With News-Gazette Media’s salute to class No. 12 just four days away, we rounded up past ‘Forty Under 40’ women and men of the year and asked the C-U high-achievers to tell us about the most grueling job they ever had, if even for a day or three.
STACEY COLE (2015 winner)
Director of Development, UI College of ACES
“When I was around 14, my uncle helped me land a job walking beans near Edinburg, Illinois, the town where I spent a couple of weeks visiting my aunt and uncle every summer. I’m sure I was told I had to have a job because of my expensive requests for name-brand clothes and Mariah Carey CDs.
“I got up earlier than any time I had seen before — on purpose, at least. Farmers work hard. I was actually looking forward to doing this — I was going to make so much money walking beans, I could practically feel it already in my hands. And all I had to do was walk some beans for a few hours every day.
“They took us out to the farm and we got to ride in the back of a pickup truck on the way there. I knew absolutely nothing about what this experience was going to be like. I had just overheard my uncle laughing when he told someone what job I’d taken.
“We get to the farm, in the middle of absolutely nowhere, get out of the truck and walk into a somewhat muddy field to get to our work area. I remember walking through some tall brush — and then it happened. I felt something jump on me from out of nowhere — it was a grasshopper, by the way — screamed like I was under attack and immediately quit.
“Someone took me home and that was the beginning and the end of my job walking beans. Never lifted a single bean.
“Ironically, I now work for the College of ACES and I have a much more profound appreciation for farmers and those who do much more difficult labor under much more dire circumstances. On occasion, I do share this story with a few of them.”
DAN DITCHFIELD (2011)
Exclusive Agent Owner, Horace Mann Insurance
“When I was in my early 20s, I was in a band. While waiting to hit it big, which never happened, we all had to work part-time jobs to get by.
“I was working for a temporary employment service in Bozeman, Montana. They sent me to the local dairy processing facility, where I was taken out to a large, empty gravel parking lot. There was a semi-truck trailer parked there. It was the middle of July, with temperatures in the 90s.
“I was told that the semi was full of gallon and half-gallon cartons of milk that had been returned unsold by the local stores. It was no longer fit for humans, but needed to be transferred to 80-gallon drums to be sold to the local pig farm as food.
“The milk must have been in there for weeks because it was more like yogurt at the bottom of the cartons, with a hazy liquid filling the rest of the container. The smell was literally the worst you can possibly imagine — most of us have smelled spoiled milk at some point, but that doesn’t begin to describe the intense putrid aroma wafting out of that trailer.
“I really thought I would pass out.
“I needed the money so I got to it, dumping one carton at a time into the drums. I went home that night smelling worse than I thought a human could smell. The job was supposed to last three days — I gave it my all, but I only made it two before quitting. However, I could still smell rotten milk for weeks afterwards.”
DANIELLE CHYNOWETH (2011)
Supervisor, Cunningham Township
“One of my worst job experiences was at an auto part packing factory in my last month of college. I was 22, finishing my degree in political science, sculpture and gender studies — yes, it took me five years — at New College in Sarasota, Florida.
“I believe I was one of the last, lucky generation to get a full ride to college, but I had run out of money before graduating and didn’t have enough to pay rent, much less to implement my plan to move to Urbana with my best friend, Kate McDowell.
“I had found work through a temp agency that was kind enough to honor my request for a non-service sector position because, honestly, I don’t trust myself with hot coffee and rude customers. Luckily, I have never waited tables.
“As I walked into the factory on the first day, the boss, facing away from me, was chuckling to his coworker: ‘When is the fat (expletive) going to get here?’
“Without thinking, I said: ‘Well, good morning to you, too.’
“I never gave him an inch, and packed solenoids and ignition switches with gusto, but as soon I had $500 I got out of that terrible place and moved to Urbana, where I thought I would be for just a few years. Little did I know the gravitational pull of this brilliant, action-packed, loving little community in the corn fields.
“I have been here now for 15 years.”
TORI EXUM (2012)
Senior Human Resource Manager, University of Illinois
“I was about 14 when I got my first job — in the mending department of the University of Illinois Library Bookstore. I think minimum wage had just gone up to $4.25 an hour.
“This is the department that handled book repairs, mending and cleaning of books — in the basement of a very dark and very old library. There were no windows, the room was full of books, with just one long table. Every day I walked in the room, it felt like I was in a cellar.
“No one talked at all — just worked on books for hours. My responsibility was putting security strips into the spine of books using a thin, long, metal tool — book after book after book. Luckily, I was part-time. I stuck that job out and was grateful for the money it paid.
“I have been running a summer youth employment program on campus on and off for the past 10-plus years and I tell my students the story and how sometimes a job isn’t always what you wanted, but it’s important to stick it out because it could just be your best reference to the job that you do want.”
MARK PALMER (2010)
Chief Counsel, Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism
“I was fortunate to witness the carefully orchestrated production that a restaurant puts on each day to serve up good food. Almost 30 years later, I still cherish the great empathy gained for those working in food service jobs.
“In the early ’90s, Eddie Chin opened E.C.’s Restaurant at 207 West Clark in Champaign with Mary Ellen Fallon as the manager. I was a ‘founding busboy’ as one of my first real jobs in high school a few blocks away at Champaign Central. I got to see behind the curtain, i.e. in the kitchen — food ordering, unloading, prepping, cooking, serving and clean-up. Juggling a multitude of tasks while running orders and clearing tables, and doing it all up and down stairs all night.
“The job taught me customer service skills and the dependence on hard work and timeliness. Character was built, along with a perpetual craving for those egg rolls and crab rangoon.”
BEV BAKER (2010)
Director of Community Impact, United Way of Champaign County
“The hardest job I’ve ever had was that of a child care center director. The old phrase ‘chief, cook and bottle washer’ applied to this role.
“I was responsible for 20 staff and 80-plus children ages 0-12 years. On any given day, I could be giving tours, training staff, admin meetings, subbing in a class, filling in as cook or driving the van route before or after school. I also unplugged toilets, cleaned up vomit and managed more than a dirty diaper or two, or three.
“Twelve-hour work days were not uncommon and the pay was ridiculously low. However, the hugs from kids — and sometimes the parents — because they loved me, their teachers and the center were what kept me going for over 10 years.”
ANGI FRANKLIN (2016)
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Urbana School District
“My first real job other than babysitting was waiting tables at Sue’s Corner Tap in Maquon, Illinois. Sue was my aunt and she paid me $4 an hour cash and I made tips, which was a ton of money for a 13-year-old.
“In exchange for a fat salary and gaining a strong work ethic, I came home smelling like cheap beer, fried food and bleach, and my ears ringing with tunes such as ‘Boot Scootin’ Boogie’ and ‘Achy Breaky Heart.’
“Looking back, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
CHRIS HARLAN (2018)
President/CEO, UI Community Credit Union
“It was my first job right out of college — I ran a business that did lawn care by day and cleaned office buildings by night. It was satisfying work, but there were a lot of 16-hour days and 80-hour weeks.
“There was obviously nothing glamorous about it, either. I started most days by running a weed trimmer and ended them by cleaning bathrooms. In the end, I learned a lot about hard work, and how you can create opportunities by doing a great job, no matter what that job is.”
SHELDON TURNER (2013)
Operation Hope Coordinator & Career Services Placement Liaison, Champaign School District
“I worked at a factory — not gonna say the company’s name but it was in Illinois, I was 25 and making $9 an hour. It was like I was in prison, or being punished for all the days I didn’t make up my bed when I was young.
“This place had me picking up items — some 1 pound, some 175 pounds. The crazy part is all you would see was a box coming down the conveyor belt; you could only guess how much this one would weigh. You had certain doors to place these items in to be shipped out. I mean, sometimes you had like three different doors. So you picked these items up, rushed them to their respective door, then run back to the belt looking for the next item that had your door number on it.“If the items passed you and your door, you had to run all the way to the front of the conveyor belt before it fell off.
“OMG, that was a job.”
BECCA GUYETTE (2014)
Director of Leadership Giving, United Way of Champaign County
“For most of the 10 years I worked at the University YMCA, I was responsible for our annual Dump and Run program. This begins with collecting U of I students’ leftover belongings at the end of the academic year and culminates in a giant garage sale at the U of I Stock Pavilion the week classes begin.
“We were in the Stock Pavilion for two weeks setting up and running the sale. It was hot, humid and smelly. The end result is a lot of students and community members getting good, inexpensive items for their homes, and tons of items saved from the landfills but it’s hardly glamorous.”
LAURA FRERICHS (2009)
Executive Director, UI Research Park & EnterpriseWorks
“I don’t have a great a grueling story to share, but here were my teenage jobs:
“My first job was working at a photography studio when I was 15 and 16 doing database entry and direct mail. I would put thousands of labels on postcards, grouped them by zip code, and delivered them to the post office for bulk mail.
“Lots of work for people to likely, inevitably be thrown out. Email and digital marketing is certainly an improvement of the modern era, but keeping a big database of prospective customers was a good lesson.
“My next job was as the Gap at Woodfield Mall, starting as a greeter, then working my way up to Denim Expert, selling the short-lived Gap perfumes and shoes, and eventually Head Cashier. I still think GAP ACT was a powerful sales tool they taught us: Greet, Approach the Customer, offer Product Information, Add-On more merchandise, Close the Sale, and Thank the Customer.
“It was a memorable and impressionable sales tool. In writing this, I searched online and found a vintage gem on YouTube, a 1990 Gap training video for employees and I was a little shocked I remembered it right all these years later.”
LAURA HUTH-RHOADES (2008)
Founder, do good Consulting
“I’ve been blessed with some really amazing work opportunities in my past, dating all the way back to starting my own babysitting business when I was 13. But I’ve only had one really awful boss — a terribly grumpy old lady named Georgia who ran a dry cleaning business in LaGrange Park who would leave pages and pages of horribly scribbled, vitriol-laden notes every day for all her young employees lambasting anything she could scrounge up to rail against.
“I was 15 at the time and to this day, I have never seen anyone so talented at using so much ink and tree pulp to scream via writing that safety pins needed to be moved to the left by a half an inch.
“The next day’s diatribe would ream us again, saying we needed to move said pins a half inch to the right. Seriously.
“I did not stay long there. I still regret to this day not taking some of those castigating tsk-tsk novels Georgia wrote us — excerpts could certainly add an element of extreme reality to the memoir I’m writing. And probably make for some hilarious social media posts.
“My most grueling work experiences, though still very satisfying, were my high school and college summers filled with a parade of three jobs from sun-up to well past sun-down to pay my way through college.
“I’d rise at the crack of dawn with my Dad to do 10-key punch at a trucking company for the day — we carpooled and he would drop me off then pick me up — then head to either Builder’s Square to run the contractor lane cash register or on the nights I wasn’t scheduled there, Dad would drop me off instead at Horton Electric/True Value, where I would either run that register or assemble and hang light fixtures and ceiling fans for display.
“If I had any energy after days like that and it was early enough still, I’d either walk home or get picked up and then sometimes head out with friends and play a couple hours of ultimate frisbee under park lights not far from my home.”