and it’s how I fell in love with the game of basketball.
“I had the great pleasure of watching Ed Horton, LaPhonso Ellis, Steve Bardo, Kenny Battle, Kendall Gill, Ben Wilson, Nick Anderson, Eric Anderson, Darren Guest, Dave Booth, Levertis Robinson, Melvin McCants and Marcus Liberty — and I played in the ’90 state championship game against Jamie Brandon and so many more. They were my heroes before Bird, Jordan and Magic.
“But the player I thought was the best I saw in high school is (Peoria Manual’s) HOWARD NATHAN.
"Howard was one of my closest friends on earth. He was player of the year in the state of Illinois, a McDonald’s All American and my roommate at DePaul before moving on to another school and eventually playing for the Atlanta Hawks, albeit for a brief time.
“He had power, grace, speed, intelligence, leadership, defensive ability, a knack for making winning plays, selflessness as a star, never worrying about stats although he piled them up, winning and always making his teammates feel as it was his fault if something didn’t work out, even though most of the time it was your fault.
“I miss him daily and talk to him often up above. He was special player in our state’s history.”
BRUCE DOUGLAS (Quincy ’82), one of the IHSA’s ‘100 Legends of March Madness’ and Illini career leader in assists and steals
“I would say NORMAN COOK. I was only in elementary school at the time, but I was attending the sectional championship game in Springfield. Lincoln vs. Quincy in 1973. Lincoln was ranked No. 1, Quincy No. 2.
“My older brother, Darrell Douglas, was a sophomore that played on that team. Quincy started out creating problems for Lincoln with their press in the first quarter and got an early lead.
“Then came Norman Cook.
“Norman was a specimen at 6-8 and he began to bring the ball up and break our press singlehandedly, then shoot jumpers from the 15-, 17-foot range that were all net. He didn’t just hit jumpers, but also passed to open people.
“I had never seen anyone that size handle the ball with that kind of skill, and he did it flawlessly. Not only did he dominate the offensive end, but he was a defensive stopper. I remember teasing my big brother that Norman was playing tennis with his turnaround shots in the post.
“Stormin’ Norman. I never forgot that game, because I wanted to play with that type of energy and impact.”
GARY TIDWELL (Prairie Central ’90), the Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin coach who took two state trips with two schools, leading Pana to 1988 Class A title and helping Prairie Central finish runner-up in ’90
“During my tenure as head coach at Danville High School, I observed (Simeon’s) DERRICK ROSE at both the Pontiac Holiday Tournament and in the semifinal round of the state tourney in Peoria.
"I have never witnessed anyone better at effortlessly going coast to coast in transition with fewer dribbles and consistently finishing above the rim against contact.”
TRENT MEACHAM (Centennial ’04), BTN analyst and 2004 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year
“The best player I ever saw was between KEVIN GARNETT and (Peoria Central’s) SHAUN LIVINGSTON. Garnett’s length, athleticism and talent were second to none, although I saw Farragut lose to Thornton — featuring Tai Streets, Melvin Ely and others — in the final eight at the Assembly Hall.
“Livingston was easily the best player I played against. A 6-8 point guard with incredible feel. No one combined flash with substance like him. The No. 4 pick in the 2004 NBA draft — he was the highest-ever draft pick as a guard to go straight from high school.”
MARTY SIMMONS (Lawrenceville ’83), whose 2,986 career points are sixth-most in IHSA history
“I was very fortunate as a kid to grow up watching two of the greatest players in Illinois high school history. RICK LEIGHTY led Lawrenceville to two Class A state championships, in 1972 and 1974. Rick was a tough, hard-nosed player who could do it all — a great scorer, rebounder and someone who loved to compete.
“The second player was JAY SHIDLER, ‘the Blonde Bomber,’ who helped lead Lawrenceville to a state championship in 1974 and a third-place finish in 1976. I was at the 1976 state tournament when Jay broke all the scoring records — 37 in the first game, 48 in the second and 45 in the third-place game. His performance is still one of the greatest in state tournament history.
“I would also like to add that we all played for the greatest coach in Illinois high school history in Ron Felling. Coach Felling won four state championships and a third place as head coach at Lawrenceville High School.
“The glory days.”
MARK COOMES, Illini assistant coach under Lou Henson
“My top five players that I saw that made me go wow in high school were Glenn Grunwald of East Leyden, Mark Aguirre from Westinghouse, Kevin Garnett from Farragut, Efrem Winters from King and Isiah Thomas from St. Joseph.
“The best of those five great players was KEVIN GARNETT. There were others, but these five made me want to go see them as often as possible.”
KIWANE GARRIS (Chicago Westinghouse ’93), No. 2 on the Illini's career scoring charts
“The greatest Illinois high school player I ever saw in person was (Chicago King’s) JAMIE BRANDON. It was the city championship game against Westinghouse during the ’89-90 season. He was already a highly recruited player and one of the best combo guards I’d seen at the time.
“He could do everything. I loved his poise on the court; he never let anyone speed him up. He was always going at his pace.
“There was one moment in the game where he walked the ball up the court between his legs and came across halfcourt and shot the ball from almost that far.
“That’s when I knew what they said about him was true.”
AWVEE STOREY (Proviso West ’96), who played three years in the NBA and has spent the past decade-plus as WNBA assistant coach/executive
“You got me thinking on this for a bit and it was hard. But it’s RONNIE FIELDS of Farragut. Before Kevin Garnett even got to Chicago, it was all about Ronnie Fields.
“Fields’ athleticism was unreal to see as a spectator — and when playing against him, it was even more unbelievable. His raw talent and ability were incredible, his basketball IQ was elite and he was an overall nice guy.”
SEAN HARRINGTON (Elgin ’99), who scored 2,119 points as prep and ranks No. 2 all-time in 3-point percentage as an Illini
“The best player I saw in person as a fan was KEVIN GARNETT, who put on a show at DePaul’s Alumni Hall with teammate Ronnie Fields. I had never seen a high school player play at an elite level in person like that.
“The best player I played against was (Whitney Young’s) QUENTIN RICHARDSON in the state quarterfinals. We had no answer for him. He put up 32 and 16 on us.
“The best player I saw after my high school years was (Lincolnshire Stevenson’s) JALEN BRUNSON. I was an analyst calling the A and AA games in 2014. Brunson put up 56 in the 4A semifinals in a losing effort against Whitney Young. The building was buzzing.”
JAY SHIDLER (Lawrenceville ’76), aka the ‘Blonde Bomber,’ among 17 IHSA players to score 1,000 points in a season
“Two players come to mind. One is my brother DENNIS, who led the state in scoring in 1970, averaging 35 points a game. Although he never played in the state tournament, he was my hero.
“The second is my 1974 teammate, RICK LEIGHTY. He did everything for us that year, leading us to the championship.”
WALTER BOND (Chicago Collins ’87), a two-time All-Public League pick and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer
“MARCUS LIBERTY was a man and the rest of us were boys. He could do it all on a basketball court in high school at Crane and King — and he did it real smoothly, effortlessly. In 1986 and ’87, there was nobody in the country better than Liberty.”
SHAWN JEPPSON (Spring Valley Hall ’98), who owns the IHSA record for most points in a title game (51)
“JAMIE BRANDON of Chicago King was just such an explosive scorer and so athletic. Plus, King was the cream of the crop back then so they were just a fun team to watch in general.
“I know you only asked for one, but I can’t leave out RONNIE FIELDS. I remember watching him a couple times and being blown away at his leaping ability and how easy he made it look to score. State tournament games were very exciting when Farragut made it down.”
DAVID BOOTH (Peoria Manual ’88), DePaul’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer
“The best IHSA player I ever saw in person was Peoria Manual’s HOWARD NATHAN. I believe he was truly born to play the game and his instincts and skills were effortless.
“When Howard stepped on the court, he had what we call today the ‘mamba mentality’ and because of him, his teams already had a 10-point advantage before the game began. If you ever played with him or against him, you would understand.”
ROB PELINKA (Lake Forest ’88), Los Angeles Lakers general manager
“My greatest memories of IHSA basketball were as a kid, going to the Proviso West holiday tournament with my dad. I can still smell the popcorn scent in that gym, on a cold winter day. Watching all-time IHSA greats like MARK AGUIRRE, HERSEY HAWKINS, JEFF HORNACEK, MARCUS LIBERTY and TONY FREEMAN play in high school certainly inspired my own IHSA basketball journey.
“And, being able to witness legendary coaches like Gene Pingatore and Sonny Cox work the sidelines, gave me keen awareness for the importance of a great coach and leader.”
JOHN SPEZIA, an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Famer
“Since I have been coaching for 50 years, starting in 1973 at Sheldon High School, and started watching the Illinois state tourney when I was in grade school at Bismarck, your question is a tough one.
“The best high school players I saw at dominating a game: DAVE ROBISCH of Springfield, KEVIN GARNETT at Farragut and LaPHONSO ELLIS of East St. Louis Lincoln.
“Best all-around: MARCUS LIBERTY of Chicago King. Best all-round guard: ISIAH THOMAS of Westchester St. Joe. Best shooter: JAY SHIDLER. Best athlete: RONNIE FIELDS.
“And best individual performance in a single game: GREG DAVIS, Danville Schlarman.”
ANDRE IGUODALA (Springfield Lanphier ’02), a 2012 Olympic gold medalist and 2015 NBA Finals MVP
“(East St. Louis’) DARIUS MILES. His size and length, matched with the ability to handle the ball the way he did.”
MICHAEL FINKE (Centennial ’14), who was twice named The News-Gazette's All-Area Player of the Year
“I remember being in the eighth grade and watching RAYVONTE RICE dominate his senior season at Centennial. A game that sticks out is him dropping 40-plus against Central at home. He was a lot of fun to watch and then to be able to be teammates with him at Illinois down the road was a pretty cool experience.”
BRIAN COOK (Lincoln ’99), The News-Gazette’s 1999 All-State Player of the Year
“The best Illinois high school player I ever saw was probably MIKE ROBINSON from Peoria Richwoods. Dude averaged 40 a game in high school and he went on to have a great career at Purdue and a professional career, as well.”
CHRIS COLLINS (Glenbrook North ’92), who's poised to coach Northwestern to second NCAA tourney in six years — and second berth in school history
“The best high school player I ever saw out of Illinois was KEVIN GARNETT. His ability at 7 feet tall to be able to play with that athleticism, that talent — and then the motor and competitive spirit that he had — when you watched him in a high school game, it was like a man amongst boys.”
DAN CROSS (Carbondale ’91), who earned a spot in the University of Floria Hall of Fame after leading Lon Kruger’s Gators to the school’s first Final Four berth
“MARCUS LIBERTY is the name that comes to mind as the best player I saw growing up in Illinois and watching a lot of basketball. I saw Marcus play for King High School in the state championship in Champaign.
“He could do it all for his size — handle the rock, shoot the J, athletic and finish around the basket. A smooth operator with the ball.”
JIM DAWSON (Elmhurst York ’63), the 1967 Big Ten MVP at Illinois
“While there have been many truly great Illinois high school basketball players over the years, and it’s difficult to choose one, I would choose BOGIE REDMON. He is a legend, and led his Collinsville team to an undefeated state championship and 32-0 record in 1960-61.
“I can’t remember anyone who totally dominated the Elite Eight tournament weekend and championship game like Bogie did that year. He was a first-team high school All-American.
“For me, it was a privilege to be a teammate and fraternity brother with him at Illinois.”
LUTHER HEAD (Chicago Manley ’01), a second-team All-American in 2005 at Illinois and second-team All-Rookie a year later with the Houston Rockets
“My favorite high school player I’ve seen in person is DAVID BAILEY from Westinghouse. He was a winner.”
COLECO BUIE (Centennial ’92), who played three seasons at Chicago State and Missouri State after earning News-Gazette All-Area honors
“In high school, the best two players that I saw in person were JAMIE BRANDON from Chicago King High School and HOWARD NATHAN from Peoria Manual.
"Jamie came to Centennial when I was a freshman and was able to see the No. 1 player in the nation put on a show. He showed a complete game with dunks, mid-range and smooth three-point shot.
“Howard was super crafty and made others better on a nationally and state-ranked team. Loved his swagger on the court. He defended, scored and passed with the best of them. I later got a chance to play a year professionally with him and enjoyed picking his brain.”