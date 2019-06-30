Neither snow nor rain nor heat — nor Rantoul beavers the size of small bears — can keep the couriers who deliver your mail from getting the job done. This being National Postal Worker Day Eve, we asked 10 USPS employees, past and present, to tell us about the hazards (and a few highlights) of their oft-thankless line of work.
JEAN FAW
Carrier in Danville, Tilton
“In my almost 25 years as a letter carrier with the USPS, I have encountered all types of situations. I carry on the outskirts of my community, and have seen herds of deer, several snakes, turtles, crawfish, guinea hens, chickens, ducks, pigs and many other creatures.
“Mind you, I’m a city carrier. I’ve had guns pulled on me, had a former co-worker run me off the road, and been chased by countless snarling canines.
“Despite all that, I love my job and my customers. I get to enjoy the perfect sunny days, share the joys of my customers and get a daily workout. I’d say I’m pretty lucky.”
SAUNDRA UHLOTT
Former Penfield postmaster (2003-14)
“One warm morning many years ago while working at the former Rantoul Post Office, my co-worker and I experienced something totally unexpected. We were the only two there at 4:30 a.m. and we had the back doors on the dock opened, waiting for the next mail truck.
“I was working near the doors sorting packages and Janice Duitsman was down the aisle sorting mail. There were lots of dried leaves out on the dock and I had my back to the opened doors. All of a sudden, I heard what sounded like something walking through the leaves and approaching the doors. I frantically tried to get Janice’s attention without being too obvious. Assuming it was someone that shouldn’t be there, I wanted her to call 911. Of course, she would not look my way, so I slowly turned around to see who was coming in the door.
“The biggest, fattest beaver I had ever seen was coming toward me and its tail dragging through the leaves was what I had heard. It just kept coming at me and I ran down the aisle to get away from it. It wandered up to our front counters and got underneath the counter. We secured it in that area and called Rantoul police.
“The poor beaver was finally captured and removed to a more suitable location.”
PEGGY THOMPSON
Cerro Gordo postmaster
“I never got bitten by a dog the 11 years I worked in Champaign but I hopped on top of a roof of a car that stopped to get between me and a dog. I did get bitten while helping out in Villa Grove the very next day after bragging that I never had.
“For a while, I had a route on campus. I used to feed the squirrels. My supervisor was walking the route with me to do a route inspection. I didn’t know how he would feel about me feeding the squirrels so while I was putting mail in the apartment mailboxes, I didn’t feed them.
“But a hungry squirrel climbed up my pant leg and helped himself to the peanuts in my pocket. I’ll never forget that look on my supervisor’s face.
“One snowy, cold day, I was delivering to a small student apartment building on campus and the resident there hung some chocolate for me from her mailbox with a note apologizing about not having a shovel to scoop the snow. Her dad was a milkman and she knew how challenging my job could be.”
PEG STIERWALT
Substitute rural carrier in Savoy, Sadorus, Bement (1998-2003)
“Rural carriers supplied their own vehicles at the time and after a few months of driving acrobatics, straddling the middle of the bench seat in my parents’ Ford Taurus, driving with my left hand and foot and stretching to reach out the passenger window, I was eager for a right-hand drive.
“My salvation came in the form of a 1983 AM General mail Jeep I spotted wasting away in a neighbor’s pasture. It was a lovely shade of faded orange with rust highlights, well ventilated from holes in the floorboard, required bungee cords to keep the doors closed and forever smelled of mice. But my father brought it back to life and it made for some very adventurous driving, to say the least
“Along the route, I was often ambushed by a flock of hollering guinea fowl who waited in the bushes by the mailbox at one farm — I never got out of the jeep there.
“At another farm, I always kept a wary eye on the troop of noisy peacocks roosting on the roof of the house, hoping I wouldn’t have a package to deliver to the door.
“I gave a ride to a cyclist with two flat tires miles from civilization once; caught a loose horse — and returned him to the barn, leaving a note for the owners; bribed countless dogs with treats and avoided those that couldn’t be won over.”
GIL BALLMES
Champaign carrier
“People will tie their dog up on the post that has their mailbox on it — or they’ll tie their dog up on the porch, where you can’t get to the mailbox — and then call in to ask why they’re not getting any mail.
“And it’s never a nice dog. It’s always a ferocious dog.”
VICKIE SLAVIK
Former Danville carrier (1989-2003)
“People are busy and don’t always get around to cleaning up after their dogs. I’m being nice here.
“The letter carrier is required to follow a direct line from home to home unless a patron has a ‘DO NOT WALK ON LAWN’ request in place. So carriers are not going to travel up and down sidewalks to avoid walking in the grass. They walk in the grass, ‘reading’ the mail and prepping it in their hand with the flats so that by the time they reach the next mailbox, they’re ready to flip it open, insert the mail and proceed to the next house.
“They have an expected end time to get the whole route delivered each day, so there isn’t time to stand on your porch and prep your mail.
“Naturally, if you’re ‘reading’ the mail, you’re not always aware of what you might be stepping in. Can you imagine how many times a letter carrier has gone to lunch and not realized they’d stepped in dog poo? You just can’t breathe your way out of that, and neither can the other patrons in the restaurant.”
TOBIE VAUGHN
Gibson City native delivered Urbana mail for 12 years
“My worst day ever was a few years ago, when we got huge amounts of snow that shut down pretty much every road in central Illinois. My delivery day was great but it took me eight hours to get home.
“Mailmen love when customers return mail (addressed) to them as ‘current resident.’ Most people will argue, saying that ‘person’ doesn’t live there. We respond: You are the current resident.”
RANDY WALLACE
25-year Coles County carrier
“Eight or nine years ago, I was delivering mail on my old route and there were a bunch of kids playing in the yard. As I was walking onto the porch, I noticed the front door was open but the screen door was closed. I reached to put the mail in the box when a big Rottweiler busted through the screen door and bit me on the hand.
“While I was screaming, the lady in the house came out and grabbed the dog and drug it back inside. With the kids yelling ‘the dog bit the mailman,’ I wrapped my handkerchief around my hand and finished my loop. The bite was deep enough that I could see the tendons on the back of my hand.
“Needless to say, I always look at everyone’s door before delivering now.”
JOHN McCOLLOM
Urbana carrier
“One of the challenges for new employees is figuring out where the mailboxes are, or where business customers want their incoming mail.
“On one of my days off, my business customer Ed was all too willing to help the new sub: ‘Just throw the mail on the floor. That’s what John always does.’
“The sub laughed telling me the next day what Ed had said, so guess what I did that day when delivering Ed’s mail? As funny as that would have been, I just couldn’t bring myself to do it.”
SUSAN PLACKETT
Retired Philo postmaster
“I was and still am very adamant about proper mailbox and approach maintenance. My husband, a retired rural carrier from Savoy, and I would have a little conflict every time we drove past some of Kent’s deliveries in Savoy.
“I would tell him he needed to give the customers ‘Your Mailbox Needs Attention’ PS Form 4056. His response to me would be: ‘This is not a route inspection and you are not my postmaster.’ LOL.
“Box size is an issue that many customers do not think about. ... I had a customer call concerned that their parcels kept disappearing off their porch. After about the third (one), the customer found that their own dog was dragging the parcel off after the mail carrier left it on the porch.
“When IDOT upgraded Highway 130 through Philo, they set the mailboxes just a few inches too far from the new curbs. I could tell the IDOT supervisor thought I was being petty, so I asked if he would ride along with me.
“I had to unbuckle and buckle back up for every box. I had to open the door and swing out to reach some. He quickly realized the struggles the mail carriers go through, marked every box and had them moved closer to the curb.”