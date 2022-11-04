The Exemplary Eight: Tuscola High School
TUSCOLA — Superintendent Gary Alexander didn’t expect to spend 2022-23 moonlighting as Tuscola High principal.
But two months and change into his double duty, he’s sure glad he did.
“Working as the principal of the building this year has solidified my belief that we hold ourselves to a high standard,” said Alexander, who replaced Steve Fiscus in August after the district and principal mutually agreed to part ways. “We will continue to strive to meet those standards and hopefully surpass them again this year.”
It will be tough to top 2021-22, when Tuscola earned its first “exemplary” rating after three years of “commendable” report cards from the state.
It was an “important” step, Alexander says, but not one that tells the whole story of his district.
“The entire story is told by watching the everyday interaction between students and educators,” he says. “I am proud of our educators and their influence on our students.”