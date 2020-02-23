The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio: Black History Month heroes
We asked 10 familiar faces — including baseball icon Hank Aaron and former Secretary of State Colin Powell — to think back to their childhood and tell us about the African-American figure they found most inspiring or intriguing.
HANK AARON
Baseball’s all-time home run king
“I would have never thought about being a professional baseball player if I didn’t see Jackie Robinson opening the door for blacks to play in the big leagues.
“I grew up playing rag ball, and baseball was my love. The idea that I could play and make money playing came from hearing about Jackie Robinson.
“Meeting him when I was playing in the big leagues myself was very special because of what he meant to me. If it hadn’t been for him, I would have done something else in life other than play baseball.”
LOVIE SMITH
Illini football coach
“Growing up, I found Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. most inspiring because he gave me a vision for what I could accomplish in life.
“My mom always preached the same message — that I could do anything in life. Where I went in life would be based on what I knew and what I did, not the color of my skin.
“Because I saw someone who looked like me, I identified with him and his vision. The dream he had many years ago came true for me.”
DIONNE CLIFTON
Managing broker/Realtor, Live Real Estate of Urbana
“Growing up as a black woman, I was always inspired by Madam C.J. Walker. She was a black woman entrepreneur, master marketing mind and eventually the first black woman millionaire.
“Being a millionaire at any point in history is a serious accomplishment, but she managed to create this reality at a time when she was faced with so much adversity and oppression just because she was black and a woman.
“I grew up around a lot of strong women who instilled an entrepreneurial spirit in me. My mom and several aunts were business owners, so this is something that really resonated with me.
“Today, as a black woman business owner, her spirit and determination continue to inspire me. It’s not lost on me that her sacrifices and the sacrifices of many black women just like her helped pave the way for me.”
COLIN POWELL
Four-star Army General, 65th U.S. Secretary of State
“It might be the students who integrated all-white schools. Or the young blacks who sat at segregated lunch counters.
“Or a first Greyhound/Trailways black bus driver down south. Or a military leader, a ballplayer, a politician, a judge, a marcher or one of so many others.
“They all paved the way for me.”
ALICIA GEDDIS
Danville schools superintendent
“Harriet Tubman’s leadership and Sojourner Truth’s boldness of spirit have been truly inspiring in my life.
“True leadership is required when you feel called to guide hundreds of family members and other slaves through a secret network in the south to the freedom found in the north. Tubman was able to accomplish this tremendous task, all while enduring permanent physical injuries, severe headaches and seizures.
“Sojourner Truth was bold enough to believe that she could be a black woman in the 1800s, initially sold with a flock of sheep for $100 and still know she was worth so much more.
“It takes an inner knowing to successfully use the court system to secure the return of her son, who was sold into slavery, and in a separate case, successfully sue against slanderous allegations made against her.
“These two women are constant reminders that we should all know the responsibility to lead others through the trials you have overcome, and, no matter the circumstances, to always know your worth.”
DAVID NORTHERN
Executive director/CEO, Housing Authority of Champaign County
“I always looked up to Robert Clifton Weaver, an American economist, academic and political administrator who served as the first United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, from 1966 to 1968, in the new agency established under President Lyndon B. Johnson.
“Also, we are both members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He still inspires me to this day as I work to become HUD Secretary in the future.
“One of my idols has always been Malcolm X, who was an African American Muslim minister and human rights activist who was a popular figure during the civil rights movement. I admired his staunch and controversial racial advocacy, and for time spent as the vocal spokesperson of the Nation of Islam. By any means necessary.
“My grandmother was always preaching to make things happen for yourself, don’t wait for others to do it for you. I believe that’s why I overcame so much to be a passionate leader today.”
SALLY CARTER
Owner/CEO, The Royal Academy
“When I was growing up, I was inspired by Mary McLeod Bethune.
“Though her mother was a former slave, Bethune became one of the most important black educators, civil and women’s rights leaders and government officials of the 20th century. She later went on to found a college, Bethune-Cookman University.
“I am the founder of The Royal Academy, LLC, an early childhood education center for children six weeks to five years. My goal is to influence the structure of education and human development for generations to come.”
JOAN WALLS
Deputy city manager, Champaign
“I attended Garfield Elementary School in Danville. My sixth-grade teacher, Ms. Allen, had the class research a famous African American leader and write a paper about their life and contributions to society.
“From that day forward, one of the most inspiring African Americans to me was Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Even at that young age, his words resonated with me and left me determined to make a difference in the world by simply using my voice for others.
“His fearlessness during the civil rights movement has a profound impact on the way I view my role as a leader in my professional life, personal life and my service to the community. Dr. King’s outstanding commitment to fight for justice stands out as one of his greatest attributes, and his leadership style is something I reflect in my own life and interactions with others daily.
“He is by far one of the most influential African American leaders in my life and his life’s work is a road map of how we all should live.
“A few of my favorite quotes from Dr. King that keep me motivated are:
‘I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.’
‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.’
‘Yes, if you want to say that I was a drum major, say that I was a drum major for justice. Say that I was a drum major for peace. I was a drum major for righteousness. And all of the other shallow things will not matter.’
JOE STOVALL
Champaign insurance agent
“Muhammad Ali had the ability to look at the human condition and ask the simplest question — ‘Why?’ — when others either couldn’t or were afraid to.
“He asked why African-Americans were in the condition we were in based on religious beliefs, economic conditions, foreign policy and just basic human rights, when he could have just boxed, made millions and lived a relatively safe lifestyle.
“As much as he was a showman in the boxing ring before, he had the ability to take on the persona of the common man who cared about the common man.
“He never ran from a fight, whether it be Sonny Liston in 1964, George Foreman in 1974, the U.S. government in the ’60s or Parkinson’s disease later in life.
“Ali faced his adversaries with the same confidence in each battle. He rarely lost, but when he did he made no excuses and faced his consequences with humility.
“He truly was the greatest.”
REV. TERRANCE THOMAS
Pastor, Bethel AME Church
“The person that I admired growing up, and still admire to this day, is Minister Malcolm X.
“Malcolm X was a person who society and his family had written off. To be fair, he had written himself off and seemed on a path of destruction. What I admire most is at his lowest, he turned to God and found the strength to use his talents and gifts not for himself but for the black community and humanity in general.
“Malcolm X was and still is today, in the words of the late Ozzie Davis, our black shining prince.“He was a man who merged the political, spiritual and social in such a way to challenge systemic oppression and inspire a love of self for many black Americans that had not been seen since the 1920s. Truly, if the south had Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as their standard bearer, then without question those of us in the north had El Hajj Malik El Shabazz (Malcolm X).
“Though Malcom X was an unapologetic Muslim, there is something very Christian in his story of death, burial and resurrection, grace, mercy and redemption that inspires my work as a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and pastor of Bethel AME Church-Champaign.”
