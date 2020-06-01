After a weekend of unrest, the owner of the Art Theater property in downtown Champaign, David Kraft, changed its marquee to read “Love One Another.”
So begins Monday as city officials address the aftermath of the looting and chaos that resulted in dozens of arrests, both Champaign and Urbana announcing Sunday night curfews and the University of Illinois delaying plans to bring back employees to campus.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said all those arrested Sunday will remain in jail until Tuesday to give police time to complete reports and her prosecutors time to review them.
“We have 48 hours,“ she said of the normal process for charging in-custody arrestees. “There’s too much going on today.”
Records from the Champaign County sheriff show that between 6:15 p.m. Sunday and Monday morning, 27 people had been booked into the jail. Among them are 17 men ranging in age from 18 to 35 - mostly from Champaign and Urbana and others from Chicago, Terre Haute, Ind., Marshall and Oklahoma City - and 10 women ranging in age from 18 to 35 and hailing from Champaign, Rantoul and Urbana.