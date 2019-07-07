We’re up to 1,743 stories at our ‘UI at 150 Years & Beyond’ website (uofi150.news-gazette.com), with fresh content added daily. Here’s a new batch of 10 former Illini sharing memories about the people and places on campus and around Campustown that they won’t soon forget.
CRAIG TILEY
Australian Open director coached Illini men’s tennis team to 2003 national title
“On a recruiting trip in September one year, I picked up (future NCAA champ) Amer Delic from the airport. We had the weekend to really impress him.
“However, on this particular day, the South Farms were really playing up. Together with a warm wind, the smell was nauseating.
“At the airport, I noticed Amer scrunch up his nose but I did not say anything. We quickly got into the car and I turned on the music and air-conditioning to distract him.
“When we arrived at the Atkins Tennis Center, I knew I had to come up with something. Amer got out of the car, scrunched up his nose again and asked what that smell was.
“I sniffed into the air and said, ‘I’m not sure, it is unusual and really bad.’
“A month later, Amer committed to Illinois and a year later at his first practice, that smell was back. Only then did he find out the South Farms smell was synonymous with that part of campus.”
DAVID McCRAW (’76)
Monticello native, New York Times’ newsroom attorney
“If you happened to be a kid from a small town, Record Service was everything you were not.
“To climb to the store’s upstairs space on Green Street was to enter a veritable den of cool — the kind of cool you had zero shot of attaining. Which was pretty much the reason for going.
“There was nothing about the place that didn’t say cool — the music that was playing, all those tables filled with records, customers drifting by in bell bottoms and peasant blouses. The place even had a cool smell.
“Mainly, though, it was the guys who worked there. They met the world with a pitch-perfect indifference, knowing smiles and ironic commentary. You would go from table to table, flipping through the albums and reading the liner notes, carried along by some vague hope that whatever you were buying for four dollars and change would earn a half-nod of approval from the guy at the register.
“It left me with an astonishing collection of unlistenable music. Of course, good was never the point. Cool was. And for a few minutes each week, you got to stand close to it at Record Service.
“There was nothing better than when you were 19 and unshakably unhip and still believed that music could change the world and maybe even you.”
EMMA DORANTES (’03)
Champaign attorney/advocate
“Having started as ‘undeclared’ at UIUC in the fall of 1999, I was just old enough to vote in the 2000 elections, and a year later, aware enough to be traumatized by the images of the second plane hitting the Towers on 9/11.
“Professor Joseph T. ‘Joe’ Miller helped me find my peace, and my place, in all of it. Joe taught me International Politics and Policy, as well as Politics of the Vietnam War, in a small room in Allen Hall in the spring of 2002. A Vietnam veteran himself, Joe’s clear, matter-of-fact style resonated deeply with me, and offered insight into wartime politics that helped me find solace as I tried to make sense of my rapidly changing world.
“While he never made his personal experiences the focus of our classes, his lessons stuck with me in ways beyond anything my more ‘academic’ political science professors could teach, and I am ever grateful for having had a teacher like him around at that time in my own history.”
STANLEY EISENSTEIN (’68)
Chicago attorney
“Apartment living now is de rigueur on campus. However, long ago, undergrads had to live in approved university housing such as dorms, frats, sororities or a handful of boarding houses.
“This occurred because, back then, there was a shortage of apartments near campus and they were needed for married or grad students.
“However, Jewish students could get an apartment by using the ‘kosher’ excuse. All that was needed was a note from a rabbi, who immediately knew the charade, that he/she needed to live in an apartment in order to keep kosher. It was a widespread scam used by many Jewish undergrads back then, including my two roommates on White Street.”
JESSICA PITCHER (’00)
Robeson Elementary principal
“Bill Testory was the assistant director of the Materials Research Lab and my boss for four years as I worked and went to school.
“He trusted me with more responsibilities than just running errands and making coffee.
“His example and faith in my work is one reason I think I am good at building capacity in others today. I can remember skipping class to go work because I enjoyed the office so much — and needed to hustle to pay for college.
“One year for Christmas, he gave me a Craftsman drill. That may seem odd, but I was always working on some home improvement or mechanical project, and this was encouragement to learn new things and be a problem solver.
“I have added a few tools to my collection over the years, but still have and use that old Craftsman.”
MIKE LINKSVAYER (’92)
Tech bigwig co-founded Bitzi
“I liked taking late night walks on country roads south of campus, crisscrossing the Embarras River and listening to WEFT shows on my Walkman or just thinking.
“At the time, I identified the area as the South Farms, but apart from the northernmost bits along Saint Mary’s Road it was probably just farms.
“In retrospect, I’m glad I wasn’t attacked by dogs or run over by a driver.”
TODD SALEN (’79)
Champaign County 2018 Realtor of Year
“In my first venture as a producer, I spent over 18 months planning and preparing a benefit concert featuring singer/songwriter Harry Chapin, only to be told by a university administrator, ‘It was against university policy for an independent student to produce a fundraiser of this nature.’
“After multiple appeals, I found myself sitting at the desk of Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Stan Levy, who after listening to my story declared, ‘If university policy prevents a student from doing something so worthy, we need to change the policy.’
“Levy taught me no matter the roadblock, we should find a way to accomplish our goals, a lesson I have tried to pass on to the hundreds of students I have mentored myself over the years.”
DOROTHY CAPERS (’84)
General counsel, National Express
“When I first arrived trying to find my way, I stumbled upon the African American Cultural Center, where Bruce Nesbitt was the executive director. Bruce and his wife showed me the ropes, helped me with everything from the best grocery store to where to buy books, and later on, their thoughts on an off-campus apartment.
“They also fed us. There was always food being prepared at the Nesbitt house.
“He really became a father to me during my four years there.”
JOHN GROCE
95-75 as basketball coach (2012-17)
“(Kids) Conner and Camden still talk to this day about Jarling’s Custard Cup and always go when they come back to visit.
“Camden still calls the Brownie Snowstorm ‘The Jimmy Fitzgerald’ in honor of one of our great neighbors who shared the treat with him.”
BELA GANDHI (’93)
Founder, Smart Dating Academy of Chicago
“One of my favorite places on campus was my first dorm, Illini Tower. I lived on the 16th floor, the top floor of Champaign’s skyscraper back in the day.
“I fondly remember studying in the hall downstairs, and my best friend would routinely come and tempt me to go for pizza instead of studying.
“I also became great friends with my future husband at IT — many late nights watching ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and ‘About Last Night.’”