BERLIN — Three weeks ago, Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal received a call from a rabbi in Odessa, Ukraine: More than 100 children from the Jewish foster care home Mishpacha, fearing the presence of the Russian forces, needed a place to stay.
Three days later, with the help of the German federal government, those 108 children and 12 staff members arrived in Berlin, after a 1,000-mile bus trip through five countries — Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
Teichtal, head of Berlin’s Chabad community and chief rabbi of the city, rented hotel rooms for the children to stay when they arrived, and his volunteer staff have helped cook meals for the refugees.
Since then, the operation has grown. And it’s in dire need of financial support. After new arrivals from the cities of Odessa, Kiev, Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk as recently as Sunday, more than 420 children and mothers are in the care of Berlin’s Chabad community.
Teichtal happens to have a local tie: His brother, Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel, heads the Chabad Center for Jewish Life on the University of Illinois campus.
He’s raising money for his brother’s efforts through a crowdfunding website. For $50 a day, the site says, donors can support a day of a refugee’s lodging and meals in Berlin, through charidy.com/berlin/illinirabbi.
“The costs are crushing, we need everyone’s help,” Tiechtel said. “A lot of refugees are going to Germany — the youngest child there is just 5 weeks old.”
According to his brother in Berlin, the costs total about $23,000 per week to keep the refugees fed, with a roof over their heads.
“Following this, we are trying to arrange a program for them where they can have a structured day of learning, health insurance and have all the other needs taken care of,” Rabbi Tiechtal told his brother Dovid via email. “We are working closely with the German government, they are being supportive and trying to help us with registering them officially and giving them permission to stay, arrange health insurance and other issues.”
German President Frank Walter Steinmeier even paid a visit to the refugees on March 7, eating lunch and speaking with the children. The Berlin Chabad team is trying to work with the German government to secure lodging, but nothing’s definite yet, Teichtal said.
They’re planning to sustain this operation for the next three months, but how long the refugees will have to stay is the “million-dollar question.”
“I started a campaign to try and get people involved; we need us here to focus on supporting him,” Tiechtel said. “Every dollar people donate goes straight to Berlin, straight to the people.”
So far, combined fundraising efforts have amassed more than $226,000 for Ukrainian refugees in Berlin on charidy.com. More than $68,000 has come through Rabbi Tiechtel’s page.
Last week, the refugees celebrated the Jewish holiday of Purim.