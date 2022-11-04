The Exemplary Eight: Fisher Junior/Senior High School
FISHER — One metric not measured in the state report cards but central to Fisher’s success: What Principal Jon Kelly calls “a culture of caring.”
“Our faculty and staff care about one another like a family,” he says. “They also care about our students, their education, their well-being and the opportunities that are provided for them here at Fisher Junior/Senior High School.
“Our students care about one another, as well. Additionally, they care about learning, their performance in school-related activities and preparing for life after high school.”
Of the area’s 35 high schools, Fisher is among just two that posted perfect graduation rates last year. Equally significant, Kelly says, is the number of ninth-graders on track to graduate — 94 percent, seven-plus points higher than the state average.
The latter “is something we have focused and worked on over the years with our departments and (response to intervention) program,” Kelly says. “Our goal is to offer rigorous coursework and provide support for our students to achieve at a high level.
"Our faculty and staff have done an amazing job with this — and our students have met the challenges.”