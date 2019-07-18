This might be a good weekend to stay indoors.
Go see a movie. Visit the library. Clean out that basement.
A bright red box surrounds the National Weather Service forecast for the next few days, with oppressive heat and humidity in store for much of Illinois and the Midwest.
Highs in the mid-90s are predicted through Sunday, and stifling humidity will make temperatures feel more like 105 to 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
There will be little relief overnight, with lows dipping only into the high 70s.
The weather service has issued an excessive-heat warning for most of central Illinois from 1 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Sunday because of the prolonged “dangerously high temperatures.”
Conditions could cause heat stress during extended exposure, particularly in young children, the elderly, people without air conditioning and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities, officials warned.
The heat and humidity started moving into western Illinois on Wednesday, said weather service meteorologist Kirk Huettl.
The heat wave will stay in the area through the weekend until a new front moves through on Sunday night, he said.
“It doesn’t look like the front’s going to come through quickly enough to provide us relief” for the weekend, he said.
So far this summer, Champaign has had only one heat advisory, on July 10, he said. Huettl couldn’t recall the last heat warning, which is issued when the heat index is forecast above 100 for several days in a row.
One contributing factor this week: green crops that are finally starting to thrive after a wet spring that delayed planting.
“Now the corn is just starting to tassel, two weeks behind schedule. The crops are lush and green right now, and that’s putting a lot of moisture into the air with the daytime heating,” Huettl said.
That has driven up the dew point, a measure of air moisture, into the upper 70s or 80s, he said.
“We’ll have dew points higher here in the Midwest than they’ll have in Florida, because of the crops,” he said.
Temperatures will return to normal — for mid-July — next week, with a high of 87 on Monday and a much more comfortable 83 on Tuesday. Dewpoints will be in the 50s and 60s, he said, “so there is hope.”
But the heat and humidity will build back up as the week goes on, he said.
Central Illinois has had only 0.3 inches of rain so far in July, Huettl said, but temperatures are running 3 degrees above normal. The high has topped 90 several times since the warmer pattern started in late June.
“Summer hit late, but it’s kind of been in full gear this month,” he said.
For this week, the weather service is urging people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, keep out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. Never leave pets, children or the elderly unattended in parked vehicles, where temperatures can rise to dangerous levels quickly.
Those who have to work or spend considerable time outside should schedule activities in the early morning or evening hours, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes, drink plenty of water and schedule frequent breaks in the shade or indoors.
They should also know the common signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, including dizziness, fainting, confusion, fatigue, headache, muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or a weak, rapid pulse.