This friendly Quad Day reminder to the UI Class of 2023: No matter how homesick you might feel — or how awkward these first few days with that quirky new roomie may be — everyone goes through it. Even the grown-ups who’ll be teaching you. That’s the theme of this second installment of our two-part miniseries — faculty members’ own freshmen adventures.
GILLEN D’ARCY WOOD
Associate Director, Institute for Sustainability, Energy and the Environment
“I went to college on the outskirts of Melbourne. The drinking age in Australia is 18, so the student union spent its entire budget for orientation week on alcohol. No bands, no clowns, just booze. I have blurred memories of a two-day toga party, viewed from a beer-soaked carpet.
“The 1980s were not famous for juvenile responsibility in Australia. Looking out my window one night, I saw two of my roommates drive a car straight through a brick wall in the parking lot. They got out, and bolted.
“To get from the dorms to classes meant crossing several acres of bushland. Not kidding.
“I got lost the first few times, so hailed a goanna. Kidding.
“We all trooped off to the cafeteria, where the favorite dish was cake swamped in steaming custard — especially delicious when it’s 100 degrees out. Every night on the way, a giant senior from the football team would be preening on his second-floor balcony, music blaring, his bare torso rippling with muscles. I remember the straight girls being very appreciative, the straight boys less so.
“I didn’t know anyone, except one short, chubby kid from school who had grown three inches over the summer, thinned out and transformed himself into a cool kid sex idol with a cigarette dangling permanently from his lips, a la Tom Cruise. Three decades later, I’m still mystified by that.
“I suppose the lesson is that college is a great place to swap out your old identity for something you like better.
“So, I was pretty lonely, until one evening I saw a group of freshmen in the lounge playing cards. I recognized the game instantly as 500, a kind of poor man’s bridge my family played all summer long at the beach. They dealt me in, and soon we were playing rapid-fire hands on our dinner trays while in the line for second helpings of custard. And that’s how I made my first friends in college.”
ELLEN FIREMAN
Senior Lecturer of Statistics
“I arrived at Harvard in 1969, on a fall day that felt like summer. The world was sparkling with possibilities; opportunities around every corner.
“Would I rise to the challenge and seek out the best ones or play it safe to avoid failure? Would I stand out and be noticed or get lost in the crowd? Would I have a glamorous social life or spend nights alone in my dorm room? These were my concerns as I walked hand in hand with my mother towards my dorm.
“But as I stood at the edge of the Yard looking out at the sea of freshmen from all different parts of the world and all different backgrounds, I forgot about standing out, I wanted to fit in.
“This was the opportunity that only college could offer me — the once-in-a-lifetime chance to live in a community where what you looked like, where you came from or how much money your parents made had no bearing on where you lived, dined or socialized and certainly no bearing on your job, which was to study and learn as much as possible.
“So my first semester freshman year, I found myself — a middle-class Jewish girl from the suburbs — living side-by-side for two weeks with a Muslim girl who grew up in a palace and became the prime minister of a large country, and a Christian girl from a poor village in Nigeria.
“We were recent arrivals to Harvard still dressed in our native outfits — a sari, an iro and a leather miniskirt — having arguments about religion and government lasting until the wee hours of the morning.
“And 50 years later, the Harvard class of 1973 is still family to me, arguments and all.
“So my advice to incoming freshmen is to embrace the university’s diversity in all its forms, particularly intellectual diversity. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime.”
NICOLE ALLEN
Professor of Psychology
“My memory of being dropped off at college begins with a last stop at my grandmother’s to say goodbye one more time before we drove to Ithaca, New York from Long Island. My grandmother, my Yiayia, was a very strong woman and I had rarely seen her cry growing up. As I hugged her and got into the car to pull away, her tears started and so did mine.
“I was the first grandchild to go to college. I found leaving home and the safety and security of my large, Greek family very difficult. Almost 30 years later, I still miss being in close proximity to my mostly New York-based family.
“When I think of arriving at Cornell, I recall a mix of excitement and fear, but mostly fear. The campus was stunningly beautiful. The gorges, the bridges, the buildings — I have a visual montage of memories from these early days of how enchanting and other-worldly I found it.
“Most of all, throughout the drop-off period, I remember my mother’s constant reassurances, that everything would be OK. I experienced serious doubt about my capacity to succeed at Cornell and I did not feel I belonged. Invaluably, my mother steadied the ship, assured me I belonged, and provided the foundation for launch — as she always did and often still does.
“And she was right. Everything was OK and more.”
JON EBEL
Professor of Religion
“I left home for college on August 21, 1988, which happened to be my 18th birthday. I usually love my birthday, but my feelings that day were mixed.
“My parents were moving from Minneapolis to Rochester, Minnesota, so it was my last day in my childhood home and our neighborhood. Also, I wasn’t going straight to college.
“First, I had to go to a condensed boot camp for Navy ROTC students. Which meant that before I could enjoy the welcome cookouts and campus orientation, I had to endure a Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant dumping my things on a barracks floor, yelling at me for making such a mess, and then making all of us do pushups because his mother didn’t love him.
“By the time I got to my actual freshman dorm, Massachusetts Hall in Harvard Yard, any roommate other than that Gunnery Sergeant would have seemed like the best roommate ever. Thankfully, I did actually have a great group of roommates and a great four years.”
DEBORAH THURSTON
Professor, Industrial and Enterprise Systems Engineering
“I attended the University of Minnesota, only about 20 miles from the suburb where we lived, but a world away. Coincidentally, I just visited campus recently, and got to see my old dorm room. The memories came flooding back. Those first days, I felt terrified and disoriented.
“My roommate’s name was Sheila, a really nice girl. But she turned out to be one of the students my professor was referring to when he said on our first day of class ‘Look to the student to your left ... now look to your right. Two of you will be gone after the first year.’ Sheila didn’t even make it past the first quarter.
“I also felt sad about having to give up gymnastics. I had the opposite experience as Justin Spring, the U of I gymnastics coach. In an article I read, he said he had been interested in majoring in engineering, but someone told him he really wouldn’t have enough time, so he majored in something else.
“In my case, I had wanted to walk onto the gymnastics team, but our professor told us not to engage in any activities outside our engineering studies, so I didn’t. I guess it turned out OK, though, since he went on to the Olympics, winning the team bronze for the U.S., and I went on to become an engineering professor.
“But I mainly felt free, free, free. Free to do whatever I wanted outside class hours. Free to just wander down the dorm hall and listen to records I’d never heard before on other students’ stereos. But mostly free to create a whole new identity.
“No one knew me, and I could be whoever and whatever I wanted to be. It was wonderful. I did a little experimenting with my appearance, and all I can say is thank goodness there were no cellphones or internet in the ’70s.”
LARRY FAHNESTOCK
Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering
“I am the oldest of three children, so my departure for college was a major event for the entire family. I remember all five of us standing in a circle in my parents’ garage, arms around each other and tears streaming down our faces.
“Although the drive to Drexel University in Philadelphia was only about one hour, the distance felt enormous to us.
“My dorm had seen better days — to put it mildly — so my mom felt like she was leaving me in a dungeon. We borrowed the dorm vacuum to clean my room, but much to our chagrin could not find the power switch. My calm and composed dad half-jokingly kicked the vacuum out of our collective frustration, which caused the handle to tip down. It turned out that this was the correct method for starting the vacuum — there was no switch ¿ and as the old beast of a machine brayed to life, we roared with much-needed laughter.
“It was a light-hearted moment in an otherwise heavy day.
“I also recall being encouraged by the kind front desk attendant in my dorm when he mentioned his faith in Jesus. The whole experience felt very traumatic at the time, but in hindsight I can see how it was the start of a major season of challenge and growth for me.
“I had a great college experience, met my beautiful wife in my senior year, and my undergraduate engineering studies started me on the path that led me to my current faculty position at Illinois.”
LYNN BARNETT MORRIS
Associate Professor, Recreation, Sport and Tourism
“I grew up in the city of Chicago and since I graduated high school at the young age of 16 I went to UIC for my first year — lived at home and worked after school. So I really think of starting college in my second year when I left home. That’s where my memories are.
“I went to school here and came down myself. I had answered an ad to live in an apartment with three other girls. In the first few days, I walked around campus and found myself at the south end, where the farms were. I was shocked beyond words. I called my mom crying, saying over and over ‘Where am I? There are live animals on this campus. I can’t stay here — it smells horrible.’
“Growing up, I naively thought the rest of the state was a suburb of Chicago and lived the same way. I had only ever seen animals in the zoo.”
BOB RAUBER
Director, School of Earth, Society and Environment
“I grew up in a working class mill neighborhood on the south side of Pittsburgh. The hippie culture sweeping the U.S. in 1969 when I graduated high school had never reached my neighborhood.
“When I arrived at Penn State, I landed in a completely new culture. My roommate was the best artist I have ever met in my life. I might have well landed on Mars. And I absolutely loved it.
“Eight weeks later, a newly minted Martian landed back on Earth when I went home to visit my parents. I was never an Earthling again.”
LAURA PAYNE
Professor and Extension Specialist, Recreation, Sport and Tourism
“My father drove me to college at Illinois State. When we got to Pontiac on I-55, I looked at him and said: ‘We are already to Pontiac. Can we go back and start the drive again? I am not sure I am ready for this.’
“I discovered my roommate was a sophomore, and I was both relieved and concerned simultaneously because she knew the ropes and as I observed that first weekend, she was a big partier. I was concerned how my sleep and studies would be affected by her affinity for late nights and procrastination.
“That first weekend we walked a lot, and I had help from more seasoned students on my dorm floor to learn the campus. I also learned that dorm food was as horrible as I expected, with a heavy emphasis on fried meats and starchy, bland, overcooked veggies.”
KEVIN WASPI
Retired senior lecturer, Gies College of Business
“It was August 18, 1973; hot, humid and the Saturday before New Student Week at the University of Illinois.
“With a bicycle, suitcase full of clothes and obligatory manual portable typewriter — Google it, millennials — now unloaded out of the family car, my parents were ready to return to the northern regions of Illinois.
“As we said our goodbyes, I felt excitement, anticipation and joy for what was ahead; and at the same time a fear that something very different, very happy, was ending.
“Nearly 50 years later, my dad, then well into his 90s, fell into reminiscing often, and out of nowhere once said, ‘Do you remember when we took you to school? I never told you this before, but I felt sick to my stomach all the way home thinking that we abandoned you that day.’
“I had no idea that the man we all called ‘The Bear’ thought he was abandoning his youngest on that hot August day.”
JOHN MURPHY
Professor of Communication
“I went to Bradley because the speech and debate coach, the late and missed George Armstrong, recruited me to compete in individual events there. I received a small scholarship to give speeches on a wide variety of topics at intercollegiate tournaments. When my parents took me to campus, I was nervous about talking a big step up from high school to college competition.
“My new roommate put me at ease. George had found a way to pair up speech team competitors and he matched me with an actor from Waukegan, who had won the high school state championship in humorous duet acting the previous year. He made me laugh from the start and college life became much easier as a result.
“In retrospect, I’m not surprised. Neil Flynn made a career of his talent, swearing about his baseball team in ‘Major League,’ losing his life as a transit cop in ‘The Fugitive’ and making the most of middle America in ‘The Middle.’
“He was great fun to be around and I’ll be forever grateful to all of my speech team friends for making college into a memorable experience.”
BARB WILSON
Executive Vice President, VP for Academic Affairs
“I was 17 when I left my small hometown of Appleton to attend the University of Wisconsin at Madison. I remember that my mom was so sad to say goodbye that she stood at the elevator and then decided to walk down eight flights of stairs in my high-rise dorm so she could cry alone.
“And I felt just as lost. The campus seemed huge, I didn’t know anyone on my floor and most of the students in my residence hall came from Chicago or the East Coast.
“In those days, there were no organized events to help people get acclimated and very little attention was paid to orientation. One thing I could not figure out was the meal plan. I knew we had paid for one but I wasn’t sure where the commons was or how to pay for the food.“I was a pretty timid young person and I didn’t want to look clueless. So, for the first week I ate breakfast, lunch and dinner at the McDonald’s down the street. It was pretty awful and not particularly healthy. More importantly, I was running out of money. After about a week, I finally broke down and went to the front desk to ask where the cafeteria was and how I was supposed to use it.
“The person at the desk looked at me like I was an idiot. He asked my name, gave me a pack of meal tickets, and pointed in the direction of Gordon Commons.
“I tell new students this story to remind them that everybody is scared and uncertain in the first few weeks. The good news is that universities do a much better job of helping students figure out the ropes during those early weeks. And those of us who work at universities need to remember that no questions are stupid and we should be looking out for students who seem like they need assistance.”
ANDY SUAREZ
Professor of Animal Biology
“I left home in a Chicago suburb to attend the University of Illinois as a freshman in 1987. My best friend and I drove down together in his Mazda. We were so excited to start college and I remember that drive as if it was yesterday.
“I moved into ISR and he moved into FAR, and for the first few weeks it felt like we lived miles apart. I was nervous about meeting new people, making new friends, doing well in classes and just about everything else. I wish I could do it all again.”
LOIS HOYER
Professor of Pathobiology
“I arrived on this campus as a freshman in the fall of 1981. I had a sense of tremendous excitement and enthusiasm. I was eager to build my life and career in a place that would help me to achieve my dreams.
“At that time, I had no idea that Illinois would be at the center of my professional life for decades to come. Although I have left twice, Illinois has called me back each time.
“Life came full circle yesterday as I saw that same excitement and enthusiasm on my son’s face as I dropped him off for the beginning of his university studies. Where? Illinois Street Residence Halls on the Illinois campus. I can’t wait to learn what the future holds for him.”
JOHN CAUGHLIN
Head, Department of Communication
“I remember being pleasantly surprised how easy move-in day was. Those Illini Guides met our family station wagon at the curb, loaded everything on a little cart, and had everything in my new FAR dorm room in no time.
“I’m glad to see the Illini Guide tradition is still going.”