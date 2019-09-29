The memories from A-list Illini continue to flood in at our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website (uofi150.news-gazette.com). Among the 1,865 stories you’ll find are these 10 — about the people who made the biggest mark on UI alumni.
LYNNE DEARBORN
On the School of Architecture faculty since 2002
Says architect TRINA SANDSCHAFER (’06), design principal at Chicago’s Booth Hansen: “Lynne was my thesis adviser, in the days when architecture graduate students still completed an individual thesis project.
“I took on a rather sizable project. She never once suggested I scale back my efforts. Rather, she helped me make a plan and tackle this project piece by piece.
“I got to work and got it done. That thesis project landed me my first job.
“Thirteen years later, I’m now a design principal at that same firm.
“Lynne also stressed to me the importance of considering the end user of your architecture. Architecture is not just beauty and form — it is for people.
“People live, work and play in architecture. Every person comes in contact with architecture daily. That is a strong connection — our job is to make is stronger.”
IRA CARMEN
Taught political science from 1968-2009
Says JAMESON O’GUINN (’08), who leads Adobe’s Solution Architecture Team: “There was a certain mythology that surrounded Professor Carmen because he was a unique personality, so even before I signed up for one of the three courses I would eventually take with him, I was well aware of what I was getting myself into.
“He’d regularly veer completely off the topic of the day and dive into his top 10 lists of the greatest jazz saxophonists of all time, or the 10 most beautiful women of all time — which included his wife and a young Candice Bergen.
“He had contempt for many new things — he liked only three movies made after the 1960s — and was a staunch, lower-cased ‘C’ conservative.
“At the conclusion of his Supreme Court seminar at semester’s end, he would take his class out to Murphy’s for a few pitchers. I was finally able to secure a spot in his seminar after a couple years of trying and was looking forward to the end-of-semester beer with him and my classmates.
“Carmen would show up every day in a suit and tie and regularly chided all of us for wearing T-shirts and shorts to class, so a bunch of us agreed to dress up a bit.
“He brought his wife and we spent an hour or so chatting about his various lists. It was the highlight of my time at U of I.
“A couple days later, I was almost hit by a beat-up car peeling out of a covered parking garage. I turned around and saw Carmen behind the wheel, completely oblivious to nearly killing me.”
CHIP BURKHARDT
History professor emeritus
Says ERICA KNIEVEL SONGER (’03), chief counsel for U.S. Sen. Chris Coons: “It is not an overstatement to say that Professor Burkhardt changed my life.
“He helped me find my way to a White House internship as a 20-year-old idealist, he provided invaluable guidance as I completed my undergraduate education at U of I, and he encouraged me as I nervously embarked on the next stage of my journey at Harvard Law School.
“Sixteen years after graduation — and counting — I am working in Washington, D.C., as the chief counsel for a senator on the Judiciary Committee. I am grateful to Professor Burkhardt for teaching me and telling me to follow my dreams.”
BOB REID
Taught journalism from 1979-2003
Says MARTIN FACKLER (’94), Tokyo bureau chief for The New York Times from 2005-12:“Bob was the journalism school’s answer to a drill sergeant, alternately exhorting us forward and berating our clumsier efforts, all while pausing for dramatic effect to sip from an ever-present styrofoam cup of coffee.
“I can still remember the waves of anxiety I experienced in that classroom in the basement of Gregory Hall, where Bob forced us to interview perfect strangers, pose tough questions of people in authority and generally leave our comfort zones in order to learn the basic skills of journalism.
“He pushed us hard, but it was a labor of love. He prepared me better for the challenges of journalism than any professor I ever had.
“It was thus a moment of great sadness for me when, in 2012, I tried to contact him to tell him that I had been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for my team’s investigative reporting on the Fukushima disaster, only to learn he had passed away some years before.
“I never got the chance to thank him properly.”
JEAN McCORMICK
Former Philo mayor ran Campus Information Desk in Illini Union
Says U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee staffer CHIP WAHLGREN (’84): “I worked for her for almost three years and learned so much about campus, university history and tons of fun trivia. We even gave tours.
“A stickler for accuracy, everything was typed on Rolodex cards and we consulted phone books and other paper-based sources. It was the early ’80s, so no computers for the internet or Google. She lived in Philo and was almost an on-campus mom, aunt and grandmother to all of us.”
ERWIN SMALL
Vet Med legend devoted 50-plus of his 85 years to UI
Says PETER WEINSTEIN (’86), executive director of the Southern California Veterinary Medical Association: “Dr. Small exuded passion for veterinary medicine and concurrently had great love for the veterinary students that he connected with. His influence on the veterinary profession locally, statewide and nationally was huge.
“I will never forget hisMarine haircut, bowling pin-shaped body, cigar hanging out of his mouth and gravelly voice. When he said something, you listened and became totally invested.
“Dr. Small’s contribution to my life is felt every day in everything that I do.”
MERCEDES RAMIREZ-FERNANDEZ
Assistant provost/dean for student diversity/advising, 2004-19
Says JANUSZ WASIOLEK (’07), section chief at the Library of Congress: “When I was at U of I, I wasn’t a very good student. In fact, I got kicked out for a year and had to petition in order to get back in.
“My only ally was Dean Ramirez-Fernandez. She helped me put together class schedules that put me on track to graduate, worked with me to figure out ways to raise my GPA, and encouraged me to keep going even when I did not seem to have much of a future.
“Because of her, I managed to graduate, if a semester later than expected. I took 19 credit hours my last semester and managed to barely squeeze out a C-minus GPA and a degree in political science.
“Fast forward 12 years and I’m a senior leader in the federal government, with an office on Capitol Hill and an accomplished career in the emergency management, technology and federal program management domain.
“I had a rough time at U of I and it took someone to see beyond my GPA to believe I could accomplish great things.”
ROBERT McKIM
Professor emeritus, former Religion Department head
Says the REV. BRIAN SAUDER (’07), president and executive director of Chicago-based Faith in Place: “Professor McKim welcomed me as an undergrad and encouraged me in my pursuits to connect the dots between faith and ecology. It was his encouragement that launched my career today as executive director of Faith in Place.”
PATIENCE ADESIDA
C-U obstetrician-gynecologist, wife of UI’s former provost
Says retired Navy Lt. Commander ANDY LOWERY (’97): “I attended Illinois after spending a few years in the Navy and marrying my wife, Melissa. We enjoyed many places and people around Champaign — the Armory, Illini Union and our first house.
“But no experience stands out like ours with Dr. Adesida. Not engineering professor and former provost Dr. Adesida, but a smaller and for us, much more powerful one.
“For you see, Dr. Patience Adesida, wife to Professor (Ilesanmi) Adesida, gave birth to our son, Christopher, over 20 years ago in the Covenant Medical Center in Urbana.
“Christopher didn’t make her job easy, but she made it look easy, as legendary doctors will do. She is a true jewel of the greater Champaign-Urbana area and we are lucky to have been under her care.”
WALT HARRINGTON
Washington Post reporter turned journalism professor
Says CNBC reporter MEG GRAHAM (’12): “I enjoyed Professor Harrington’s classes so much, I ended up taking three of them.
“He taught one on the Great Books of Journalism, where we read books from Ida Tarbell, David Halberstam, John McPhee, Isabel Wilkerson and other legends.
“He also taught a literary feature-writing story, which, after a bruising D on a first draft, ended up being one of the most influential classes in the ways I think about research, sourcing, interviewing, fact-checking and the rhythm of writing.
“There, we were introduced to Joan Didion, April Witt, Lane DeGregory and a trove of other writers whose work I still turn to when I need a reminder that factual writing can come to life with detail and observation.
“These days, my writing is mostly about business, but I still mentally — and electronically — thank Professor Harrington from time to time for showing us that journalism can be functional, but it is often better served when it’s also beautiful.”