The five best presidential inaugural addresses, from Jefferson to JFK
With Joe Biden set to be sworn in Wednesday as commander-in-chief No.46, we asked UI communication professor and resident presidential rhetoric expert JOHN MURPHY for his list of the top five inaugural addresses of all-time.
1. Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural
March 4, 1865
More like a prayer than a speech, Lincoln’s address urged Americans to “bind up the nation’s wounds” and “cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and all nations.”
A remarkable literary and rhetorical achievement at the close of a great civil war.
2. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first inaugural
March 4, 1933
As the nation’s banks all closed, unemployment soared and talk of revolution filled the air, FDR assured his fellow citizens, “This great nation will endure as it has endured, will revive, and will prosper.”
And so it did.
3. Thomas Jefferson’s first inaugural
March 4, 1801
Jefferson presided over the first peaceful transfer of power from one party to another, after an election and in a time perhaps more angry and divided than our own.
He proclaimed, “But every difference of opinion is not a difference of principle. We have called by different names brethren of the same principle. We are all republicans — we are federalists.”
4. Lincoln’s first inaugural
March 4, 1861
As insurrectionists beset the Capitol and war loomed, Lincoln nonetheless reminded the nation, “We are not enemies but friends.” The “mystic chords of memory” will yet “swell the chorus of the Union when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
5. John F. Kennedy’s inaugural
Jan. 20, 1960
Among the most literary of inaugural addresses, this speech famously asked Americans what “you can do for your country,” but it deserves also to be remembered for its vision of “a new world of law, where the strong are just and the weak secure and the peace preserved.”
That ideal justified the sacrifices the new president requested. It continues to inspire many today.