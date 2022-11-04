Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy. Thunderstorms becoming likely late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Thunderstorms becoming likely late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.