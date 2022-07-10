'The desire to end gun violence is not an attack on the Second Amendment; it is a desire to save precious lives’
A Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. An elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. A supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y.
Thirty-nine dead. Sixty-seven injured. At least 233 shots fired in a matter of minutes, in the span of 51 days, by three gunmen — ages 21, 18 and 18 — each armed with semi-automatic rifles.
“The news of the shooting in Highland Park shook me to my core — I live less than 20 minutes away and have family that lives there,” says Patrick Korellis, a survivor of a 2008 mass shooting on the Northern Illinois University campus. “They seem to be every week now.”
As a Chicago suburb of 30,000 three hours north of Champaign continues to mourn the loss of seven lives, we reached out to those who’ve survived and lost loved ones in mass shootings across the country, asking: What’s your message to lawmakers or fellow Americans who don’t believe gun-law reform is the answer?
DEBBI HIXON, whose husband, Chris, was among 17 killed in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida
"My name is Debbi Hixon and my husband, Chris Hixon, was one of the murder victims on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
"I live with the effects of gun violence every day. Every time I brush my teeth. Every time I drive to work. Every time I hug my children. Every time I lay my head down to sleep.
"Gun violence is not just a story on the news for me. I live with gun violence — and the emptiness it leaves in its wake — every single day.
"Feb. 14, 2018, was Valentine’s Day as well as Ash Wednesday. A day of love. A day of reflection. Around 2 p.m. that afternoon, our lives changed forever.
"Just before the end of the school day, a 19-year-old with a known history of violence, who easily accessed a weapon of war, began to open fire on students and staff. Chris ran into the building to disarm the shooter. In his attempts, he was murdered by the gunman. Within seconds, a murderer with an AR-15 not only ended Chris’ life, but our life together.
"Chris was a military police officer in the Navy who served for 27 years. He served his country, and in return, our country created a system that allows for preventable death to steal lives on a daily basis.
"Chris spent his life protecting others up until his very last moment. Chris survived a war but did not survive the school day.
"The desire to end gun violence is not an attack on the Second Amendment; it is a desire to save precious lives. This is not a political issue; it is a health issue.
"Too many people are dying from gun violence that can and should be prevented. Our lawmakers must work together to have an open and honest dialogue about the causes and solutions so that the resources to prevent more tragedies are provided to our communities.
"I believe we must find a way to flag online threats and investigate them; many of these shooters have broadcast their plans on social media. I believe we must do a better job of enforcing the laws that exist. Red-flag laws work, but if they are not used, as we saw in Highland Park, they will not save lives.
"Finally, I believe we must find a way to get the weapons of war off our streets. Assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines are not used for protection; they are used to kill as many people as possible in a short amount of time.
"The epidemic of gun violence is stealing our children from us, stealing our futures, stealing our very sense of safety. Over 40,000 people die from gun violence each year, and it affects people of all races, socio-economic backgrounds and ages. No one is immune from it.
"We must come together as Americans to solve this epidemic because we deserve better."
BARBARA POMA, founder of the onePULSE Foundation and owner of Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla., where 49 people lost their lives in 2016, the second-deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history
“We have a hate epidemic in our country that needs to be eradicated. To do this, we have to understand that it is a multi-pronged approach.
“There is not one fix. We have to approach this issue from different areas to save every life we can.
“Violence is perpetrated through many avenues: guns, bombs, knives, planes. But ‘what brings a person to decide to take a human life?’ is the question. In the instances of terrorism and hate crimes, the perpetrators are often radicalized or loners looking for a place to belong.
“Addressing the concept of belonging is a very strong first step. People need to feel like they are heard, that they belong somewhere and that they are understood. Often, it is radical or hate groups that lure them in.
“What can each of us do, as individuals, to make people feel like they belong in a healthy, productive way that benefits our society?”
PATRICK KORELLIS, who while a Northern Illinois student in 2018 was among 17 shot and 12 who survieved
“The news of the shooting in Highland Park shook me to my core — I live less than 20 minutes from Highland Park, and have family that lives there. Mass shootings impact me every time they happen, but this one really hit me hard, being a mass shooting victim myself.
“On Feb. 14, 2008, I was sitting in a lecture hall for a geology class, when all of a sudden, around 3:05 p.m., a gunman kicked the door open on the stage, where the professor was. The gunman was wearing a long trenchcoat. He didn’t say a word, and started shooting at us with a shotgun.
“I had no idea what was going on or if it was real. I got under my desk and hid — my classmates were screaming and crying, and we were all trying to figure out how to escape. When there was a break in the shooting, someone shouted ‘He’s reloading.’ That’s when I crawled out from under my desk and ran towards the door.
“He shot again, and I felt something hit me in the back of the head — I was bleeding. Thankfully, I made it out of the classroom. I ended up being shot in the back of the head and in the arm. I lost five classmates that day, and dozens more of us were injured.
“Here we are, almost 15 years later, and I’ve seen many more mass shootings. They seem to be every week now. Enough is enough. We need action. Every time a mass shooting happens, I get re-traumatized.
“When will you take meaningful action? Don’t wait until it happens to someone you know. We are starting to move in the right direction with the recent bipartisan legislation that passed, but it’s not enough.
"We need to expand background checks for all gun sales. We need to limit the amount of ammunition that can be purchased. We need to ban the sale of guns that can shoot multiple rounds of bullets within minutes.”
”I was lucky the NIU shooter didn’t have this type of gun; otherwise, I would not be here today. I beg you to please take more action and come up with more solutions to end these senseless acts of gun violence.”
RENEE CLOYD, mom of Centennial High alumna Austin Cloyd, one of 32 victims of 2007’s mass shooting at Virginia Tech
“One thing that strikes me after each mass shooting is the comment, ‘I can’t believe that this happened to us’ — our small community, our good community, our school, etc.
“In general, U.S. citizens believe that they are immune to this kind of violence, that their community is a good place, a safe place, where the ‘good guys with guns’ protect others.
“This bubble mentality harms our society by denying reality and interrupting empathy, due in part to the gun industry, which uses fear and politicians to line their pockets while inciting the extremists who want what they want, not what is best for our collective citizenry.
“Until we elect representatives who prioritize the lives and liberty of all children, grandchildren, grandparents, parents, brothers and sisters — instead of politicians who prioritize being re-elected — the status quo will remain.”
NICOLE HOCKLEY, the Sandy Hook Promise co-founder and CEO who lost 6-year-old son Dylan in the 2012 shooting at the Connecticut elementary school
“My message to lawmakers and anyone not touched yet by gun violence is: Be thankful you have not been touched by gun violence. But please don’t think you are immune.
“Gun violence affects every aspect of daily life in every community. Instead of being complacent until it has directly impacted you, take action now, as action is the only thing that will stop this epidemic.
“Look after each other, learn to recognize the signs of someone who may be going into crisis or is at risk of hurting themselves or someone else, and take action.
“Demand your politicians support this by passing meaningful laws to keep you and your family safe. Don’t look away, or believe this is ‘too hard.’ Too hard is having to view your dead child in a coffin.
“Don’t think this is someone else’s problem or that someone else will take care of it — this is your problem, this is my problem, this is everyone’s problem, and we all need to step up to solve it.”
“And don’t wait, because gun violence is every day and every day it may be getting closer to touching you.”
LORI ALHADEFF, who founded Make Our Schools Safe after daughter Alyssa was among 17 killed in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
“For those of you reading this who have been fortunate enough not to have lost someone in a school shooting, I say count your blessings every day.
“I, too, was guilty of thinking that I could live a life completely and personally untouched by the violence imparted by gunfire. The grim reality of 2022 and beyond is that you, or someone you may know or know of, will most likely feel the effects of this violent domestic epidemic.
“When I lost my 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Valentine’s Day of 2018, my naïveté of the gun-violence issue was pummeled to the forefront of my life. As I knew I could not let Alyssa’s death be in vain, I created a national nonprofit organization called Make Our Schools Safe.
“I turned my overwhelming grief into action. Our mission is to empower students and staff to help create and maintain a culture of safety and vigilance in a secure school environment.
“The most important part we can all play in effecting a change in the security of our students and teachers is through the creation of multiple layers of safety in our schools”
”Legislation to mandate silent panic buttons in schools, school hardening measures, preparedness response training, knowing and correcting school vulnerabilities, knowledge of response protocols and drills, and building campus resiliency all contribute to the ability to Make Our Schools Safe.”
“I am hopeful that the tragedy my family experienced will help pave the way for the ultimate safety and security of the students and teachers in our country.”
MEG O’DONNELL, who after surviving the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history — the 2017 killing of 58 concert-goers in Las Vegas — started the nonprofit The Loved Life
“They have two simple choices: They can make the same mistake that I did, and choose to wait until it becomes personal, to decide that it’s time for something to change.
“They can wait until they have to run from the bullets vibrating on the ground around them; wait until they are running for their lives and get trampled under the crush of the crowd, only to get up and realize that hiding behind a cardboard sign won’t save them; wait until they’re flying back home across the country with someone else’s blood on their book bag; wait until a car backfire or a rogue firework or even the lyrics of a certain song that was playing that night can send them into a tailspin of PTSD.
“They can wait until they can’t walk into a theater, a bar, a building, without immediately looking for where the exits are located, or wait until they’re afraid every time their children leave the house to go to the mall.
"They can wait until everything has changed and there’s no going back to 'before you survived a mass shooting when 58 other people didn’t,' but I promise you, by that time it’s too late.
“Or they can act now, before anyone they know — or they, themselves — becomes a survivor. They can protect people before their entire lives are shaped by what they’ve lived through, so not one more person has to survive in the aftermath of the destruction that a shooting causes.
“They can do something instead of sitting back and doing nothing, because the time for inaction has long since passed.”
”We can build a safer world for our kids. We can help them grow up in a world free from gun violence, but it requires courage, it requires us to work together, it requires people to open their eyes for the good of our communities and it requires collaboration and compromise.
"And all of that is worth it if it saves even one person from dying from, or living through, the hell of gun violence.”
TOM MAUSER, whose 15-year-old son, Daniel, was among 13 killed in 1999 at Colorado’s Columbine High School
“The time has come for lawmakers and Americans to act based on facts and human lives, not money, cliches and memes.
“The fact is that we have a shameful level of gun deaths compared to our peer nations. For too long, we’ve been told that loosened gun laws, more guns and guns in more places would make us safer.
“We’ve been doing that for decades, and it’s been a miserable failure — as I have tragically experienced. Just as with the tobacco industry’s claims of years past, we were lied to.
“If weak gun laws and more firearms made a nation safer, then we should be the safest nation on earth. Clearly, we are not.
”Our young people — the mass shooting and active shooter drill generation — are making it clear they don’t want to live like this. It’s their turn now, time to care more about lives than inanimate objects.”
RHONDA HART, whose 14-year-old daughter, Kimberly Vaughan, was killed along with seven classmates and two teachers in 2018 at Texas’ Santa Fe High School
“They will not fully understand our tragedy until it happens to them. And as much as I can’t stand certain lawmakers like Ted Cruz and Randy Weber, I hope it never happens to them.
“They need to renounce lobby groups like the NRA and be on the right side of history — for once.”