The Exemplary Eight: Prairieview-Ogden South Elementary
OGDEN — How to celebrate the distinction of being the only area elementary school to earn exemplary status from the state?
Two words, Superintendent Jeff Isenhower says: Ice cream.
Make that two scoops for the teachers, who make the high-achieving school go — and tend to stick around awhile.
“Teacher retention within the district plays a big role in our success — veteran teachers that pour their heart and soul into their lessons and children each day,” Isenhower says. “These same teachers are losing sleep over an individual student not grasping concepts from the daily lesson.
“As a school, we collaborate when we encounter a problem and we will do whatever necessary to find a solution that is best for the students’ learning needs.”
Worth noting: the district’s other elementary, PVO North, put up even better academic performance numbers — 59.5 percent proficiency in math, 56.8 percent in English language arts — but with an enrollment of 93, it’s too small to qualify for a designation from the state.