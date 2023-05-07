Sign up for our daily newsletter here
With no police force of their own, two of Champaign County’s six largest towns — Savoy and St. Joseph — contract out their law enforcement services to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. What do they (and others) get for their money? Here’s a look:
SAVOY
Contract status: Wrapping up Year 2 of a five-year deal.
Cost: The village is paying the sheriff’s office $552,292 in 2022-23, or $46,024.33 per month. The annual costs in the remaining years of the contract: $567,874 in 2023-24, $583,924 in 2024-25 and $600,455 in 2025-26.
What the village of 8,823 gets: Three full-time deputies whose vehicles prominently display “Savoy.” Plus, as Sheriff Dustin Heuerman notes, “the full force of the sheriff’s office behind them, including crime scene, investigations and SWAT.”
ST. JOSEPH
Contract status: In Year 3 of a three-year deal, due to expire on July 31.
Cost: $551 a day, with a special detail overtime rate of $82.34 an hour.
What the village of 3,725 gets: Seven- to eight-hour service seven days a week, with a deputy typically patrolling St. Joseph from 3-11 p.m. The contract calls for a “reasonable effort (to) be made to have one deputy’s primary responsibility (be) to patrol the village of St. Joseph for six months at a time, consistent with the Sheriff’s Office contractual seniority sign-up.” The village also had access to the same smorgasbord of services that Savoy does.
IVESDALE
Contract status: Four months and a week into a two-year deal.
Cost: $77.25 per hour in 2023, $79.57 in 2024. Should additional services be required, the rates increase to $80 and $82.
What the village of 260 gets: No less than five to eight hours of patrolling a month — “generally in one-hour increments in addition to routine random patrol.”
PHILO
Contract status: In Year 2 of a three-year deal that runs through Dec. 31, 2024.
Cost: $72.87 per hour in 2023, $77.10 in 2024. (The reason it differs from Ivesdale’s contract? They were negotiated at different times, Heuerman says. The “additional services” figure — $80 in 2023, $82 in 2024 — is the same in the two villages).
What the village of 1,362 gets: The same five to eight hours of service, at a minimum, as Ivesdale.
UNITY SCHOOLS
Contract status: One of the sheriff’s office’s two current school resource officer arrangements runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024.
Cost: The school district is responsible for covering the partial cost of one deputy — $63,373 for the 2022-23 school year, $65,274 in 2023-24.
It also must provide: “access to an air-conditioned and properly lighted private office” with a phone; a secure location for files and records; a desk with drawers and a chair, work table and filing cabinet; “access to and encouragement of classroom participation by the SROs”; and “the opportunity for SROs to address teachers and school administrators about the SRO program, goals and objectives.
What the district gets: One full-time deputy with specialized SRO training who will, among other things, “enforce criminal law and protect the students, staff and public at large against criminal activity”; speak to students on a variety of law enforcement-related topics, including narcotics, safety, occupational training, leadership and life skills when the district requests it and under the supervision of a certified teacher; and “provide law-related counseling on a limited basis to students, staff and faculty.”
ST. JOSEPH AREA SCHOOLS
Contract status: A two-year SRO deal with three districts — St. Joseph-Ogden High, St. Joseph Grade School and Prairieview-Ogden — expires on June 30, 2024.
Cost: The same as Unity, only with three districts splitting the bill. In a mutually agreed-upon arrangement between the sheriff’s office and the districts, SJ-O High gets the bulk of the deputy’s time (71 percent), with St. Joseph Grade School at 21 percent and PVO at 8 percent.
What the districts get: The same things Unity does, word for word.