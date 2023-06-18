Graduation 2023: Chrisman

Graduating from Chrisman High School this spring:

Reese McKenzie Anderson

Autumn Lynn Baker

Colton Craig Brazelton

Alivia Kiersten Brinkley

Weston Gene Burgess

Sequoyah Kaye Cook

Dominic Michael Cusson

Nicholas James Eddy

Hana Mae Gillaspie

Jake Steven Gillaspie

Devonte Orion Hicks

Summer Ann Lynn Marie Hopkins

Jessica Ann Johnson

Makenzie Jo Mitchell

John Edward Mosier

Michael Alton Mueller

Dylan Joseph Ott

Kaden Eric Owen

William Jay Peelman II

Samantha Lynn Raimer

Peyton Kaylyn Reasor

Madison Inez Reed

Landes Saira Strange

Saige Presley Tyler

Jadin Bailey Wallpe