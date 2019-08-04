We’re up to 1,790 stories at our ‘UI at 150 Years & Beyond’ website (uofi150.news-gazette.com), with fresh content added daily. Here’s a new batch of 10 former Illini sharing memories about the people and places on campus and around Campustown that they won’t soon forget.
LANDON PARVIN (’70)
Republican speech writer worked for Ronald and Nancy Reagan, both Presidents Bush and Terminator-turned-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger
“I was a townie. My father worked in the business office of the university, and I lived at home during college.
“When I think of the U of I, most of my memories are memories of my childhood. When many people think of Green Street, they might think of the bars. I think of the July 4th parades, which always seemed to be stifling hot.
“Every year, this small elderly black woman wearing a brilliant white nurse’s uniform and carrying a medical bag would march in the parade in case someone needed attention. She always looked so incredibly cool and crisp in the wilting heat, so pure and dignified.
“Although I never knew her name, for some reason I am certain I will remember that vision of her far longer than any course I took or professor I had.”
BOB BAYNE (’88)
Champaign Central grad, president of Milwaukee engineering firm Grumman/Butkus Associates
“My lasting memory is graduation day, 1988, and receiving my diploma from Professor James W. Bayne.
“Dad arrived in Champaign-Urbana as an undergrad in 1942 as part of the Navy V12 program, joined the faculty in 1946 and never left UIUC.
“My first class in mechanical engineering was the last class he taught before retiring in 1985. He continued as an alumni liaison for the department until he passed away in 1996.”
DONALD HARRIS
Father of Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and Stanford professor emeritus started his higher ed career in Champaign-Urbana
“My first job as an economist came in my appointment in 1966 as an assistant professor in the economics department at U of I.
“I remember it well as a nurturing experience that provided a valuable opportunity to get started on doing the teaching and research that would come to anchor my future career.
“The campus and its combined urban-rural environment provided an ideal setting for both work and family life. I developed many friends among colleagues in the department, but none more endearing to me than John Due and his wife, Jean.
“John actually recruited me when, as chair of the department, he visited UC-Berkeley in my final year there as a graduate student.
“He and his wife welcomed me and my family with open arms, shared many a delicious meal and enjoyable evening with us, and helped us find housing and our way in and around the city.
“As economists with overlapping interests in development economics, John, Jean and I would talk for hours about our shared experiences of work in developing countries — theirs in Africa and mine in the Caribbean.”
LYNNE THIEME (’82)
San Francisco software engineer and proud trustee of Delta Gamma Foundation
“My campus memories revolve around my sorority, Delta Gamma — the women I am still honored to call my sisters and the house at 1207 West Nevada Street in Urbana with the big anchor out front.
“I was the only Delta Gamma engineering major during my years at Illinois and so I was always assigned the tasks that required ‘engineering’ skills, like determining the fairest algorithm to assign parking spots or wiring the stereo system.
“During my senior year, we had a huge ice storm on campus that lasted nearly a week, coating everything in a thick layer of ice, including the transmissions on several of our cars. Borrowing a blow torch from one of the labs, several of us crawled under the cars and melted the ice off the transmissions to get them moving again.
“One of my favorite places in our house was the sleeping porch. It was a long, narrow room in the attic filled with bunk beds that was always kept dark and quiet, no matter the time of day or night.
“Fire code required that a window be cracked at all times and since I slept in the bottom bunk nearest the window, I often woke on winter mornings with a dusting of snow on my blanket.
“There was always a sister assigned for wake-up duty who would go in and quietly wake you at your requested time so as not to disturb others with noisy alarms.”
EMELYN BAKER (’13)
Interaction designer, Google
“To me, UIUC is Murphy’s. I celebrated my 21st birthday at Murphy’s. Murphy’s might be the start of the night, or the end.
“One day, I’d order a drink wearing sweats and a T-shirt; another day, I’d be dressed in full drag.
“Conversations ranged from friendly banter and flirting to the meaning of life and the existence of god.
“I’ve laughed, cried and argued in Murphy’s, and with friends, there was no place I’d rather be.”
JOY WILLIAMSON-LOTT (’93)
Three-degree UI grad, newly named dean of University of Washington Graduate School
“James D. Anderson, better known as ‘Doc,’ in the College of Education had the most profound effect on me.
“I met him while I was an undergraduate and worked with him in a summer program between my junior and senior year. That’s when I decided I wanted to be a historian of education, just like him. I went on to get a master’s and doctorate under his direction.
“He set the scholarly standard that I continue to follow. The fact that he does it with humility and an amazing sense of humor makes him even more of a role model for me.
“I would not be where I am professionally without having met him.”
PENG ONG (’88)
Singapore native co-founded online dating site Match.com
“For the short time that both of us were in UIUC, Steve Omohundro was my thesis supervisor.
“Steve is a physicist based out of the Center for Complex Systems Research. He always asked me questions that made me think.
“I still remember his final question about my thesis, as he took the stack of paper and weighed it with his hand, with a smile: ‘Is it heavy enough?’
“Meaning: Did I do enough work?”
MIKE BASS (’81)
Former Daily Illini editor-in-chief, award-winning sports journalist
“My most lasting memory involves where I couldn’t go and whom I couldn’t interview — when I was barred from the Illini football locker room.
“This was punishment for privately interviewing starting players and writing their true feelings about embattled coach Gary Moeller. I quoted them anonymously to ensure their candor and protect them from repercussions.
“Forty years ago, there was no social media, but everybody on campus, it seemed, read the DI. And everybody on campus, it seemed, had an opinion about what I wrote and how I wrote it.
“In the Memorial Stadium elevator before the next home game — I still was allowed in the press box and opponent locker room — some of the assistant coaches stood behind me and another DI reporter. They started talking to each other about me, making sure I could hear. The conversation went something like this:
‘Is that Bass?’
‘Yeah.’
‘He’s the one who wrote that stuff about Mo?’
‘Yeah.’
“The elevator door opened at my floor.
‘Enjoy the game, Bass.’
“I actually thought that was kind of funny. But it wasn’t funny that I couldn’t do my job.
“Soon thereafter, I met with the new athletic director, Neale Stoner.
“He said he didn’t know if they could legally bar me the way they did and restored my full access. Crisis over.
“Once in a while after that, I’d get recognized on campus. My favorite was the time I wrote a check for beer at a liquor store and went to pull out my identification.
“‘Don’t bother,’ the clerk said and smiled. ‘I know who you are.’”
JASON HOOD (JD ’94)
VP of academic affairs, Eastern Illinois University
“Ed Piraino’s C Street is legendary and was a fabulous gay bar that rivaled any Boystown bar that Chicago had to offer.
“I first visited C Street in 1987 as a freshman at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana. My two best friends, a year ahead of me at Wabash, took me along one weekend. I was amazed that such a place existed in central Illinois.
“The fun continued once I matriculated to the U of I for law school. Alcohol, friends, great music and dancing — what more could you ask for?
“As I got older and my career took me from one state to the next, bars became less and less a part of my free time. Still, C Street’s closing and the building’s subsequent fire damage really saddened me. It was the end of an era.
“C Street meant so much to so many people and will forever hold a place in our hearts. Thanks, Ed.”
DEBRA LAEFER (’97)
NYU professor of urban informatics
“In 1995, I moved to Champaign-Urbana after nearly a decade of living in New York City and a year in Milan, Italy. I rented half a house on West Park Ave., on the last block before Mattis in a nice neighborhood of small, older houses and big trees.
“The cost was only $250 a month, which was exactly what I was paying to rent a parking spot in Manhattan in a non-24-hour garage in a fairly marginal neighborhood.
“The area in Champaign was lovely, but I was unaccustomed to all of the wildlife that often came from the undeveloped fields surrounding the Schnucks grocery store. Woodchucks, possum, raccoons and deer were occasional visitors among the more frequent birds, rabbits and squirrels.
“The squirrels and the trees dropping their acorns made for quite a racket, often distracting me from my studies much more so than New York City’s traffic ever had.”