The future of Unit 4 elementary selection: 20 things we know (so far)
Please rate your level of support for removing the “Balanced Calendar” schedules from Champaign’s Kenwood and Barkstall elementary schools.
Do you strongly support, support, do not support, strongly do not support or have no opinion about a sister schools model for Unit 4 elementary schools?
Using those same choices, how would you feel about a scenario that reduces the number of elementary options from the current 12 to the proposed four?
Those are among the seven questions in a brief survey now live and awaiting answers from Champaign school district residents through Halloween.
“Even if you are not impacted — let’s say you don’t have an elementary student — we want to hear from you,” Cooperative Strategies’ Karen Daniel-Hamberg said at this week’s school board meeting. “We want to hear from as many people as possible. This feedback is incredibly important to this process.”
At stake: the future of the elementary school selection process in Unit 4, starting with the 2023-24 academic year. Likely on its way out: the “Schools of Choice” model (est. 1998), to be replaced by something that looks and feels a whole lot different.
While much of what comes next is to be determined, here are 20 things we can tell you following a consulting firm’s research on the demographics of the district, shared at this week’s Champaign school board meeting.
1. Fear not, fourth-graders fretting over the prospect of having to switch elementary schools one year before heading off to middle school.
During a post-presentation Q&A with the school board, Cooperative Strategies Executive Director Scott Leopold said “It’s very typical (on a national level) for rising fifth-graders to be exempted from such change and continue at their current school” and acknowledged that “that would be our recommendation.”
2. You’ll likely be hearing and reading the acronym SES frequently in the coming weeks. “That is ‘socio-economic status,’” board member Kathy Shannon spelled out at this week’s meeting, and it’s severely out of whack between the neighborhoods of elementary schools on the high end of the spectrum (Carrie Busey and Barkstall) and the low end (Booker T. Washington, Garden Hills, Stratton). “We as a community, I think, I hope ... we know that it’s really important that we don’t have schools full of rich kids and schools full of poor kids,” Shannon said.
3. Also remaining part of the lingo in these discussions: the word “choice,” repeated several times by consultants at this week’s meeting despite board member Elizabeth Sotiropoulos‘ plea a year ago, in the first Q&A session with Leopold.
During a discussion about “non-negotiables“ board members had before the consultants got to work, Sotiropoulos said: “The title ‘Schools of Choice’ was meant to make people feel good: ‘I have a choice.’ You don’t. You really don’t have a choice. You have a rank. You have a choice to fill out a ranking thing.’”
4. The consultant hired late last year to research the depth of the problem and recommend solutions has a history with Unit 4. Cooperative Strategies played up its experience working with the district — in 2013 on master planning and site selection, in 2018 on demographic consulting — as a reason Unit 4 should pick it over the four other companies that placed a bid, citing its “intimate understanding of the district’s demographics, including your unique School of Choice program.”
5. A self-described “national” firm, Cooperative Strategies has offices in four cities — Dublin, Ohio; Austin, Texas; Lakewood, Colo.; and Irvine, Calif. The Ohio-based team — headed up by Leopold, who attended this week’s meeting virtually — was assigned to the Unit 4 project.
In promotional materials, the firm touts its history of “guiding school districts throughout their journeys — from facility assessments, to demographic studies and master planning, to funding and building.” Its clients over the past 25-plus years number more than 2,000 school districts, from 22,000-student Olentangy in Ohio to 129,000-student Duval County in Florida.
6. The consulting contract will cost Unit 4 no more than $159,000. For context, the district’s fiscal 2023 budget — which also received the board’s blessing at this week’s meeting — added up to $203,119,695.
7. In a two-page letter to families, staff and community members this week, second-year Superintendent Shelia Boozer opened with the crux of the issue facing the district — Unit 4’s Schools of Choice model, which next year would have been in place for a quarter-century, has resulted in “little to no progress in decreasing minority group isolation, closing pervasive opportunity gaps between White and Black students, and increasing achievement rates for other historically underserved student groups, including multilingual learners and students with disabilities.”
8. During the 2018-19 school year, just 9 percent of the district’s African American students were considered proficient in English language arts and only 6 percent met the standard in math, Boozer went on to write, adding: “These rates are unacceptable.”
9. So, in an effort to make “necessary changes to our school-assignment process to promote desegregation and increase access to rigor across schools,” Boozer highlighted three commitments topping the district’s list:
- Increasing the percentage of seats at high-performing schools for post-deadline registrants and students from low-income households.
- Making the registration processes more accessible to working families and families of color.
- Pairing high- and low-performing elementary schools, combining students and teachers across grade bands to allow for greater integration and learning for students and educators.
10. “This is just a report, this is an initial step presented to the board,” President Amy Armstrong emphasized to those anxious parents watching Monday’s meeting — most of them on Tuesday after streaming issues prevented the meeting from being broadcast live on Unit 4’s website. “And the community steps into the next part of the process.”
11. Balanced-calendar fans would be wise to turn out en masse to meetings throughout October, which will be dedicated to community outreach events and focus group research.
While Stacey Moore, the district’s chief communications officer, reiterated Wednesday that “there have not been any final decisions regarding balanced calendar or allowing students to remain at their current schools,” Cooperative Strategies’ David Sturtz said the firm would recommend that the two elementaries operating on a balanced-calendar schedule (Barkstall and Kenwood) shift to the traditional, classes-start-in-August model in place at Unit 4’s 10 other K-5 schools.
In the first of two scenarios the firm recommends as options, Leopold said the balanced calendar “would have to go away just because of the pairing of those schools.”
12. That’s scenario 1 — the “Islands and Sister School” option. In it, students would be assigned to schools based on geographic boundaries, with the islands — or detached areas — creating “a better balance (of) diversity in schools,” Sturtz noted. Two pairs of schools — Barkstall/Stratton and Booker T. Washington/Carrie Busey — would have combined boundaries, with all students attending one school for grades K-2 and the other for 3-5. Which one’s which was not part of the recommendation.
13. Removing the balanced-calendar option from this scenario — again, a must, Leopold said — would give more choices for “those up to about 250 students” whose families typically apply late in the process, Sturtz said. They tend to be lower on the socio-economic scale, he said, “so you can drive more equity in terms of your choice program.”
14. Scenario 2 — or “Three Clusters,” as it’s referred to on Cooperative Strategies’ project website — is easier to follow: Students would have the choice between the four schools that fall within their cluster. They’re large geographic areas that combine schools on opposite ends of the socio-economic spectrum.
Cluster 1: Bottenfield, Garden Hills, Kenwood, Robeson.
Cluster 2: Barkstall, Stratton, South Side, Westview.
Cluster 3: Booker T. Washington, Carrie Busey, Dr. Howard, International Prep Academy.
15. The project website that houses the aforementioned survey is also home to a handy school-locator tool, where users can type in their address and see which cluster they’d fall into if this option is adopted.
16. One upside of scenario 2 for new district families when compared to the current Schools of Choice model: “You wouldn’t have to do all of the research and legwork as you’re going through those 12 schools,” Leopold said at Monday’s meeting. “You’d be limited to four.”
17. The one outlier in both scenarios is the recently rebuilt International Prep Academy, home of the district’s Spanish dual-language program.
In scenario 1, it would be treated as a magnet school, drawing students from across the normal boundaries.
In scenario 2, the firm recommends 50 percent of seats be reserved for qualified bilingual Spanish-speaking students, with the other half being “allocated proportionally to each attendance area.” In that scenario, all three clusters would have a pathway into IPA, Leopold said.
18. Among the “demographic realities” that Cooperative Strategies staffers discovered when digging into the data over the past year:
— If the desire for Carrie Busey is to have its socio-economic average over 30 percent, an unspecified number of students who live in close proximity to the Savoy elementary must go to another school. (Its “low-income student” rate on the 2020-21 state-compiled report card was Unit 4’s lowest, at 32 percent).
— The same scenario exists in Garden Hills, only at the opposite end of the spectrum. (Its low-income rate was 91 percent, a district high, according to data compiled by the Illinois State Board of Education).
19. Not everyone is on board with changes that could result in the majority of current elementary students being at a new school next fall.
A Change.org petition entitled “No More Disruptions In Unit 4” demands that the district “address the opportunity gap in Unit 4 without displacing thousands of children from schools that they know and love.”
The petition, authored by Valentina Gonzalez and posted in the form of an open letter to district leaders, noted that “in 2019-2020, students lost months of instruction as the schools shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic. From 2020-2022, elementary students did not receive consistent access to Unit 4 schools and they certainly did not receive the instructional hours they deserved. ... You may not rip our children out of their schools right now. Our children have finally started learning, made friends, and formed a community at their home schools, many of these neighborhood schools. We request no more disruptions to our kids’ education.”
20. The timeline calls for Cooperative Strategies bringing its final recommendations to the board in November, this time armed with community feedback collected both online and in person, followed by a December vote.
Sometime after that, Boozer said this week, conversations will commence around the specifics of extending the elementary school day in 2023-24, a contentious point of debate during summer contract negotiations with the Champaign Federation of Teachers.