With the Class of 2023 descending upon campus this week, we asked UI faculty members what they remember most about their one part thrilling, one part terrifying freshman experience.
CYNTHIA OLIVER
Professor of Dance
“I went off to college at 17. My dad escorted me on the trip. While I had traveled extensively with my parents, the experience of being ‘left’ was completely unfamiliar.
“I had accepted an offer to join the Adelphi University dance department as a freshman on probation during my first semester, and If I passed muster, I would earn a merit scholarship for my BFA. My dad and I traveled from the Virgin Islands, and with some help found my dorm and tiny room to be shared.
“I think the administrators thought it would be a good thing to partner me with another island girl. So they assigned me to a young Jamaican sophomore who had divided the room perfectly down the middle into my side and hers. The only problem was she had ‘decorated’ the room in awful blue and red satin — comforters, curtains, doilies. It was godawful and I was at first too nervous to say anything.
“So I lived with it, even with her bossing me around and giving me cleaning assignments. But that freshman timidity didn’t last long and I eventually spoke up, shed the awful accessories and found a perfect roommate from the dance department for the second semester.
“Even more than the roommate issue, I recall being terrified and sad when my dad left. I cried as I watched him walk across the grass to the car. I felt so alone and afraid. And while I still missed my family, in a few weeks, I was fully ensconced in dancing all day and half the night and couldn’t wait for our weekly calls to tell my folks about the new and exciting experiences.”
JUDY HAVLICEK
Associate Professor of Social Work
“I was 17 when my mom packed up the car to take me to orientation at UW-Madison. I had a feeling of dread because I did not want to leave my friends. Most were either going to community college or staying local and attending the University of Minnesota in the twin cities.
“However, as a single mom who worked two jobs, my mom was worried about the time to graduation of those options. Since Madison had better graduation stats, it is where she agreed to invest her hard-earned money. No discussion.
“We unpacked my belongings, and then decided to have lunch on State Street. We sat outdoors and my mom was trying to cheer me up when we heard what sounded like chants and protests coming down the street. We were both surprised to see about 50 women — many without shirts — protesting the right to go shirtless like men in public. Neither my mom or I had ever witnessed women protesting in our small town.
“Then my mom turned to me and said: ‘I mean, what’s there not to like about Madison?’ That was that.
“It turned out she was right. Madison and college drove home the idea of speaking up and out early and often and showing others my colors. For this, I am forever grateful.”
ADAM DAVIS
Professor of Crop Sciences
“Move-in day as a freshman at Yale taught me something about the importance of making the most of chance encounters.
“I was walking across the Old Campus quad with my duffel bag and guitar when I spied another new student carrying a banjo in the opposite direction. Rather than continuing shyly on my own way, and hoping that I might connect later, I changed course and introduced myself.
“Within a couple of weeks, we had formed a bluegrass band and became close friends.”
ERIC JOHNSON
Professor of Law
“Before I started at the University of Washington, I’d always just hung around with the same few friends from my neighborhood in Seattle. So I didn’t have highly developed — or, really, any — social skills.
“When I showed up at my dorm room for the first time and found my new roommate sitting at his desk, I didn’t say hello or introduce myself. I just began unpacking. Very awkwardly.
“Fortunately, my dad was just a few steps behind me. He made the necessary introductions. Things got better eventually.”
KENT CHOQUETTE
Professor of Engineering
“I distinctly remember loading the back seat of my tiny Corolla with all my shirts and clothes in late summer of 1979 and driving from my hometown all of 20 miles to Boulder as a freshman at the University of Colorado. Although I would later visit, I never moved back with my parents after that day.
“I remember feeling independent and free. That first semester was actually pretty rough and I learned that independence came with a price.”
AMY MAYS WOODS
Professor of Applied Health Sciences
“In the early ’80s at Winthrop (S.C.) College, students didn’t leave the dorms after freshman year. I lived in Margaret Nance Hall in Room 319 with the same roommate all four years.
“In the first days of our freshman hall life, long-term relationships were kindled. Although most girls on the hall had Southern accents like my own, Lisa and Suzanne were from New York, and Amanda hailed from Michigan. Within days we’d all meet to walk to the cafeteria together, holding each other accountable for making 8 a.m. classes and deciding which parties to attend.
“We called our group the ‘Eunice-es.’ Just this summer, we had our eighth Eunice Reunion on the South Carolina coast. Nineteen of us celebrated all weekend, still demonstrating our freshman spirit.”
JENNIFER BERNHARD
Associate Engineering Dean
“I grew up in a very small town, where everyone knew everyone else, which was a great environment, but also sometimes limiting. In those days, I excelled academically while being pretty shy and quiet, and that was my label.
“When I arrived at Cornell, I jumped in to the first week of freshman year determined to take advantage of the opportunity to define who I was on my own terms.
“I decided to be outgoing, to meet people and make new friends, and to be brave in my choices. During that first week, my efforts were rewarded with new, exciting relationships with incredibly smart people from all over the world who were also exploring who they wanted to be.
“I learned what it was like to not be the smartest student in the room, and that that was OK.
“I met and eventually became best friends with a young man who lived on the same floor of my dorm — and he turned out to be my future husband.
“As we send our first child to her first week of college this fall, I’m excited for her to experience the freedom of being on her own, making her own decisions, and becoming the person she wants to be.”
RON JACOBS
Professor of Human Resource Development
“I was a freshman at Bowling Green in 1969, and was greeted by the informal dorm culture right away during move-in day.
“In those days, dorms were more like a military barracks than today’s really nice accommodations. Back then, three freshmen were assigned to a relatively small room, which included three small dressers, desks and chairs, and bunk beds.
“The dorm culture was that the first person who arrived got the pick of the furniture. Naturally, the first person who arrived claimed the single bunk, the prized sleeping location. Unfortunately, I was the last to arrive, and was relegated to the lower bunk.”
LAURIE HOGIN
Professor of Studio Art
“I remember arriving at Cornell in a state of mild, disoriented apprehension and profound excitement. However, I was delighted that my request for a North Campus dorm had been granted by the housing lottery, since that was at the top of the notorious Hill, and the alternative, called ‘U-Halls,’ were at the bottom.
“Then, my luck got even better — my room in Low Rise Number 10 was famous; the envy of the neighborhood, with a giant mural of Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ prism design. But when I met my roommate, Pam, I began to wonder whether my luck had compounded, or turned — she was, undeniably, an elegant, glamorous and stunningly good-looking person.
“Would her beauty attract guys like moths to a flame, leaving my cute, but hardly glamorous, little punk-rock self sitting in the dark, or would she generate a surplus? And if she did make it rain men, would they be guitar hero-types, or football hero-types?
“Such were the thoughts running around my 18-year-old brain.
“As it turned out, my questions were moot. Both of us became very committed and involved students. But Pam never lost her elegant sense of style, and her example turned out to be a lovely part of my first-year education.”
WYNNE KORR
Social Work Dean Emerita
“In fall 1967, my mother and I left our home outside Allentown, Pennsylvania, and flew to Chicago for me to begin my studies at the University of Chicago. I traded my view of a cornfield for one of Rockefeller Chapel.
“The memory: My roommate had flown in from Manhattan with a matched set of lavender leather luggage and a portable stereo. I had never seen one of those before. I was thankful when my battered trunk arrived by Railroad Express.
“The reflection: My brave and selfless mother never showed any anxiety or disapproval of letting her youngest attend college in a big city far away. I only felt support for my journey.
“A remarkablewoman. I hope today’s students have parents like her.”