URBANA — Every time Lacey Teare walked past a particular booth at the Illinois County Fair Convention in January, she was asked a peculiar question.
“They had a girl, and I’d walk by her, and she’d say, ‘Do you want to see me walk on glass?’” said Teare, an administrator with the Champaign County Fair.
The booth was for the Cincinnati Circus Company, and Teare was drawn in.
“Every time I’m like, ‘Do it. Go,’” she said.
Teare and her co-workers had already been looking to freshen up Monday’s Kids’ Day at this year’s fair, which begins Friday in Urbana. After all, young children don’t necessarily appreciate the loud noises produced by the demolition derby or the tractor pull. The fair had struggled to draw in both spectators and acts for the traditional talent show they would put on. And the draft horse show, complete with Clydesdales and miniature horses, had to be moved to Sunday at 5 p.m. because of a scheduling conflict.
Trapeze artists and jugglers, though, sounded like a good fit.
So on Monday, after the livestock shows and the two-hour “Pre-school Rides in Kiddie Land” event, in which only the rides for small children will run, the circus will open shows at noon, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. General admission is $2, box seats are $4. The circus, which doesn’t involve animals, will also offer free sideshows on Sunday.
If all goes well, Teare said she hopes this can become an annual event at the fair.
“I just think it’ll be good for the kids, because the kids don’t always like watching the cars hit each other, the concerts are too loud, so this is family-friendly,” she said. “It’s geared toward all ages.”
Throughout the week, the temperature will be a concern for the fair’s operators. After a blazing weekend with a Saturday high of 96, temperatures are expected to dip into the 80s next week.
Director of Security and Risk Management Scott Friedlein said his team is taking precautions.
“Our biggest concern this year will be heat,” Friedlein said. “There will be heat advisories during some days of the fair. So we’re going to look at ways to help keep our crowds cool. We’re going to see about getting misters, and the typical reminders about, ‘Slow down, take your time, keep hydrated.’”
Like last year, there will be a clear-bag policy, with prohibited items posted at the fair’s outer gates.
“Don’t come in here with a bag and expect to come through the gate,” Friedlein said. “It needs to meet the standards that we have.”