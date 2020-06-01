Watch the video of Sunday's clash at Market Place Mall here
***
***
A group of close to 100 community members descended upon Market Place Mall in north Champaign to help clean up following Sunday's unrest.
Windows and doors were smashed at several stores on Sunday afternoon.
Kevin Cobb took to social media to help organize the cleanup, which drew several religious leaders.
"We're going to rebuild what was destroyed," Pastor Damieon Shaw told a gathering in the parking lot outside Za's.
The group also planned to clean up outside Target and other damaged businesses on North Prospect Avenue.
— Ben Zigterman
***
The Champaign County Courthouse will close at noon today by order of Sheriff Dustin Heuerman out of an abundance of caution ahead of a planned afternoon protest.
Sunday's civil unrest led to a heavy overnight presence of police and correctional officers at the Urbana courthouse, where business resumed Monday morning.
Monday was to be the first full day of return-to-court activity since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic led to its closure.
The Federal courthouse in Urbana also is closed.
— Mary Schenk
***
The morning after riots and protests in Champaign-Urbana, Rev. Willie Comer continued to preach calm.
"There were multiple types of people so we had to kind of assess," the pastor of Champaign's Berean Covenant Church, told Brian Barnhart on WDWS on Monday morning. "There were those who were hurt because they had gone through some things with police. They were hurt and they were crying and they were yelling. And then there were those who were angry, who were just tired of this on a regular basis. And then there were those were really trying to figure out why."
Comer appeared on "Penny For Your Thoughts."
Comer was at Market Place Mall on Sunday, trying to help disperse the angry crowd.
"There was something different," Comer said. "There was this kind of getting into the space of where the police were. That to me was dangerous and that basically could have escalated to something that was uncontrollable. At that point I know it had to be the Holy Spirit. I had no desire to get in between the police and the protesters, but something had to be one. I just tried to calm some of the protesters down who were really, really upset."
Comer wants the focus to remain on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"One of the things I am trying to get out to our young people is that we don't want to steal the message of George Floyd," Comer said.
— Bob Asmussen
***
After a weekend of unrest, the owner of the Art Theater property in downtown Champaign, David Kraft, changed its marquee to read “Love One Another.”
So begins Monday as city officials address the aftermath of the looting and chaos that resulted in dozens of arrests, both Champaign and Urbana announcing Sunday night curfews and the University of Illinois delaying plans to bring back employees to campus.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said all those arrested Sunday will remain in jail until Tuesday to give police time to complete reports and her prosecutors time to review them.
“We have 48 hours,“ she said of the normal process for charging in-custody arrestees. “There’s too much going on today.”
Records from the Champaign County sheriff show that between 6:15 p.m. Sunday and Monday morning, 27 people had been booked into the jail. Among them are 17 men ranging in age from 18 to 35 - mostly from Champaign and Urbana and others from Chicago, Terre Haute, Ind., Marshall and Oklahoma City - and 10 women ranging in age from 18 to 35 and hailing from Champaign, Rantoul and Urbana.