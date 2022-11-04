The Exemplary Eight: St. Joseph-Ogden High School
ST. JOSEPH — This makes back-to-back-to-back “exemplary” report cards for the Spartans, which is “a terrific achievement and a tribute to how hard our teachers work to provide a high-quality education and how willing our students are to accept academic challenges,” Principal Gary Page says.
Annually among the area leaders in graduation rate, SJ-O’s 96.2 percent effort in 2021-22 was its highest in five years. Last year’s students outpaced the state average in math proficiency by 21 points and in science by 17.
All good, Page says, but not something the school sets out to do in order to earn a good report card grade.
“To be fully transparent, we don’t focus on any particular aspect of our school report card or trying to earn a designation,” he says. “Our community’s expectation is that we provide a high-quality learning environment where students have an opportunity to excel.
“By focusing on meeting this expectation, the individual components of the report card take care of themselves.”