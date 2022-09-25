Meeting Minutes & More cover 9-23-22

This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette

All told, there are 43,876 state-authorized video gambling terminals in 8,072 locations across Illinois. In August alone, they took in $2,651,002,556.30 and gave back $2,424,054,191.18, adding up to net wagering activity of $226,948,365.12.

For comparison’s sake, that’s more than all but four 2022 Major League Baseball team payrolls.

Here’s a look at the 70 area establishments where more than $500,000 was wagered last month, followed by the net amount wagered after winnings were factored in, according to Illinois Gaming Board data.

Video gambling 1
Video gambling 2

