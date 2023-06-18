Members of the Centennial High School choir, including graduating seniors, perform at the graduation ceremony last month at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Graduating from Centennial High School this spring:
Rilynn Lane Adams
Lillian Fadi Ahmad Juliana Nicole Galicia Albarracin Caleb Alex Aldridge Aylah Altahhan Max Anderson David Allen Ard Greta Lyons Arie Tara Elizabeth Armas
Riling Adams sports a self-painted cap while waiting near the front of the line of gathered seniors before Champaign Centennial High School’s commencement ceremony Tuesday at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Robin Scholz/ The News-Gazette
Jacob Christopher Bailey Hans Matthew Roque Banaga Arieanna Lealani Keala Barbosa Sahar Bashir Ava R. Bernacchi José Luis Beuschlein Kirthan Bhonagiri
Kejuan Trazae Bibb Jamia Irene Marie Bigham Sakya Monique Bolar Manar Bougrine April Tae Hee Bowman Jake Oliver Brandon Eysis Shalonni-Angels Britt Mackenzie Jo Britton
Kobe Tyler Brockman Aliyah Marie Brown DaVonna Laree Brown Evan Terris Brown Josiah Emmanuel Brown Kamari Brown Kreshirah Kylize Brown Danielle Moneake Brumfield
Breeshauna Michelle Butler Raquel Anastasia Butts Jade Alexandra Cadman Jazariyah Latreece Camp Detrell John Campbell Micah Unique Campbell Eric Michael Campos Aeron Escobin Canicosa
Hunter Scott Carter Reico Khalid Sanchez Carter Na’Bria Nachelle Carter-Williams Matthew Aaron Cerezo Donovyn Bryce Chambers Elizabeth Wren Champion Adam Joseph Chbada Dy’Jheri Zhyrane Cobb
Antonette Cole Terence Johnathan Cole Paris Collier Leighton Andrew Collins Tamyra K. Copeland Treveia C’yana Couch Garrett D. Daly Cameron Amir Davis
Mark Thomas Davis Claire Elizabeth Davison Ny’Asia Alexiona Day Ngoc My Diep Paige Evelyn Dixon Jerome Isaac Baleva Domingo Jodi Marie Domingo Khalil Anthony Donald
Jack Richard Downs Dontrell Marquez Dugar Kenneth Grant East Ryan Scott East Tyler James Easter Megan Rose Eastham ShaDawn Shapearl Marie Edwards Haneef Abdul Eiermann
Joel Dalton Elam Maya Hana Elazar Sarea Linae Ellis Jackson Ray Evans Chayil Melea Ewing Yousef Bahaa Fadlalla Rylan Bradley Faust Jesse LaMonica Fewkes
Lillian Grace Fisher Quinn Fisher Ashley Nicole Flowers Wolf Ford Madison Amanda Gamble Angel Garcia Kyre Lashawn Garcia Green Brooke Elizabeth Gardner
Aneia Da’Nay Gatson Akiyah B. Gillespie James Peter Castro Goebel Samuel Allan Good Jordan Olando Griggs Avery Ratsavong Grindley Noah Gregory Grucza Madyson Kiera Haines
Jemir Tyree Hall Emily Susan Hancock Grace Elizabeth Hanson Kimmya Jade Harrington Brandon Wayne Harvey Alyssa Michelle Hassell
Alyssa Hassell gives one of the senior speeches at Champaign Centennial High School graduation at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Robin Scholz/ The News-Gazette
Christian Ryan Haworth
Passion S. Heard Teagan Daniel Heath Andrew Christopher Hemming Aaron Thomas Hendron
Herff-Jones employee Jacob Romano left, helps Angel Herman-Johnson with her gown before the Champaign Centennial High School graduation at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Robin Scholz/ The News-Gazette
Angel Renee Herman-Johnson Colleen Marie Hoerner Michael Arion Hopper
Melissa Anahi Huanca-Camargo Tina Peng Huang Dariana Stephanie Lavonne Jackson Malaiiha Chery Jackson Zhariya Dallas Jackson DeMaryah Tsumnia Jackson Samuel Yusean Jan Yusuf Emad Jassim
Kali Anne Jelinek Trinity AnnMarie Johnson Jaquon V. Jones Marez Johnson Jalon’te Jabaz Joiner-Johnson
Friends found a nice in the tunnel to take photos alone before the Champaign Centenial High School graduation at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Robin Scholz/ The News-Gazette
Charnayzia Casandra Marie Jones Janiya Lanese Jones Amire Kyone Jones
Nevaeh Shontel-Lea Jones Kevin Juarez Malik Ahmad Judeh Tessa Fem Kelly Omar Amir Khan Trinity AnnMarie Johnson Joshua Kyum Kim Sunnah Carrellyn Kim
Chase Tucker King Nakyra Iyana Anice Kirby Mathias James Kirkland Samyia Rhonda-Ann Kirkwood Jonathan Loren James Kleinfieldt
Champaign Centennial High School sprinter Daniel Lacy wore his medals he won at state track last weekend to graduation at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Robin Scholz/ The News-Gazette
Daniel Devon Lacy Levi Robert Lang
Arwen B. Lange Derek Edward Large Owen Mitchell Law Minh Duy Le Dylan Ji-Sung Lee Gyujin Joshua Lee Janie Lee Benjamin Jaeyoung Lee
Braylen Edward Lewis Jovan Nile B. Llabore John Christopher Logan Avery Zaye Loschen Anayviah Aarronique Lockett Malia Elise Lussier Kendall Marie Lyell Janelle Zabibu Mambo
Kristian Gardiola Mangantulao Quinten Miles Marteaz Mapson Ilyana Alicia Martinez Angel Fernando Martinez Prefina Tshibanda Masengu Rebecca Masengu-Mulanga August Denae Mathis-Mclntosh Tye Jayden Matthew
Jarin Elliot Matthews
Elise Maurer gives one of the senior speeches at Champaign Centennial High School graduation at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Robin Scholz/ The News-Gazette
Elise Margaret Maurer Kevine Kayembe Mayele Marin Beth McAndrew Trevon Akil McCullough Michael Wardell McDaniel Jr. James Lee McFarland Jr.
Makayla Marie McGowan Riley Lin Mcjunkin James Curtis McNeely III Jacai Dante-Leon Merriweather Brandon Terale Lee Miles Andre Timothy Miner Syntiche Furaha Mondika Daniel Fernando Montes-Loaiza
Colin Alexander Monti Karim Wael Ali Hassaneen Mostafa Alexis Munoz Sophia Murillo DeMariyah Rene Murphy Kennis Rae Murphy Joehl Tyrone Myrick Yehyun Nam
Seneve Wete Ndundu Toni Mya Star Neely Kyesha Marlene Neil Caitlyn Nicole Nelson Jovic Kabeya Ngoie Linh Khanh Nguyen Thi Tommy Toan Nguyen Vincent Minh Dat Nguyen
Nhi Hodng Tuyet Nguyen Kenney Nham Karinadee Macayla Monique Nickerson Gabrielle Love Baran Nnoung Henoc Nsingi Kestia Ngomba Ntumba Makenzie Taylor O’Bryan Allison Damaris Ocampo-Ascencio
Sarah Nkengela Onalundula Luan Man Ong
Champaign Centennial High School graduation at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Robin Scholz/ The News-Gazette
Van Ong Ong Antonio Dee Parker Declan McLain Pate Nidhi Atul Patel Ryan David Perry
Jordan Van Phan Nicholas George Pianfetti Matthew Ryan Piercy David Matthew Price Zanna Angela B. Quiban Musa Yasin Rahman Elena Paige Reifsteck Cornelius Xavier Reitzell
Olivia Opal Remenji Samuel Keith Rice Alexandra Rivera-Cruz Ze’Amora Diara Roberson-Williams Saul Velazquez Rosales Kameron Wayne Ross Emily Grace Rush Kiara Nathilena Rutherford
Andrew Salgado Magaly Monserrat Sanchez Louiemar Talavera Santos Simon Friedman Santos Evin Michael Schmonsees Madisyn Julianne Schrad Annika Mary Scott Ananya Chirag Shah
Kiera Imani Shaw Sincere Johnathan Ryan Shelley Walker Madisyn Elizabeth Shepherd Sadie Elizabeth Silver Derek Christopher Skaar Anna Renee Sooley Taniyah D. Spencer Nathaniel Joseph Spila
Henry Winston Spinella Gurmane T. Springfield Brody Willis Stonecipher Benjamin Ralph Talbott Victoria Cora Taylor Malayla Sayson Taylor Walter James Tharp Sathvik Thatikonda
Julianna Marie Thomas Mateo Stephen Thomas Xavier Maxwell Thompson Austyn Jeffery Thompson Benjamin Dinh Tran Johnny J. Tran Katie My Tran Lucius Tran
Lyons Tran Bryan Antonio Vaughn Alyssa Rain Von Behren Nicole Vozovoy Xiomara Jahniya Wardlow Sherell Shonte Warfield Lance Gavin Weber Jasmine Monee Webster
Maddox Reid Wedig-Smith Dekyiah Kariae West Adrian Walker Westfield Calvin Edward Wetzel Christopher Williams Jr. Aalyvia Rose Wilson Nia Jelani Wilson-Thomas Tatiana Winchester
Deanna Pearl Wingo Ki’lah Si’ani Winston Laura Colleen Wolter-Krupp Bethany Anne Wyss