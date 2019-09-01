We’re up to 1,818 stories at our ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website (uofi150.news-gazette.com), with fresh content added daily. Here’s a new batch of 10 former Illini sharing memories about the people and places on campus and around Campustown that they won’t soon forget.
JAMES STUKEL (’63)
UI’s 15th president earned master’s and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering here
“I remember arriving in Champaign-Urbana in 1961 with my wife to begin my graduate studies. We stopped for lunch at the Steak ’n Shake on University Avenue.
“Forty-four years later, we chose Steak ’n Shake for dinner as we left Urbana after retiring from the presidency in 2005.”
GRACE HOU-OVNIK (’92)
J.B. Pritzker-appointed Illinois Human Services Secretary
“I felt truly immersed in learning when I entered the journalism program my junior year.
“I discovered the power of writing and the media and how they shape and document historical and current events. The power of the pen.
“During one of our writing assignments, we were required to cover a beat. My beat was religion, and I remember spending time with a local faith leader who ran a shelter for people who were experiencing homelessness.
“It was eye-opening, humbling and introduced me to the social services sector.
“I believe that this seed played a role in leading to me where I am now.
“Knowing how to write and communicate has served me well over the course of my career. Writing like a journalist, with crispness and directness, is a talent; one that has become more rare in our society over time.”
DREW BOHAN (’85)
Executive director, California Energy Commission
“In its day, Willy’s Pizza was a student’s dream. Cheap beer. Unique blue-collar pizza. Solid hole-in-the-wall bona fides. And located right in the middle of town.
“Most people understandably favored Papa Del’s and Garcia’s, both excellent, but too scrubbed for my taste.
“Willy’s had a pint club membership system and patrons would brag about how low their number was, a sign of how long they’d been in on the secret.
“I couldn’t describe anything about the interior, including any of the folks who worked there, but just saying ‘Willy’s’ brings back positive, though somewhat foggy, memories.”
DEVI LASKAR (’92)
San Francisco-based novelist, photographer
“My favorite memories of U of I always include my best friend, Susan Freiburg — a Ph.D. candidate in social work.
“She was always encouraging me to participate in charity walks and 5K runs, and we spent a fair amount of time at the arcade and at Murphy’s and Papa Del’s and the farmers’ market in the parking lot of the Urbana mall.
“She and my husband co-founded the BOAST program in 1991, which paired graduate students with low-income students to instill a love of science and STEM.
“Susan died of complications from leukemia treatment in 1996 — but BOAST has lived on and is now a permanent after-school resource center for low-income children in Champaign.”
RON DOMANICO (’80)
Brink’s CFO had same title at Nabisco International, Home Depot Supply
“My most memorable professor at the U of I was Julian Simon.
“In a time of concern about the sustainability of the earth and overpopulation, he professed that people are the ultimate resource. If nurtured, people can produce the greatest economic return.
“I believe that all people are intrinsically valuable. I recognize that different positions have different values but believe that each person is equally valuable.
“It has been a belief system — and an economic model — that has served me well over a 40-year career.”
JOSIE CHAMBERS (’10)
Uni High grad, postdoctoral fellow in geography at University of Cambridge
“Two professors who profoundly shaped my time at UIUC are John Cheeseman and Carol Augspurger — affectionately referred to by their students as Professors Cheeseburger.
“Summer after my sophomore year, I had the opportunity to travel to Uganda to study a critically endangered monkey species but could not afford it. John single-handedly liaised with the alumni office to find several different donors to cover all of my costs. This experience was so pivotal to shaping who I am today.
“I also got to know Carol well in a music context. We sang together in the Oratorio Society choir, along with my dad. I will never forget the time I saw the two of them talking and asked ‘How do you two know each other?’
“My dad looked surprised and said, ‘Wait, how do you two know each other?’
“Carol looked shocked, exclaiming, ‘Wait, how do you two know each other?’
“My time at Illinois singing in both the Oratorio Society and Chamber Singers provided such a refreshing break from my studies in integrative biology and many, many hours dissecting honey bee brains.”
JENNIFER GOVER BANNON (’06)
Assistant city attorney, City of Champaign
“I think of the Study Abroad Office, where I worked as a student employee. During my four years at U of I, I had the opportunity to study in Egypt, Brazil and the Czech Republic.
“I also volunteered with International Impact in an indigenous community outside Gualapuro, Ecuador.
“If I could relive any part of my life, it would be those months spent roaming around the world.
“I also worked for a few years at the Intensive English Institute as a ‘conversation partner’ to international students studying English. Through that job, I met friends from all corners of the globe.
“Last but not least, when President Obama was running for Senate, I saw him speak at the McKinley Foundation. I remember coming away from that speech knowing he’d do something big.”
SEAMUS REILLY (’97)
Left Parkland VP job in 2018 to become Carl Sandburg College president
“The place which had the greatest impact on my life at the University of Illinois, aside from the incredible library, was the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Florida.
“I played pickup soccer there most afternoons along with the Nieto brothers; Tim Irish, who recruited me as coach at Centennial High School; and scores of wonderful graduate students from all over the world. I won a couple of intramural championships there and played on every single adult park district team.
“I even shared the center midfield spot on the Gentlemen team with a former graduate student, Rafael Correa, who went on to become president of Ecuador.”
ROYEL JOHNSON (’10)
Asst. professor of education, Penn State
“My most memorable experiences all seem to relate to the Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center, aka ‘The Black House,’ which provided a safe, culturally affirming space for me.
“It’s where I attended my first campus program, joined my first student organization, and perhaps most importantly, where I found a sense of belonging on campus.
“From the weekly Lunch and Learn series to 100 Strong, I found community at the Black House. Indeed, it was a home away from home.”
JIM NOWLAN (’63)
Author, political strategist, ex-state rep
“Ah, the early ’60s, a great time to be in college, especially in Champaign-Urbana for a country boy from the cornfields of central Illinois.
“The Greek system was in vogue. At Sigma Nu, we were required to wear jackets and ties to dinner every evening but weekends. Our house mother was escorted to the dining room ahead of us by our president, and we serenaded her with a couple of syrupy fraternity songs before, or after, we dined. The house had a fine Dixieland band, which played Kam’s basement.
“Undergrad liberal arts majors had to arrive early to get a seat at the Lincoln Hall Theater to hear the sparkling lectures by American diplomatic historian Norman Graebner. As a graduate student, I had the privilege of sitting with just a dozen others as Graebner led a captivating seminar.
“The young professor stimulated this yokel, who hadn’t been east of Indy at the time, to think big thoughts about a larger world I would want to jostle with in the years to follow.”