The Exemplary Eight: Bement Middle School
BEMENT — A schoolwide assembly was called for Friday morning to celebrate a report card that brought a double dose of encouraging data from 2021-22:
— 63 percent of students met or exceeded state standards in English language arts — up from 48 percent.
— 38 percent of students met or exceeded state standards in math — up from 29 percent.
To Superintendent Mary Vogt, the growth rates show “our teachers worked hard during COVID restrictions to provide our students with a quality education in an unconventional manner.”
That’s one reason the Centennial grad signed up for the job after spending 17 years as an administrator (and admirer) in neighboring Monticello.
Staffers at her new school “understand the importance of providing students with a quality K-12 education to prepare the students for life after high school,” Vogt says.
“Whether that is joining the workforce, going to a trade school or going to college, our students gain the skills necessary to be positive, productive members of society.”