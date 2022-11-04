The Exemplary Eight: GCMS Middle School, GCMS High School
GIBSON CITY — “It’s a great day to be a Falcon,” Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said upon learning that not one but two of the schools in the district he oversees had aced their 2021-22 state report cards.
We asked the former Knox College athlete, Urbana educator and GCMS Middle School principal to finish a few sentences about the big story in Ford County.
— The stat or two that’s most meaningful is … really hard to (identify) because the formula for determination is so complicated. GCMS’ motto is Growth, Commitment, Motivation and Success and we feel that if we continuously try to support the whole child through each of these items at their level, then the other factors will take care of themselves.
Attendance, academic rigor, diversity in offerings and social emotional support all lend to universal individual success. We also believe very strongly in scaffolding and building from pre-K through 12th grade.
The middle and high schools achieving this status is a shared celebration for our early childhood and elementary students and staff, as well — they build the foundation.
— The secrets to our district’s success are ... the people, the attitude and the culture. Put simply, over the past several years we showed up and did the work despite the outside noise. Make no mistake: There were challenging times externally, internally, with adults and children, but we all showed up, silenced the outside noise and did the work.
— Our celebration plans are ... to share the joy. You coming and taking a picture and sharing this with the community helps to give our students, staff, families and community a visual reminder and validation for all the hard work and stress that has been absorbed through some incredibly trying times in public education.
And then, we will go back to work. Our theme for this year is a “reboot” back to a “normal” school year and maximizing every minute that we have the opportunity to engage as a system.
One hundred seventy-five days of student attendance is all we get, and we want to do it the best we can for every one of the 1,006 students, 172 employees, thousands of parents and the community that surrounds, and embraces us.