THE CONCERNED PARENT: 'What happened to the code?'
RONNIE TURNER-WINSTON
President, Urbana High School Parent Teacher Student Association
“I've watched as friends and acquaintances have been wounded, killed or lost loved ones to gun violence this year. It seems we have dueling pandemics going on in the twin cities.
"As a mother, I've been worried for years that the youth have lost respect for their elders, themselves and hold very little to no value for life.
“This summer, a drive-by shooting occurred on my block, in broad daylight, in the middle of the afternoon, across the street from an elementary school. I found myself wondering again as I discussed with many: What happened to the code?
"There's always been crime and gun violence but for those not involved in that world, we could feel relatively safe that we would not be impacted. However, that relative safety no longer exists.
“Whenever any of my family members are outside of my house and I hear a car driving too fast down my street or too slow, I'm worried that there will be a repeat of this summer's incident.
“I don't understand why these ‘children’ are so angry and so violent. Racism, poverty, joblessness, lack of opportunities, etc, are not new states of being but previous generations had better mechanisms for coping. I'm sure the stress of COVID only exacerbated the already tense climate in our area.
“I've attended community meetings and rallies but until these offenders have a resolution for whatever is causing such angst in their worlds, I'm afraid all we can do is be vigilant in safety precautions and continue to pray for Champaign-Urbana.”