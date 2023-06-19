Graduation 2023: Armstrong Township

Graduating from Armstrong Township High School this spring:

Kaylee Blackford

Kelsey Blackford

Kyla Bullington

Eden Burrows

Faith Cline

Alan Colunga

Kassie Davis

Elana Duden

Shay Eichelberger

Kalyssa Engelmann

Donavan Gudauskas

Zoey Harding

Kalie Hardwick

Camryn Howie

Lily Jameson

Seth Johnson

Caaden Keltner

Lane Lawrence

Gavin Lomax

Ella Lund

Shelby Millburg

Lane Morgan

Gigi Mulvaney

Kameron Neal

Brayden Nelson

Gavin Parkerson

Kolten Rhoades

Cami Saltsgaver

Paige San Miguel

Evan Schluter

Lindsay Suits

Zoe Turner

Oliver Williams

Bailee Wilson

Jason Zimmerman