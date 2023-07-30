At a combined 45 games under .500 headed into the weekend, the Cardinals, Cubs and White Sox all fall into the dreaded “seller” category as baseball’s 5 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline.
What’s it like to be sent packing? For insights, we asked former big leaguers what they remember about their first time.
DOUG GLANVILLE
Marquee Sports and ESPN analyst traded by the Cubs to the Phillies for Mickey Morandini two days before Christmas 1997
“My first trade was a collision of emotions because less than 24 hours prior to getting the call from Cubs GM Ed Lynch, my grandfather had passed away in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
“In the days leading up to his passing and because of his illness, we had already arranged to spend our Christmas divided in two. My brother and mom were in North Carolina and my dad and I would stay in New Jersey.
“On paper, the trade was a great opportunity for me — I would go to my favorite childhood team, I would be much more likely be a starter, I would be closer to home. Still, I was hurt by the dashing of my childhood expectation that players could stay with one team by choice.
“I was clearly now goods and services. That felt odd. There were plenty of clear benefits but they were overshadowed by my grandfather and family grief.
“In fact, during the press conference — by phone — with the Philly media, one reporter asked me why I sounded so unexcited given my Phillies history. I then explained my family situation to provide context. Probably the first time I recognized how privacy was going to slowly erode in this profession.
“My somber mood also had a lot to do with what my grandfather meant to me. He used to always ask me for my baseball playing update in his deep accent: ‘You still hittin’ that ball?’
“I am proud that for the entire time we had to together, I could emphatically say: ‘Yes, granddad, I am still hittin’ that ball.’
“Words I shared with family and friends at his wake the following week.”
'BLACK JACK' McDOWELL
White Sox sent 1993 American League Cy Young winner to the Yankees a year later in exchange for Keith Heberling and Lyle Mouton
“My trade to the Yankees occurred during the 1994 players strike that ended the season. Supposedly, it is illegal to trade players during a strike so I was not sure it was an actual trade until the next season’s spring training was about to start.
“Because of the fan and player frustration over the cancellation of the season, the players association didn’t want to fight against my trade. I really wanted to just stay with my White Sox team because we had become very strong but the fact that they didn’t offer me even single-year contracts over the previous three years and took me to arbitration, I guess that they didn’t want to pay me at free-agent time.”
DONN PALL
Former Illini and 10-year major league reliever traded by the White Sox to the Phillies for a player to be named later (the immortal Doug Lindsey) in 1993
“I vividly remember the first time I was traded. Actually, the only time.
“We were in New York playing the Yankees. Before batting practice on August 31st, I was called into the manager’s office. He told me the news that I was traded. The general manager was on the phone to give me that news. He told me he could not tell me who I was traded to until after midnight.
“He told me to take a flight home that night and then call him after I landed and he would tell me.
“At first, I was devastated. I felt like it was the worst news I could ever imagine.
“I was with the White Sox for three years in the minor leagues and over five years in the major leagues. It’s the only team I knew and it’s my hometown team. I was on some bad White Sox teams and now, in 1993, we were finally good and headed to make the playoffs. To me, the thought of trying to win a World Series with my hometown team was the absolute best.
“Then I started to think about it and put it in perspective. Here I was, still in the major leagues. Getting traded from one team to another. Me and my family still had our health and I was still a major leaguer. Life was still very good. I hated to leave my team, my hometown, but I realized there were a heck of a lot worse things that could happen to me than this.
“When my plane landed, I tried calling the GM to find out where I was traded to. He did not answer the phone. I found out the next morning on the Score radio station that I had been traded to the Phillies. They happened to be in Chicago playing the Cubs that day.
“It turned out the Phillies actually went to the World Series that year and I had a blast with that team, too.”
MIKE BIELECKI
Cubs got their future 18-game winner from Pittsburgh in 1988 in exchange for Mike Curtis, who never made it to the majors
“We were leaving spring training when I was pulled in the office. They said: ‘Get your stuff off the truck. You are meeting the Cubs in Oklahoma City for their exhibition game there.’
“We were bad in Pittsburgh and the drug trials were looming over our heads. We couldn’t get 10,000 people in the stands on a giveaway day weekend.
“I was excited about going to the Cubs because I loved playing there as a visitor and the infield grass was so high, it was advantageous to the pitcher as opposed to the super-fast Tartan Turf in Three Rivers Stadium.
“The Cubs would get 30,000 people on a Monday day game. It was like: ‘Man, this is the real big leagues.'
”We also had a few good teams. Good memory on my first trade.”
BERT BLYLEVEN
Twins sent the Hall of Fame pitcher and Danny Thompson to Texas for Mike Cubbage, Jim Gideon, Bill Singer, Roy Smalley and $250,000 in 1976
“In 1976, I was sent a one-year contract by the Minnesota Twins and President Mr. Calvin Griffith. The contract was for the same amount I made in 1975, when I won 15 games.
“I sent it back because I felt I deserved a raise. I was told that was all Mr. Griffith would offer since I had the right to be a free agent at the end of the 1976 season. I was hoping for a long-term contract from the Twins and pitch my whole career in a Twins uniform but that didn’t happen.
“Since I didn’t sign, I could not report to spring training until March 1. When I reported, the Twins gave me a unsigned contract with a 20 percent cut in pay. The writing was on the wall.
“On May 31st, I pitched my final game that season in a Twins uniform. I had already heard before my start that evening against the Angels that I was being traded the next day.
"I was trying that night to get my 100th major league win. That didn’t happen as I lost that night, 3-2 to the Angels and Frank Tanana. I pitched a complete game and as I walked off the field after the third out, in the top of the ninth, I knew I had pitched my last game for the Twins.
“Because the media was on Mr. Griffith’s side, saying I wanted the moon, I was (ticked) that the Twins never talked to me about my contract. Because of what the media had written in the papers, it seemed that many Twins fans that night were there just to boo me. Especially behind our dugout.
“After the final out, as I walked off the field, I looked up at the people sitting behind the dugout — which I never do — and saw many guys screaming and calling me names, so I flipped them off. That is one thing I have always regretted. That was very wrong on my part.
“The next morning, I got a phone call from the Texas Rangers president, Mr. Brad Corbett, and he told me that I was traded to the Rangers, along with my late good friend, Danny Thompson. Mr. Corbett later offered me a three-year contract to pitch for the Rangers.”
JIM KAAT
White Sox got back-to-back 20-win seasons from the Hall of Famer after the Twins cut him at age 35
“I knew I was placed on waivers by the Twins in August of 1973. They thought I was done. I was putting on the sixth green at Minnetonka Country Club when a young man drove out to tell me a man named Roland Hemond (then the new GM of the White Sox) was on the phone.
“He said the White Sox claimed me but that I was the first player to fall under the 5 and 10 rule — 10 years in MLB, the past five with the same team. I could turn it down if I wished. My salary was $60,000 and I would be looking at another reduction in salary from the Twins.
“I already went thru four years of salary cuts from Calvin Griffith. There was no arbitration in place back then.
“The White Sox offered me $70,000 for 1974. I said: ‘I wish you could send me the contract down the phone line.’ It changed my career and my life. I hoped that I would play my entire career with the Twins but this worked out just fine.”
RICKY HORTON
Cardinals packaged their future radio analyst with Lance Johnson and cash in a 1988 trade to the White Sox for Jose DeLeon
“The first time I was traded, I was in spring training already for the Cardinals and had to move from St. Petersburg to Sarasota. A bit of a hassle.
“The second time, later that same season, I was traded from the White Sox to the Dodgers. My manager, Jim Fregosi, had a smile on his face and said: ‘We need to go in and talk about something and I think you’re gonna like it.’
“He knew I’d be happy to go back to the National League, to the Dodgers — a winning team that was on its way to the World Series.”
SIXTO LEZCANO
Gold Glove outfielder part of a trade in December 1980 that Cardinals fans would like to forget — packaged with David Green, Dave LaPoint and Larry Sorensen from Milwaukee for Rollie Fingers, Ted Simmons and Pete Vuckovich
“It was kind of sad, like a father not wanting his kid anymore. I felt that way because in 1980, my season came to an end after a pitch broke my left hand with about a month to go.
“I was coming into my own at the time after my first kid was born in 1979 and my mom overcame dementia in Puerto Rico. The news about getting traded was brought to me by my agent.
“Nobody from the Brewers called me but Whitey Herzog did, to welcome me to the Cards as a platoon player, which was not to my liking.”
TOM BRUNANSKY
Before he was a Cardinal or had hit 268 of his 271 home runs, outfielder was a Twin, acquired in a 1982 trade with the Angels for Doug Corbett and Rob Wilfong
“In April of 1982, I was the last player sent out of big league camp with the California Angels. I was devastated upon hearing the news of my demotion.
"I was optioned to the Angels' AAA team in Spokane, Washington. I did not carry myself like I should have, and carried my emotions to the field. I performed poorly for the first few weeks.
“Finally, I worked myself out of my state of mind, and got back to playing the game the right way. As if it was fate, two weeks later I was traded to the Minnesota Twins and told to report to the big league club, which was playing in Detroit.
“The Twins were in a rebuilding phase and traded most all of their veterans for young talent. It paid off in 1987, we won the World Series.
"Winning a World Series was the most memorable moment of my baseball career. The pinnacle of our great game was attained.”