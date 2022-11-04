The Exemplary Eight: Monticello High School
MONTICELLO — Two things Sage Country knows it can count on this time of year: Cully Welter’s football team playing in the postseason and Monticello High getting a report card worth bragging about.
All four years that the state has given exemplary status to schools in the top 10 percent of them all, Monticello has earned Illinois education’s highest honor. None of the area’s 133 other public schools can make that same claim.
“We have a graduation rate of 98 percent and 73 percent of our students go onto college,” says high school principal-turned-first-year Superintendent Adam Clapp. “We continue to have high test scores, while many students excel in the trades and go onto trade school as well.
“At Monticello schools, students get a first-class education while getting to experience college prep coursework and the best elective course offerings in career and technical education.”
And don’t underestimate the community having the district’s back, Clapp says, as evidenced by voters approving a 2018 referendum of $29.8 million, leading to significant upgrades on the high school/Washington Elementary campus.