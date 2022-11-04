11-4 B1

This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by Managing Editor Niko Dugan. Click here to read an electronic version of this week's section. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette.

MONTICELLO — Two things Sage Country knows it can count on this time of year: Cully Welter’s football team playing in the postseason and Monticello High getting a report card worth bragging about.

All four years that the state has given exemplary status to schools in the top 10 percent of them all, Monticello has earned Illinois education’s highest honor. None of the area’s 133 other public schools can make that same claim.

Adam Clapp

Adam Clapp

“We have a graduation rate of 98 percent and 73 percent of our students go onto college,” says high school principal-turned-first-year Superintendent Adam Clapp. “We continue to have high test scores, while many students excel in the trades and go onto trade school as well.

MMM Report cards Monticello

Monticello’s state honor was the talk of the school this week.

“At Monticello schools, students get a first-class education while getting to experience college prep coursework and the best elective course offerings in career and technical education.”

And don’t underestimate the community having the district’s back, Clapp says, as evidenced by voters approving a 2018 referendum of $29.8 million, leading to significant upgrades on the high school/Washington Elementary campus.

Trending Food Videos

Trending Videos