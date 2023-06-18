Graduation 2023: Centennial
Buy Now

Members of the Centennial High School choir, including graduating seniors, perform at the graduation ceremony last month at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Graduating from Centennial High School this spring:

Rilynn Lane Adams

Lillian Fadi Ahmad

Juliana Nicole Galicia Albarracin

Caleb Alex Aldridge

Aylah Altahhan

Max Anderson

David Allen Ard

Greta Lyons Arie

Tara Elizabeth Armas

05312023 centennial grad1
Buy Now

Riling Adams sports a self-painted cap while waiting near the front of the line of gathered seniors before Champaign Centennial High School’s commencement ceremony Tuesday at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Jacob Christopher Bailey

Hans Matthew Roque Banaga

Arieanna Lealani Keala Barbosa

Sahar Bashir

Ava R. Bernacchi

José Luis Beuschlein

Kirthan Bhonagiri

Kejuan Trazae Bibb

Jamia Irene Marie Bigham

Sakya Monique Bolar

Manar Bougrine

April Tae Hee Bowman

Jake Oliver Brandon

Eysis Shalonni-Angels Britt

Mackenzie Jo Britton

Kobe Tyler Brockman

Aliyah Marie Brown

DaVonna Laree Brown

Evan Terris Brown

Josiah Emmanuel Brown

Kamari Brown

Kreshirah Kylize Brown

Danielle Moneake Brumfield

Breeshauna Michelle Butler

Raquel Anastasia Butts

Jade Alexandra Cadman

Jazariyah Latreece Camp

Detrell John Campbell

Micah Unique Campbell

Eric Michael Campos

Aeron Escobin Canicosa

Hunter Scott Carter

Reico Khalid Sanchez Carter

Na’Bria Nachelle Carter-Williams

Matthew Aaron Cerezo

Donovyn Bryce Chambers

Elizabeth Wren Champion

Adam Joseph Chbada

Dy’Jheri Zhyrane Cobb

Antonette Cole

Terence Johnathan Cole

Paris Collier

Leighton Andrew Collins

Tamyra K. Copeland

Treveia C’yana Couch

Garrett D. Daly

Cameron Amir Davis

Mark Thomas Davis

Claire Elizabeth Davison

Ny’Asia Alexiona Day

Ngoc My Diep

Paige Evelyn Dixon

Jerome Isaac Baleva Domingo

Jodi Marie Domingo

Khalil Anthony Donald

Jack Richard Downs

Dontrell Marquez Dugar

Kenneth Grant East

Ryan Scott East

Tyler James Easter

Megan Rose Eastham

ShaDawn Shapearl Marie Edwards

Haneef Abdul Eiermann

Joel Dalton Elam

Maya Hana Elazar

Sarea Linae Ellis

Jackson Ray Evans

Chayil Melea Ewing

Yousef Bahaa Fadlalla

Rylan Bradley Faust

Jesse LaMonica Fewkes

Lillian Grace Fisher

Quinn Fisher

Ashley Nicole Flowers

Wolf Ford

Madison Amanda Gamble

Angel Garcia

Kyre Lashawn Garcia Green

Brooke Elizabeth Gardner

Aneia Da’Nay Gatson

Akiyah B. Gillespie

James Peter Castro Goebel

Samuel Allan Good

Jordan Olando Griggs

Avery Ratsavong Grindley

Noah Gregory Grucza

Madyson Kiera Haines

Jemir Tyree Hall

Emily Susan Hancock

Grace Elizabeth Hanson

Kimmya Jade Harrington

Brandon Wayne Harvey

Alyssa Michelle Hassell

05312023 centennial grad10

Alyssa Hassell gives one of the senior speeches at Champaign Centennial High School graduation at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Christian Ryan Haworth

Passion S. Heard

Teagan Daniel Heath

Andrew Christopher Hemming

Aaron Thomas Hendron

05312023 centennial grad2

Herff-Jones employee Jacob Romano left, helps Angel Herman-Johnson with her gown before the Champaign Centennial High School graduation at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Angel Renee Herman-Johnson

Colleen Marie Hoerner

Michael Arion Hopper

Melissa Anahi Huanca-Camargo

Tina Peng Huang

Dariana Stephanie Lavonne Jackson

Malaiiha Chery Jackson

Zhariya Dallas Jackson

DeMaryah Tsumnia Jackson

Samuel Yusean Jan

Yusuf Emad Jassim

Kali Anne Jelinek

Trinity AnnMarie Johnson

Jaquon V. Jones Marez Johnson

Jalon’te Jabaz Joiner-Johnson

05312023 centennial grad4

Friends found a nice in the tunnel to take photos alone before the Champaign Centenial High School graduation at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Charnayzia Casandra Marie Jones

Janiya Lanese Jones

Amire Kyone Jones

Nevaeh Shontel-Lea Jones

Kevin Juarez

Malik Ahmad Judeh

Tessa Fem Kelly

Omar Amir Khan

Trinity AnnMarie Johnson

Joshua Kyum Kim

Sunnah Carrellyn Kim

Chase Tucker King

Nakyra Iyana Anice Kirby

Mathias James Kirkland

Samyia Rhonda-Ann Kirkwood

Jonathan Loren James Kleinfieldt

05312023 centennial grad5

Champaign Centennial High School sprinter Daniel Lacy wore his medals he won at state track last weekend to graduation at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Daniel Devon Lacy

Levi Robert Lang

Arwen B. Lange

Derek Edward Large

Owen Mitchell Law

Minh Duy Le

Dylan Ji-Sung Lee

Gyujin Joshua Lee

Janie Lee

Benjamin Jaeyoung Lee

Braylen Edward Lewis

Jovan Nile B. Llabore

John Christopher Logan

Avery Zaye Loschen

Anayviah Aarronique Lockett

Malia Elise Lussier

Kendall Marie Lyell

Janelle Zabibu Mambo

Kristian Gardiola Mangantulao

Quinten Miles Marteaz Mapson

Ilyana Alicia Martinez

Angel Fernando Martinez

Prefina Tshibanda Masengu

Rebecca Masengu-Mulanga

August Denae Mathis-Mclntosh

Tye Jayden Matthew

Jarin Elliot Matthews

05312023 centennial grad9

Elise Maurer gives one of the senior speeches at Champaign Centennial High School graduation at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Elise Margaret Maurer

Kevine Kayembe Mayele

Marin Beth McAndrew

Trevon Akil McCullough

Michael Wardell McDaniel Jr.

James Lee McFarland Jr.

Makayla Marie McGowan

Riley Lin Mcjunkin

James Curtis McNeely III

Jacai Dante-Leon Merriweather

Brandon Terale Lee Miles

Andre Timothy Miner

Syntiche Furaha Mondika

Daniel Fernando Montes-Loaiza

Colin Alexander Monti

Karim Wael Ali Hassaneen Mostafa

Alexis Munoz

Sophia Murillo

DeMariyah Rene Murphy

Kennis Rae Murphy

Joehl Tyrone Myrick

Yehyun Nam

Seneve Wete Ndundu

Toni Mya Star Neely

Kyesha Marlene Neil

Caitlyn Nicole Nelson

Jovic Kabeya Ngoie

Linh Khanh Nguyen Thi

Tommy Toan Nguyen

Vincent Minh Dat Nguyen

Nhi Hodng Tuyet Nguyen

Kenney Nham

Karinadee Macayla Monique Nickerson

Gabrielle Love Baran Nnoung

Henoc Nsingi

Kestia Ngomba Ntumba

Makenzie Taylor O’Bryan

Allison Damaris Ocampo-Ascencio

Sarah Nkengela Onalundula

Luan Man Ong

05312023 centennial grad8

Champaign Centennial High School graduation at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Van Ong Ong

Antonio Dee Parker

Declan McLain Pate

Nidhi Atul Patel

Ryan David Perry

Jordan Van Phan

Nicholas George Pianfetti

Matthew Ryan Piercy

David Matthew Price

Zanna Angela B. Quiban

Musa Yasin Rahman

Elena Paige Reifsteck

Cornelius Xavier Reitzell

Olivia Opal Remenji

Samuel Keith Rice

Alexandra Rivera-Cruz

Ze’Amora Diara Roberson-Williams

Saul Velazquez Rosales

Kameron Wayne Ross

Emily Grace Rush

Kiara Nathilena Rutherford

Andrew Salgado

Magaly Monserrat Sanchez

Louiemar Talavera Santos

Simon Friedman Santos

Evin Michael Schmonsees

Madisyn Julianne Schrad

Annika Mary Scott

Ananya Chirag Shah

Kiera Imani Shaw

Sincere Johnathan Ryan Shelley Walker

Madisyn Elizabeth Shepherd

Sadie Elizabeth Silver

Derek Christopher Skaar

Anna Renee Sooley

Taniyah D. Spencer

Nathaniel Joseph Spila

Henry Winston Spinella

Gurmane T. Springfield

Brody Willis Stonecipher

Benjamin Ralph Talbott

Victoria Cora Taylor

Malayla Sayson Taylor

Walter James Tharp

Sathvik Thatikonda

Julianna Marie Thomas

Mateo Stephen Thomas

Xavier Maxwell Thompson

Austyn Jeffery Thompson

Benjamin Dinh Tran

Johnny J. Tran

Katie My Tran

Lucius Tran

Lyons Tran

Bryan Antonio Vaughn

Alyssa Rain Von Behren

Nicole Vozovoy

Xiomara Jahniya Wardlow

Sherell Shonte Warfield

Lance Gavin Weber

Jasmine Monee Webster

Maddox Reid Wedig-Smith

Dekyiah Kariae West

Adrian Walker Westfield

Calvin Edward Wetzel

Christopher Williams Jr.

Aalyvia Rose Wilson

Nia Jelani Wilson-Thomas

Tatiana Winchester

Deanna Pearl Wingo

Ki’lah Si’ani Winston

Laura Colleen Wolter-Krupp

Bethany Anne Wyss